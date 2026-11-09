CoreWeave to Power Wayve's AI Driver Training in Multi-Year Agreement

Wayve will train its end-to-end foundation models on CoreWeave Cloud, expanding training and evaluation as it accelerates commercial deployment for autonomous vehicles
CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI®, today announced a multi-year agreement with Wayve, the global leader in embodied intelligence building the AI Driver for autonomous vehicles. Wayve will train its foundation models on CoreWeave Cloud with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs , expanding its AI infrastructure for training, evaluation, and simulation. Wayve began using Weights & Biases and has now scaled into leveraging CoreWeave Cloud.
Wayve's AI Driver is becoming the driving intelligence layer the automotive industry is choosing to build on, from personally-owned cars to robotaxis. It learns to drive from real-world data collected in more than 70 countries, which makes it a frontier training workload with physics and safety attached. Models of that kind demand purpose-built cloud solutions, with reliability across long training runs and enough observability to prove one version is better than the last and validate safety at scale.
"Our AI Driver gets better by running this data flywheel: gathering real-world driving experience, training on it, evaluating it, and deploying only what outperforms what is already on the road," said Silvius Rus, SVP of Engineering at Wayve. "Being able to access CoreWeave's AI cloud, purpose-built for workloads like ours, helps accelerate the commercial deployment of our AI Driver."
"This agreement brings one of the most demanding physical AI programs in the world onto a platform purpose-built for it," said Gavin Jackson, managing director, EMEA, CoreWeave. "As AI moves from the screen into the physical world, the companies leading that shift need training, evaluation, and simulation infrastructure designed to work together from the start."
CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results in inference and training , its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ three times in a row, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 and Kimi K2.7 Code in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI®. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a fully integrated platform of technology and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by 9 of the 10 leading foundation model providers, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate human discovery. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025.
About Wayve
Founded in 2017, Wayve is the leading developer of Embodied AI technology. Its advanced foundation models and AI software for autonomy enable machines to perceive, understand, and navigate any environment. Wayve's first application is automated driving, developing a mapless and hardware-agnostic "AI Driver" for automakers and fleet owners to accelerate the path from assisted to automated driving on any vehicle, anywhere. Backed by top investors like SoftBank Group, NVIDIA, Uber, and Eclipse Ventures, Wayve's mission is to reimagine mobility — and beyond — with embodied intelligence. To learn more, please visit www.wayve.ai .
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