CoreWeave Appoints Jon Jones as First Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Rapid Growth

CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI, today announced the appointment of Jon Jones as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jon Jones will lead the company's global revenue organization with a focus on scaling products and sales for the next chapter of CoreWeave's growth.
A recognized AI industry leader, Jon Jones is a seasoned technology executive, with more than two decades of leadership experience during periods of major business expansion and transformation. A native of Silicon Valley, Jon Jones has held roles from start-up founder to enterprise executive leadership. At Amazon, he recently served as Global Head of Startups and Venture Capital, and previously as Vice President of Go-to-Market, Products & Services. He was responsible for global service expansion from pre-product launch to scale-out with a focus on AI innovation and cloud adoption.
Jon Jones joins a highly accomplished revenue organization, established by Max Hjelm who built a strong Go-To-Market team that has propelled CoreWeave to its current market position as the essential cloud for AI, purpose-built for the scale, performance and expertise required to power AI innovation.
"We are in a moment of hypergrowth and expanding our leadership team with our first CRO will enable us to meet the scale and complexity of the opportunities ahead," said Michael Intrator, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "What makes Jon Jones's appointment especially exciting is that he brings a valuable blend of expertise to an exceptional team that is committed to best-in-class experiences for our customers. The scale of AI adoption demands entirely new products and services, and with Jon Jones on board, we are well positioned to extend our leadership as the platform of choice for AI innovation and adoption."
"I'm thrilled to join CoreWeave at such an important moment," said Jon Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of CoreWeave. "AI adoption is advancing at an extraordinary pace, and lasting success depends on pairing world-class technology with the right go-to-market strategy to move new ideas from inception to implementation and scale-out. CoreWeave is the AI platform of choice, and I'm excited to work with Max, Mike, and the entire team to help lead the business into its next stage of growth."
The world's leading AI labs and enterprises choose CoreWeave to power their breakthroughs. The company continues to grow rapidly, expanding its platform both organically and through acquisitions. Recent additions such as Weights & Biases , OpenPipe , and Monolith strengthen CoreWeave's strategy to deepen vertical integration up its technology stack, giving customers greater flexibility to train, adapt and optimize their AI models.
The company supports independent founders and startups shaping the AI ecosystem through CoreWeave Ventures , an investment initiative that provides resources including direct capital investment, compute-for-equity transactions and technical collaboration to accelerate the next frontier of computing.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
