Cordoba Minerals Announces JCHX Shareholder Approval and Expected Closing Date of Alacrán Asset Sale

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB,OTC:CDBMF) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders' meeting of JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. ("JCHX") have overwhelmingly approved the transaction under the previously announced agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") among Cordoba, Veritas Resources AG ("Veritas") and a consortium of experienced mining investors led by JCHX to amend certain provisions of the definitive framework agreement (the "Framework Agreement") to sell Cordoba's remaining 50% interest in the Alacrán Project along with all other exploration assets in Colombia and certain accounts receivable (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is scheduled to close on March 6, 2026.

The Transaction remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacrán Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Information Contact

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

+1 (604) 689-8765

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, closing of the Transaction and the timing thereof, and TSXV final approval of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Cordoba operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include title to mineral property risks; reliability of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; going concern risks; the availability of capital and financing generally for the development of the Perseverance Project; community relations; fluctuations in the price of metals and the anticipated future prices of such metals; stock market volatility; unanticipated changes in general business and economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; certain shareholders exercising significant control over the Company; foreign entity risks; loss of key personnel; negative operating cash flow; changes in interest or currency exchange rates; risks related to foreign operation including changes to taxation, social unrest, and changes in national and local government legislation; regulatory risks; uninsured risks; environmental risks; competition; risks related to participation in joint ventures; legal disputes or unanticipated outcomes of legal proceedings; changing global financial conditions; force majeure; conflicts of interest; cyber security incidents; and the potential effects of international conflicts on the Company's business; human error; court approval of the Plan of Arrangement; and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285825

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

