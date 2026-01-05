Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 30th, 2025, it has exercised its option under an agreement with Bernie Kreft dated October 29, 2025, and has acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project (the "Project"), located approximately 10 kilometers northwest of the deep-water port community of Kitimat, British Columbia.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

The Kitimat Copper-Gold Project covers approximately 2,954 hectares within the Skeena Mining Division of northwestern British Columbia. The Project is year-round road-accessible via a network of logging and mineral exploration roads extending north from Kitimat. The property benefits from exceptional infrastructure, being within 10 km of tidewater, 1.5 km of rail, and 6 km of high-voltage hydroelectric transmission lines.

Geologically, the Project is situated within the Stikine Terrane, a prolific belt that hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold systems and is underlain by Late Triassic volcanic rocks intruded by Jurassic diorite and granodiorite bodies of the Coast Plutonic Complex. The Project's principal target areas is the Jeannette Cu-Au Zone displaying alteration and mineralization interpreted to represent low-level intermediate to low-sulfidation epithermal expressions of a larger Cu-Au porphyry system.

HISTORICAL EXPLORATION & HIGHLIGHTS

Exploration on the Kitimat property dates back to the late 1960s, with multiple operators conducting geochemical, geophysical, and drilling campaigns. The most significant historical work was conducted by Decade Resources Ltd. (2010), which completed 16 diamond drill holes totaling 4,437.5 meters in the Jeannette Cu-Au Zone. Notable results include:

  • Hole J-7: 117.07 m grading 1.03 g/t Au, 0.54% Cu, from 1.52 m to 118.60 m.
  • Hole J-1: 103.65 m grading 1.00 g/t Au, 0.55% Cu, from 9.15 m to 112.80 m.
  • Hole J-2: 107.01 m grading 0.80 g/t Au, 0.45% Cu, from 6.10 m to 113.11 m.
  • Hole J-8: 112.20 m grading 0.41 g/t Au, 0.33% Cu, from 11.89 m to 124.09 m.

The mineralized intervals encountered in the 2010 drilling demonstrate continuous near-surface copper-gold mineralization extending over significant widths, remain open at depth within the Jeannette Zone, and occur within a broader hydrothermal system that is interpreted to extend laterally beyond the area tested.

ACQUISITION DETAILS

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement and upon completion of its due diligence review, Copper Quest has issued 2,000,000 common shares to the vendor, Bernie Kreft, at a deemed price of $0.165 per share as full consideration for the acquisition. The Project is subject to a 2.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty, of which 40% may be repurchased by the Company for CAD $1,000,000. Copper Quest will also retain a right of first refusal on any transaction involving the sale of the remaining royalty interest. The Company issued 256,800 finder's shares at a deemed price of $0.125 per finder's share in connection with the acquisition.

Mr. Kreft is a well-known Canadian prospector, entrepreneur, and former star of the Discovery Channel's Yukon Gold television series. He has a long track record of successful mineral discoveries and project generation across British Columbia and Yukon.

In addition to resale restrictions imposed by applicable securities laws, all shares issued in connection with the acquisition are subject to an Exchange Hold Period (as such term is defined in the Policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE")).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Brian Thurston, CEO of Copper Quest, commented:

"The addition of the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project demonstrates Copper Quest's continued effort to add shareholder value through the acquisition of critical mineral projects and represents the fifth acquisition by the Company in just over 12 months. This project is ideally located with exceptional infrastructure, in a proven geological belt known for hosting major copper-gold systems. The strong historical drill results from the Jeannette zone speak to the potential of a larger near-surface mineralized system. We are very excited to have this exceptional asset as part of our growing copper-gold portfolio."

NEXT STEPS

  • The Company plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) analysis to integrate all historical and modern exploration data to establish a comprehensive geological and geophysical model for the Kitimat Porphyry Project and improve targeting precision. See news release dated December 1st, 2025.
  • Upon receiving a work permit, additional geological mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys may be completed to refine priority drill targets as required. Field work could include ground magnetics, induced polarization (IP), and passive seismic to better define subsurface structure and mineralization trends.
  • A follow-up drill program would test key targets within the interpreted geology and surrounding high-grade corridors.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Brian G. Thurston, P.Geo., the Company's President and CEO and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT COPPER

Despite surging demand, global copper supply remains constrained. Ore grades are declining at major mines, permitting timelines for new projects have lengthened, and geopolitical tensions are reshaping supply chains toward stable, transparent jurisdictions. Governments in Canada, the U.S., and allied nations have increasingly identified copper as a strategic and critical metal necessary for economic and national security. Within this context, Copper Quest's acquisition of the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia positions the Company to advance a discovery-stage asset in one of the world's safest and most infrastructure-rich mining jurisdictions — precisely when new, scalable copper sources are most needed.

ABOUT Copper Quest Exploration Inc.

Copper Quest is committed to building shareholder value through acquisitions, discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution and responsible development of its North American critical mineral portfolio of assets. The company's land package currently comprises 7 projects that span over 45,000-plus hectares in great mining jurisdictions.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "CQX". For more information on Copper Quest, please visit the Company's website at www.copper.quest.

On behalf of the Board of Copper Quest Exploration Inc.

Brian Thurston, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 778-949-1829

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations
info@copper.quest

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, future operations and activities of Copper Quest, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


