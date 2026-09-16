Copper One Appoints Geologist Sebastien as Project Lead at Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - September 16, 2026 — Copper One Resources Corp. (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) ("Copper One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sebastien Bricka as Project Lead and Chief Geologist for the Company's flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill") in Pershing County, Nevada.
About Sebastien Bricka, BSc — Chief Geologist
Sebastien Bricka is an exploration geologist with more than nine years of experience in mineral exploration, geological modelling and field-based exploration, including extensive work on mineral projects across Nevada and the western United States.
Mr. Bricka brings a strong combination of field geology and geological modelling experience, including geological mapping, field investigation, sampling, geological interpretation, and the collection and integration of geological data to support exploration programs and target development. His career has included hands-on field assignments at mineral exploration and development projects, providing him with practical experience working with geological, geochemical, and drilling-related datasets.
Mr. Bricka currently serves as a Project Geologist with RESPEC in Reno, Nevada, where he has worked since 2023. Prior to joining RESPEC, he spent four years as an Exploration Geologist with Integra Resources Corp. from 2019 to 2023, gaining significant field and project experience within the Great Basin. His work with Integra included field-based geological investigations and sampling in support of the company's exploration activities. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bricka worked as a Contract Geologist with Rangefront Geological in Elko, Nevada, further developing his field exploration experience within one of North America's most active mining jurisdictions.
Mr. Bricka holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Geological and Earth Sciences/Geosciences from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Copper One Strengthens Nevada Mining Ties at 2026 Nevada Mining Association Convention
Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce that its representatives attended the 2026 Nevada Mining Association Convention, held September 9–11, 2026, at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe. The annual convention brought together participants from across Nevada's mining supply chain for three days of industry presentations, networking, and discussions on the trends shaping one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company's attendance builds upon its commitment to Nevada's mining community following its April 22, 2025 announcement that it joined the Nevada Mining Association and complements its ongoing advancement of the Majuba Hill Copper Project in Pershing County, Nevada. Additional information regarding the convention is available on the official event website.
David Greenway, President and CEO of Copper One, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Sebastien Bricka to the Copper One team as Project Lead at Majuba Hill. Sebastien's extensive Nevada-based exploration experience, technical expertise and familiarity with the Great Basin will be valuable as we prepare to commence our Phase 2 drill program. We look forward to working closely with Sebastien to build upon the substantial body of geological data collected at Majuba Hill, refine our understanding of the Project's copper-silver-gold mineralized system and advance toward our ultimate objective of establishing an NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate."
Phase 2-2026 Drill Program
As previously announced, the Company has completed all site preparations for its 2026 Phase 2 drill program. Four drill pads and associated drill sites are now fully prepared for the planned 4,000-foot (1,219-metre) program, positioning the Company to commence the next phase of drilling while assays remain pending from its Phase 1 drill program, completed earlier this summer.
Mr. Bricka has been tasked with overseeing the Company's Phase 2 drill program and designing its follow-on drilling, with the primary objective of establishing an NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Project.
Sebastien Bricka, Majuba Hill Project Lead, commented: "I am excited to build upon the substantial body of work completed at Majuba Hill and contribute to advancing our technical understanding of this large-scale copper-silver-gold mineralized system. I was pleased to attend the Nevada Mining Association Convention and engage with members of Nevada's dynamic mining community. I look forward to the Company's Phase 2 drill program at Majuba Hill and to working alongside our technical team toward Copper One's ultimate objective of establishing an NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate for the Project."
Figure 1: Road construction for Phase 2 along the ridge leading to drill pad 26DPH-8 at Majuba Hill.
About the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada
Majuba Hill is Copper One Resources Corp.'s flagship copper-silver-gold exploration project, located in Pershing County, Nevada, USA, the world's top-ranked mining jurisdiction according to the Fraser Institute's 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies. The property comprises approximately 9,684 acres (3,919 hectares) and is situated approximately 70 miles (113 road kilometres) southwest of Winnemucca and 156 miles (251 kilometres) northeast of Reno.
The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including year-round road access, nearby electrical power, water, and access to a skilled mining workforce. Majuba Hill is a past-producing copper mine with an extensive exploration database, including approximately 89,395 feet (27,248 metres) of historical drilling, providing a strong technical foundation for ongoing exploration aimed at further defining the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Exploration has outlined a large copper-silver-gold hydrothermal mineralized system that remains open for expansion. Current exploration is focused on advancing the Company's geological model through systematic drilling, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and structural interpretation to evaluate the scale, continuity, and significance of mineralization. Additional drilling and technical studies will be required to further define the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Figure 2: Majuba Hill 2026 drilling target zones, completed drill holes and planned drill holes.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda has the potential to become a significant long-term exploration asset as systematic exploration continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Subject to completion of the proposed acquisition of Rooinek Mining Corp. ("Rooinek") (see news release dated July 20, 2026), Copper One will also own the Sport Project in Utah, expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration and the advancement of critical metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Copper One Resources Corp. Board of Directors:
"David Greenway" David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, scope and commencement of the Company's planned 4,000-foot Phase 2 drill program at Majuba Hill; the receipt and timing of assay results from the Phase 1 drill program; the design and execution of follow-on drilling; the refinement of the Company's geological model and understanding of the Majuba Hill mineralized system; the Company's objective of establishing an NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate; future exploration activities and technical studies; the potential scale, continuity and economic significance of mineralization at Majuba Hill; and the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects and obtain sufficient financing for future exploration programs.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Company will be able to commence and complete the planned Phase 2 drill program as currently contemplated; that assay results will be received within anticipated timelines; that required personnel, drilling equipment, contractors, services, permits and financing will remain available on acceptable terms; that site access, weather and operating conditions will permit exploration activities to proceed without material disruption; and that the Company's geological interpretations will continue to be supported by additional exploration data.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, delays in drilling, sampling or receiving assay results; the possibility that assay results may not confirm geological interpretations; changes to drill targets or exploration plans based on new information; operational and technical difficulties; the availability and cost of drilling equipment, contractors and qualified personnel; adverse weather or site conditions; permitting, environmental and regulatory risks; Indigenous consultation and engagement requirements; fluctuations in commodity prices and financial markets; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the absence of a defined mineral resource at Majuba Hill; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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