Copper Fox Provides Eaglehead Update

Copper Investing News
Copper Fox Metals Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion of the late Jurassic age, multi-phase Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The ...

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, multi-phase Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount. Polley to the south. The 2021 program at Eaglehead focused on the Far East zone located approximately 3km southwest of the East zone.

Highlights:

  • The 2021 program has identified several chemically distinct intrusive phases and three episodes of copper mineralization in the Far East zone.
  • The porphyry "footprint" on the Eaglehead project has been extended approximately 3km along strike to include the Far East zone.
  • In diamond drill hole ('DDH') 66, the core interval from 70.26m to 160.32m contains four intervals of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization, including a 12.56m interval that returned a weighted average of 0.473% Cu, 0.013% Mo, 0.119g/t Au and 7.53g/t Ag.
  • DDH-78 contains two intervals of Cu-Au-Ag mineralization including 0.276% Cu, 0.003% Mo, 0.732g/t Au and 6.85 g/t Ag over a core interval of 7.17m.
  • The mineralized drill holes reported in this news release tested a positive chargeability signature, identified in 2006-2007, that measures approximately 2,000m long and on average, 600m wide.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The 2021 program has identified a sizable porphyry copper target in the Far East zone which significantly extends the porphyry 'footprint' of the Eaglehead project. The metal associations, alteration patterns and shape of the mineralized intervals in the Far East zone is similar to that previously identified in the Pass, Bornite, and East zones. The highly anomalous 'fertility indices' in DDH-78, suggest several stages of intrusive activity including contributions from a highly evolved, hydrous 'fertile' magma. The multiple intrusives, combined with overlapping episodes of copper mineralization suggests the drill holes in the Far East zone intersected the upper level of a highly evolved porphyry copper system. The results of the 2021 geophysical survey are currently being assessed and will be reported when received."

Drill Core Analytical Results:
A total of 293 core samples (including re-sampled intervals) were collected from five diamond drill holes in the Far East zone. All intervals (regardless of thickness) of copper mineralization above a 0.05% Cu cut-off are listed below.

The mineralized intervals are hosted in granodiorite, hornblende quartz diorite and mafic volcanics of the Kutcho group. The overlapping metal assemblages suggests multiple injections of hydrothermal fluids emanating upwards along a system of fractures and faults from an evolving porphyry copper system at depth.

DDH ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t)
65 96.32 99.36 3.04 3550 0.355 11.0 0.038 1.53

110.36 115.15 4.79 2130 0.213 7.0 0.020 0.76

135.87 148.74 12.87 910 0.091 7.0 0.017 0.18

153.92 154.84 0.92 607 0.061 tr tr 1.30

162.72 165.20 2.48 796 0.080 tr 0.012 1.46
66 10.05 10.36 0.31 11150 1.115 30.0 0.151 21.20

29.21 30.00 0.79 1215 0.122 tr tr 1.57

42.00 45.99 3.99 530 0.053 tr tr 0.35

61.78 62.42 0.64 14300 1.430 tr 0.394 6.93

70.26 71.32 1.06 20800 2.080 133.0 0.142 28.20

83.15 114.60 31.45 2670 0.267 36.0 0.063 4.54

131.98 144.54 12.56 4730 0.473 127.0 0.119 7.53

157.58 160.32 2.74 18910 1.891 53.0 0.252 13.05

191.65 192.00 0.35 870 0.087 6.0 0.042 0.47

213.20 219.15 5.95 1150 0.115 tr tr 0.16
67 18.60 19.50 0.90 2320 0.232 37.0 0.161 1.07

31.09 44.80 13.71 560 0.056 33.0 0.012 0.16

53.95 72.24 18.29 1110 0.111 52.0 0.018 0.32

104.88 105.00 0.12 4370 0.437 41.0 0.070 1.13

126.80 133.20 6.40 910 0.091 31.0 0.012 0.29
68 47.00 50.59 3.59 1020 0.102 18.0 tr 1.01

103.30 103.60 0.30 1790 0.179 tr tr 1.56

123.75 125.12 1.37 1780 0.178 21.0 tr 1.19

157.30 160.30 3.00 650 0.065 20.0 tr 0.56

198.90 199.80 0.90 1925 0.193 tr tr 1.35

208.94 209.70 0.76 1085 0.109 tr tr 1.40

215.20 224.30 9.10 1540 0.154 tr 0.120 1.58

233.50 239.57 6.07 1770 0.177 tr 0.011 2.20
78 116.89 124.05 7.16 2764 0.276 30.0 0.732 6.85

140.51 151.49 10.98 1355 0.136 14.0 0.343 4.13


Notes: a) metal concentrations of less than 0.01g/t Au and 5.0 ppm Mo listed as tr., b) cut-off for mineralized intervals 0.05% Cu., c) grade capping was not employed. d) weighted average interval includes up to 10m core length of material below the Cu cut-off.

The analytical program increased lengths of the mineralized intervals in several drill holes and identified additional intervals of Cu mineralization. Significant Cu-Mo-Au mineralization occurs in DDH-66 and DHH-67 in proximity to the Kutcho/Intrusive contact. DDH-78 located approximately 200m north of DDH 66 returned a similar style of mineralization with significantly higher Au concentrations. The 2021 analytical results yielded similar copper-molybdenum concentrations, lower silver and modestly higher gold concentrations than previously reported.

Geology:
The Far East zone is underlain by biotite granodiorite and hornblende quartz diorite phases of the Eaglehead stock and Kutcho andesitic volcanics, intruded by late-stage aplite, quartz feldspar porphyry and mafic dikes. The mineralized intervals are characterized by strong potassic alteration followed by successive phases of phyllic and propylitic overprinting. The Cu mineralization primarily occurs in fractures and to a lesser extent in quartz veinlets.

The mapping north of the Pass and Camp zones located several copper occurrences. This area is underlain by biotite granodiorite intruded by several late-stage hydrothermal breccia of variable apparent thickness.

Fertility Indices:The use of trace element ratios is being used as an effective method, using least-altered samples to distinguish between potential ore-forming intrusions from ordinary, unproductive intrusions. Loucks (2014) demonstrated that Cu-rich porphyry Cu-Au deposits are associated with intrusions that have average Sr/Y values ranging from 50 to 150 whereas Au-rich porphyry Cu-Au deposits are associated with magmatic rocks that have lower average Sr/Y values ranging from 25 to 75.

The unusually high contents of Sr and V, and unusually low contents of Y and Sc in a magma result from the accumulation of dissolved H2O due to multiple cycles of replenishment and crystallization in high-pressure magma chambers. The element ratios Al2O3/TiO2, Sr/Y and V/Sc are effective in discriminating copper-ore-forming intrusions from unproductive intrusions.

The following table lists the core intervals from the Far East zone with positive trace element indicator ratios.

DDH From (m) To (m) Lithology Sr/Y V/Sc Al2O3/TiO2
66 10.36 102.51 iGBD 61 10 55

146.76 157.51 iGBD 61 10 49
67* 72.24 75.40 iGBDQE 104 12 55
78 4.27 154.00 iGBD 111 11 80

 

* = Quartz "eye" bearing biotite granodiorite dike intruding Kutcho Volcanics.

Analytical Procedures:
Sample preparation and analytical work were completed by ALS Laboratories located in Vancouver, BC. ALS's package codes PREP31-A was used for sample preparation, MEMS61 four-acid digestion was used to determine total copper (as part of a 48-element suite), and Au-AA23 for gold content via fire-assay and atomic absorption spectrometry. Copper over limits (>10,000 parts per million) were assayed using ALS code Cu-OG62. ALS has an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 UKAS (ref 4028) accreditation for laboratory analysis.

Quality Control:
A total of 20 field blank and 39 certified reference standards were inserted (insertion rate 1:12) in the samples sent for analysis. QA/QC procedures completed on the blanks and standards indicated a 6% overall failure rate based on the CV for each of the standards and blank.

Qualified Person
Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox
Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments, visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact: Investor line 1-844-464-2820 or Lynn Ball, at 1-403-264-2820.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about: the Eaglehead 2021 exploration program; significant intervals of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag and Cu-Au mineralization; fertility indices, hydrous, highly evolved magmatic system; three phases of copper mineralization; and similarities to the mineralization in the Pass, Bornite and East zones.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; the speed of field studies and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: the 2021 geophysical program may not generate additional exploration targets; the Cu-Mo-Au-Ag and Cu-Au mineralization may represent small, localized bodies; the fertility indices may not be related to a hydrous, highly evolved magmatic system; the three phases of copper mineralization may not be accurate; and similarities to the mineralization in the Pass, Bornite and East zones may not exist; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the previous results; the overall economy may deteriorate; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; fluctuations in commodity prices and demand; currency exchange rates; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109152

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Copper Fox Metals TSXV:CUU Copper Investing
CUU:CC
Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Update on Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Provides Update on Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery ("ISCR") project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona. Montgomery & Associates ("Montgomery"), a water resource consulting firm headquartered in Tucson, AZ, completed an Order of Magnitude (+-30%) estimate of the timeline, costs and datasurveys required to complete the hydrogeological portion of the pre-application and formal permitting process for the Van Dyke project.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
scrap copper removal

Copper Fox Provides Eaglehead Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities completed during the 2021 field program on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry project located approximately 50 kilometers east of Dease Lake in northwestern British Columbia. The Eaglehead project is located within the Quesnel Terrane and covers approximately 13,439.62 hectares centered over the late Jurassic age Eaglehead intrusive stock. The Quesnel Terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount Polly.

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
nrx 101

Copper Fox Files Schaft Creek Technical Report on SEDAR

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Technical Report") which includes the results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the Schaft Creek copper-molybdenum-gold-silver porphyry project located in Tahltan territory in northwestern British Columbia (see news release dated September 20, 2021). The Schaft Creek Project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (75%) and Copper Fox (25%) with Teck being the operator.

The Technical Report, titled "Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), NI 43-101 Technical Report", with an effective date of September 10, 2021, was prepared by H. Ghaffari. M.A.Sc., P.Eng., J. Huang, Ph.D., P.Eng., and S. Hafez, PhD., P.Eng., of Tetra Tech Canada Inc. ("Tetra Tech"), M. O'Brien, P.Geo. of Red Pennant Communications Corp. ("Red Pennant"), D. Friedman, P.Eng., of Knight Piésold Ltd. ("KP") and B. Masson, P.Eng., of McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd., ("McElhanney").

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:CUU

Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek 2021 Field Program

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Schaft Creek 2021 metallurgical drilling program. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (75%) and Copper Fox (25%) with Teck being the Operator. The Schaft Creek deposit is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits containing significant gold, molybdenum and silver by-products in North America. Highlights of the 2021 metallurgical drilling program are set out below.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Update on Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Provides Update on Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide an update on it 100% owned Van Dyke ISCR project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona. Montgomery & Associates, a water resource consulting firm headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, is completing a data gap analysis and developing a Conceptual Hydrogeological Model for the project in advance of discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency and Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. Comments from these agencies would be used by Montgomery & Associates to provide Copper Fox with an estimated timeline and costs on which to make the decision on entering the permitting process for the project.

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Reports that Clean Air's Latest Drilling Includes 31.0m Averaging 3.9 g/t Pt, 5.1 g/t Pd, 1.7% Cu, 0.63% Ni

Benton Reports that Clean Air's Latest Drilling Includes 31.0m Averaging 3.9 g/t Pt, 5.1 g/t Pd, 1.7% Cu, 0.63% Ni

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") is pleased to report that Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air"), of which Benton has a substantial shareholding, has announced new assay results from the 2021 drilling campaign from the Escape and Current PGE-Cu-Ni Deposits at Clean Air's Thunder Bay North Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the "Project"). Drilling operations are set to resume on January 6, 2022.

As reported by Clean Air, highlights from the Escape South High Grade Zone include:

Keep reading... Show less
Magna Mining Announces Further Positive Assay Results from 2021 Shakespeare Mine Drilling

Magna Mining Announces Further Positive Assay Results from 2021 Shakespeare Mine Drilling

Additional Mineralized Intersections Reported from the Gap Zone

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from a further nine holes drilled at the Shakespeare Mine during the 2021 drilling program. Highlights from this batch of assay results include wide Gap Zone intersections which support the thesis that the West and East Zones are connected not only near surface, but also at depth.

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines to Issue 2021 Production Numbers and 2022 Production and Cost Guidance for Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex on January 10

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Co-Chairs Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun announced that the company plans to issue the 2021 year-end production results, as well as production and cost guidance for 2022, for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday January 10, 2022.

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (20%). A 2020 independent audit of Kamoa-Kakula's greenhouse gas intensity metrics performed by Hatch Ltd. of Mississauga, Canada, confirmed that the project will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of copper produced.

Keep reading... Show less
LIBERO COPPER INTERCEPTS 97 METRES OF 0.34% COPPER EQUIVALENT AT BIG BULK

LIBERO COPPER INTERCEPTS 97 METRES OF 0.34% COPPER EQUIVALENT AT BIG BULK

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to report assay results for the five hole, 1,743 metre drill program at the Big Bulk porphyry copper project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Results suggest the presence of a large mineralizing system, with new drill results confirming a greater than two kilometre strike length.

Big Bulk Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
person reaching out to touch a digital chart

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: St. Augustine Takes the Lead

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,214.73 by the end of last Friday (December 31) as concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 eased.

On the last day of trading of 2021, gold was set for its worst year since 2015. The global economic recovery reduced demand for safe-haven assets, and for its part silver was on track for its worst year since 2014.

Keep reading... Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×