Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI,OTC:TOITF) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. ("Topicus" or the "Company") for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the accompanying notes, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.'s website www.Topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q1 2026 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 23% (5% organic growth) to €435.7 million compared to €355.6 million in Q1 2025.
  • Net income decreased to €55.1 million (€0.41 on a diluted per share basis) from €70.1 million (€0.54 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €15.0 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.5 million resulting in total consideration of €22.5 million.
  • Cash flows from operations ("CFO") increased €9.0 million to €280.5 million compared to €271.4 million in Q1 2025 representing an increase of 3%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 ("FCFA2S") increased €3.7 million to €165.4 million compared to €161.7 million in Q1 2025 representing an increase of 2%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was €435.7 million, an increase of 23%, or €80.1 million, compared to €355.6 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% in the quarter. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased €15.1 million to €55.1 million compared to €70.1 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.41 in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to €0.54 for the same period in 2025.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, CFO increased €9.0 million to €280.5 million compared to €271.4 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 3%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, FCFA2S increased €3.7 million to €165.4 million compared to €161.7 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 2%.

Forward Looking Statements 

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

         
      Three months ended March 31,  
      2026
 2025
  
    (€ in millions)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities     280.5   271.4    
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations     (0.9 ) (0.7 )  
Interest paid on other facilities     (3.7 ) (4.7 )  
Credit facility transaction costs     (0.3 ) (0.1 )  
Payments of lease obligations     (8.4 ) (6.8 )  
Property and equipment purchased     (3.2 ) (2.9 )  
Interest and dividends received     0.6   0.3    
           
      264.5   256.5    
Less amount attributable to          
non-controlling interests     (99.1 ) (94.8 )  
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders     165.4   161.7    
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.Topicus.com

SOURCE: Topicus.com Inc.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

   
Topicus.com Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
           
Unaudited        
      March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025  
           
Assets        
           
Current assets:        
  Cash   331,173 326,686  
  Accounts receivable   210,486 175,613  
  Unbilled revenue   70,315 53,909  
  Inventories   7,870 7,057  
  Other assets   84,856 67,969  
      704,700 631,234  
           
Non-current assets:        
  Property and equipment   28,273 27,343  
  Right of use assets   95,766 96,656  
  Deferred income taxes   24,223 23,494  
  Investments in associates   527,439 515,368  
  Other assets   18,456 17,790  
  Intangible assets 1,190,258 1,201,287  
      1,884,415 1,881,939  
           
Total assets   2,589,115 2,513,173  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
           
Current liabilities:        
  Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans 96,065 345,324  
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   380,113 365,229  
  Deferred revenue   453,789 207,140  
  Provisions   3,091 3,548  
  Acquisition holdback payables   24,077 23,740  
  Lease obligations   32,134 30,915  
  Income taxes payable   40,128 39,201  
      1,029,396 1,015,098  
           
Non-current liabilities:        
  Term and other loans   352,579 347,218  
  Deferred income taxes   183,948 188,313  
  Acquisition holdback payables   39,414 40,133  
  Lease obligations   65,425 67,436  
  Other liabilities   81,126 73,166  
      722,492 716,266  
           
Total liabilities   1,751,888 1,731,363  
           
           
Shareholders' Equity:        
  Capital stock   39,412 39,412  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   127,327 124,611  
  Retained earnings   343,910 309,801  
  Non-controlling interests   326,577 307,985  
      837,227 781,810  
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   2,589,115 2,513,173  
     


         
Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)      
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
       
Unaudited        
      Three months ended March 31,
      2026     2025  
           
Revenue        
License   11,518     9,396  
Professional services   98,221     82,305  
Hardware and other   9,885     7,319  
Maintenance and other recurring   316,064     256,575  
      435,688     355,595  
Expenses        
Staff   237,594     197,889  
Hardware   5,312     4,125  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 36,951     28,422  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 17,938     14,592  
Professional fees   7,085     7,608  
Other, net   7,033     8,584  
Depreciation   11,655     9,376  
Amortization of intangible assets   44,420     36,852  
      367,988     307,448  
           
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets -     -  
Finance and other (income) expenses   2,593     (5,243 )
Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (9,096 )   (15 )
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities -     (32,789 )
Finance costs   9,808     6,189  
      3,306     (31,858 )
           
Income (loss) before income taxes   64,395     80,005  
           
Current income tax expense (recovery)   20,568     18,747  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (11,236 )   (8,871 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   9,332     9,877  
           
Net income (loss)   55,062     70,129  
           
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus   34,209     44,811  
Non-controlling interests   20,854     25,317  
Net income (loss)   55,062     70,129  
           
Weighted average shares        
  Basic shares outstanding   83,338,874     83,068,874  
  Diluted shares outstanding   129,841,819     129,841,819  
           
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus      
  Basic   0.41     0.54  
  Diluted   0.41     0.54  
           
           


           
Topicus.com Inc.          
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
           
         
Unaudited        
    Three months ended March 31,  
    2026   2025  
           
Net income (loss)   55,062   70,129  
           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):        
           
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 3,961   1,296  
           
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):        
           
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI -   111,097  
           
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 3,961   112,393  
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 59,023   182,521  
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus   2,716   72,219  
Non-controlling interests   1,245   40,173  
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 3,961   112,393  
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus   36,924   117,030  
Non-controlling interests   22,099   65,491  
Total comprehensive income (loss)   59,023   182,521  
 


                           
Topicus.com Inc.                          
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)                  
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
                             
Unaudited                          
Three months ended March 31, 2026                          
                 
      Capital Stock   Accumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income 		  Retained
earnings		   Total   Non-controlling
interests		   Total equity  
                             
Balance at January 1, 2026   39,412   124,611   309,801     473,825     307,985     781,810    
                             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:                          
                             
Net income (loss)   -   -   34,209     34,209     20,854     55,062    
                             
Foreign currency translation differences from                          
  foreign operations and other, net of income tax and                          
  changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI   -   2,716   -     2,716     1,245     3,961    
                             
Total other comprehensive income (loss)                          
  for the period   -   2,716   -     2,716     1,245     3,961    
                             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period   -   2,716   34,209     36,924     22,099     59,023    
                             
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                          
                             
  Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity   -   -   (100 )   (100 )   (56 )   (155 )  
                             
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   -   -   -     -     (3,451 )   (3,451 )  
                             
Balance at March 31, 2026   39,412   127,327   343,910     510,650     326,577     837,227    
 


 
Topicus.com Inc.                            
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)                    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
                               
Unaudited                            
Three months ended March 31, 2025                            
                               
                 
      Capital Stock   Accumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		   Retained
earnings 		    Total   Non-controlling
interests		   Total equity  
                               
Balance at January 1, 2025   39,412   5,584     266,281     311,277   220,119     531,396    
                               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:                            
                               
Net income (loss)   -   -     44,811     44,811   25,317     70,129    
                               
Other comprehensive income (loss)                            
                               
Foreign currency translation differences from                            
  foreign operations and other, net of income tax   -   72,219     -     72,219   40,173     112,393    
                               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period   -   72,219     -     72,219   40,173     112,393    
                               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period   -   72,219     44,811     117,030   65,491     182,521    
                               
                               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                            
                               
  Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity   -   (0 )   37     37   19     55    
                               
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   -   -     -     -   (38 )   (38 )  
                               
Balance at March 31, 2025   39,412   77,803     311,129     428,344   285,591     713,935    
 


 
Topicus.com Inc.          
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
             
         
Unaudited          
      Three months ended March 31,  
      2026     2025    
             
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:        
  Net income (loss)   55,062     70,129    
  Adjustments for:          
    Depreciation   11,655     9,376    
    Amortization of intangible assets 44,420     36,852    
    Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   -     -    
    Finance and other expenses (income)   2,593     (5,243 )  
    Share in net (income) loss of equity investee   (9,096 )   (15 )  
    (Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities   -     (32,789 )  
    Finance costs   9,808     6,189    
    Income tax expense (recovery) 9,332     9,877    
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities        
    exclusive of effects of business combinations 174,015     190,533    
  Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI   -     (1,659 )  
  Income taxes (paid) received (17,301 )   (11,803 )  
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 280,490     271,446    
             
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:        
  Interest paid on lease obligations   (872 )   (663 )  
  Interest paid on other facilities   (3,736 )   (4,708 )  
  Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility (245,000 )   30,000    
  Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 7,500     18,010    
  Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness   5,663     -    
  Repayments of term and other loans (7,429 )   (10,585 )  
  Credit facility transaction costs (312 )   (91 )  
  Payments of lease obligations   (8,374 )   (6,828 )  
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   (3,451 )   (38 )  
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (256,010 )   25,098    
             
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:        
  Acquisition of businesses (15,028 )   (39,413 )  
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses   2,936     7,934    
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (5,814 )   (6,299 )  
  Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A.   -     (167,977 )  
  (Increase) decrease in restricted cash   (1,342 )   (425 )  
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received, net of income taxes paid 572     255    
  Property and equipment purchased (3,236 )   (2,898 )  
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (21,913 )   (208,822 )  
             
Effect of foreign currency on        
  cash and cash equivalents 1,920     2,428    
             
Increase (decrease) in cash 4,487     90,150    
             
Cash, beginning of period 326,686     206,157    
             
Cash, end of period 331,173     296,307    
             



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Topicus.comtoi:cctsxv:toi
TOI:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cyanide Leach Returns Strong 88% Gold Solubility at Mt Solit

Bahia Metals Corp. to Participate in Brazil's SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium and Host Mangueiros Project Site Visit

Domestic Metals Closes Private Placement

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

Related News

base metals investing

Cyanide Leach Returns Strong 88% Gold Solubility at Mt Solit

gold investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Price Staying Strong, Top Drivers I'm Watching Now

silver investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Silver-mining Companies in 2026

gold investing

Regis, Vault Ink US$7.7 Billion Merger to Create Australia's Third Top Gold Miner

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Corp. to Participate in Brazil's SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium and Host Mangueiros Project Site Visit

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Closes Private Placement

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS