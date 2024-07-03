Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Ramelius Makes Strategic Investment in Spartan Resources

Boss Energy: Multi-mine Uranium Producer in Australia and the US

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Pivotal Metals

PVT:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC July 3, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to July 31, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

Coniagas will use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily for exploration on the Graal property as well as for metallurgical test work and working capital.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals in Quebec. Our strategy is to create shareholder value through the development of our mineral properties, with the goal of becoming a critical metals supplier to the EV market.

Coniagas has achieved notable success with geophysics and shallow drilling at its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, consistently hitting mineralization. This success has confirmed an open-pit deposit model along a 6 km strike of high-grade nickel and copper, with cobalt, platinum, and palladium byproducts. Upcoming plans include further drilling, an NI 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing, and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng., Order of Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:

LinkedIn:

X (Twitter):

Facebook:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the private placement referred to above, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. In particular, Coniagas cannot give any assurance that it will be able to complete the private placement referred to above, either in whole or in part. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery MetalsCOS:CCTSXV:COSBattery Metals Investing
COS:CC
Coniagas Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Coniagas Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC June 28, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it will effect a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Applies for Permits to Expand on Current 28.9 m of 2.28 % CuEq in MHY Zone

Coniagas Applies for Permits to Expand on Current 28.9 m of 2.28 % CuEq in MHY Zone

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC June 12 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration activities at the Graal property, highlighting the potential of this strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North Conference June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City

Coniagas Battery Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North Conference June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City

Quebec is a strategic gateway to the emerging North American EV industry with excellent workforce, infrastructure, and green energy

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), a leading junior exploration company focused on battery metals, will participate and meet with investors at THE Mining Investment Event of the North Conference in Quebec City, June 4-6, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Positive Initial Copper-Cobalt Sample Results as it Advances Evaluation of Offshore Stockpiles

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Positive Initial Copper-Cobalt Sample Results as it Advances Evaluation of Offshore Stockpiles

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Amid a booming market, Coniagas is exploring offshore copper and cobalt opportunities for processing in Qu ebec, a strategic gateway to the emerging North American EV industry

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Offshore Stockpile Opportunities for Evaluation with Re-2Ox Hydrometallurgical Process

Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Offshore Stockpile Opportunities for Evaluation with Re-2Ox Hydrometallurgical Process

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

These offshore stockpiles provide an exciting opportunity to leverage our Re-2Ox process and establish a full-scale production facility in Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited under which North Arrow has sold its 100% interest in the Oro Gold Property, Nunavut for cash consideration of $1,750,000 .

Ken Armstrong , President and Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated, "We are very pleased to finalize this sale of the Oro gold property, representing a non-dilutive injection of cash in support of North Arrow's ongoing work to identify new exploration opportunities and to evaluate our existing portfolio of Canadian lithium and diamond exploration properties."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alberta Refinery Site Option for NICO Project Has Expired

Alberta Refinery Site Option for NICO Project Has Expired

Fortune and JFSL remain interested in concluding a transaction under a new arrangement

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) announces that the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield industrial site in Lamont County, Alberta could not be completed before the expiry of the option on June 30, 2024. Both, Fortune and JFSL remain willing and able to complete a different transaction that would enable the Company to complete the purchase under a new arrangement as soon as possible. Fortune will provide an update on this plan when its discussions with JFSL have been concluded.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albemarle Corporation to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Albemarle Corporation to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 1 , at 8:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free:  +1 (800) 590-8290
International: +1-240-690-8800
Conference ID:  ALBQ2

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q2 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: August 1, 2024
Start Time: 08:00 AM ET (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q2-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, meredith.bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-second-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-july-31-2024-302186363.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Acquires Yellow Chief Uranium Project, Utah and Saskatchewan Uranium Portfolio

Victory Acquires Yellow Chief Uranium Project, Utah and Saskatchewan Uranium Portfolio

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FRA:VR6) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded it's focus on uranium, with the acquisition of the Yellow Chief uranium property in Utah, and a portfolio of four uranium properties in Saskatchewan. When combined with the previously announced Chariot River property in Saskatchewan, the companies holdings comprise 3,643 hectres

Terms of the Option Agreement are:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") further to the announcement of March 13, 2024, confirms that it has completed debt settlement agreements with certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, the Company has settled an aggregate amount of $98,419 in debt, in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 393,675 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per Share.

All Shares issued in relation to these debt settlements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date the Shares are issued, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Coniagas Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Coniagas Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia

Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Successful Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

resource investing

Successful Placement

Gold Investing

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Gold Investing

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Uranium Investing

Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project, Resource Drilling Funded

rare earth investing

Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

×