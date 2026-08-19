Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Engagement of Proactive Group Holdings for Investor Awareness Services

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Engagement of Proactive Group Holdings for Investor Awareness Services

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 19, 2026Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS,OTC:CNBMF) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement with Proactive Group Holdings ("Proactive") to provide investor awareness and communications services to the Company.

The Company confirms that the services to be provided by Proactive, including the production and dissemination of editorial content and management video interviews to an investor audience through Proactive's financial media platform and distribution network, constitute "Investor Relations Activities" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities ("Policy 3.4").

Under the terms of the agreement, as amended, Proactive will provide investor relations services for a twelve (12) month term which commenced on August 18, 2026. The Company will pay Proactive a total fee of $28,000 (CAD) per annum for the initial term,  representing a fee-for-service arrangement that is commensurate with the services to be provided over the term of the agreement.

The Company will maintain full control, direction, and prior approval over all content and materials prepared and disseminated by Proactive in connection with the engagement, in compliance with Policy 3.4.

To the knowledge of the Company, Proactive and its principals do not have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company. Proactive and the Company are arm's length parties. Proactive is a private company based at Suite 7210, 100 King Street West, Ontario Canada. Ian McLelland the representative responsible for providing services for Coniagas, has extensive experience in providing similar services to companies listed on various stock exchanges. Proactive has advised the Company that it and its affiliates own no shares of the Company.

About Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: COS) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market. At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations."

For Further Information

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410   E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Follow Coniagas

LinkedIn:    https://www.linkedin.com/company/coniagas-battery-metals/

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/coniagasmetals

Facebook:    https://www.facebook.com/coniagas/

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Coniagas' Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical fact, statements addressing Coniagas's continued listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, future exploration and drilling programs, geological and geophysical interpretations, results of the HTDEM survey, anticipated next phases of work, the planned advancement toward a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, the receipt and security of mineral property titles, the availability of funding and similar matters are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, exploration and development risks, commodity price volatility (including copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals prices), regulatory and permitting risks, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, and risks related to First Nations consultation. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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