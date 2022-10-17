Company NewsInvesting News

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), has entered into a partnership agreement with a Canadian-based postpartum care agency, connecting women with health and wellness services for during and after their pregnancy journey. This partnership connects Concierge with a network of women actively looking for wellness services during their pregnancy, thus allowing Concierge's Intravenous (IV) Vitamin Therapy services to gain more traction, more potential patients, and ultimately generate more sales and profit.

Pregnancy symptoms consist of body soreness, fatigue, and extreme nausea. According to Mayo Clinic, morning sickness and nausea during pregnancy may cause dehydration and an imbalance of electrolytes in the body which can cause stress to a woman's body during and after pregnancy. Treatments recommended for morning sickness include hydration and vitamin B6. (Source: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/morning-sickness/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20375260)

IV therapy infusion can provide vitamins and nutrients that are missing in the body and repair dehydration. It can treat and fight against colds, nutrient deficiency, fatigue, burnout, low energy and provide relief to PMS and menstrual cramps, and postpartum stress. It is infused with electrolytes and vitamins such as Vitamin C, B5, B6, B12, Magnesium, and Zinc to support immune levels and immediately provide hydration into the bloodstream.

Additionally, IV infusion continues to trend for better health. In fact, the global Intravenous (IV) Therapy market is estimated to reach $54.5 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate of 6% due to increasing popularity for its immediate health benefits. (Source: https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/healthcare/intravenous-iv-therapy-and-vein-access-global-markets.html)

"The Company is thrilled to expand IV therapy services to women in and after pregnancy and welcomes this new partnership that exposes the Company to the IV market. With IV Vitamin Therapy gaining popularity for being a fast-acting solution for health and wellness, management is expecting this new service to exceed our expectations", said Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About Concierge

Concierge Medical Consultants is a small group of board-certified practicing emergency physicians who think that urgent care does not just happen in an ER or your doctor's office; it can happen anywhere at any time. Dr. Jibran Sharif, MD, CCFP EM, RDMS, is the founder and President of Concierge Medical Consultants. He is a passionate advocate of Concierge medicine and believes all patients should have robust, timely, and personalized access to health care professionals. Dr. Jibran Sharif earned a degree in Economics at the University of British Columbia before graduating with a medical degree and residencies in Emergency Medicine and Ultrasound at the University of Sydney, the University of Saskatchewan, and the University of Calgary, respectively. He is a full-time Emergency physician in the GVRD and a Clinical lecturer with the faculty of Emergency Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

For additional information, please visit Concierge's website at www.conciergemedical.ca.

For additional information on IV services or to book a service with one of our nurses, please visit: www.conciergemedical.ca/ivvitamintherapy.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its medical doctors and nursing professionals with on-the-ground support staff and transportation, with access to high-quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro was also newly introduced.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications
Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204
Email: priya@screenprosecurity.com

Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Tel: 416-901-5611 x 201
Email: aryu@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

