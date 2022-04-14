GamingInvesting News

Compass UOL, a global digital transformation company, announces the launch of a scholarship program with disciplines focused on training professionals for the metaverse through an innovation studio focused on Gaming and XR (extended reality).

The company will offer 1,000 metaverse-related scholarships within its larger Compass Academy initiative, which is expected to provide a total of 3,000 scholarships in several institutions in Brazil to prepare students, for about three months, for the main disciplines involving the metaverse, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, NFT, blockchain, DeFi, design, animations, games, real-time 3D, and other related disciplines through one of Compass UOL's 18 innovation studios.

This preparation will be via practical projects and out-of-class workshops, which train and teach students about real and specific market challenges using mainly platforms from partners, such as Unity and Unreal Engine, in the fields of augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D modeling and animation, agile methodologies, and existing metaverse platforms, allowing students to understand the real projects that Compass UOL carries out with clients while building their own projects with the support of the company's team.

Hiring talents

Compass UOL's program aims at hiring talents to fill positions arising from the needs that the company and its customers have in a rapidly expanding market. The institutions linked to the company's scholarship program publish the positions, and the interested students carry out the application process, going through tests and interviews until they are selected.

"Through gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality technologies, we create immersive digital solutions that connect people and businesses in unique experiences," explains Alexis Rockenbach , CEO of Compass UOL. "With these new technologies, we boost the way our clients communicate with their consumers, fostering disruptive business transformations with innovative digital interactions that transcend the physical and the virtual."

Compass UOL's Innovation Studio dedicated to the development of these technologies is focused on the specialization of professionals to meet the needs and demands of the global market. The Gaming & XR Innovation Studio works in synergy with 17 other areas of the company to incorporate technology in the development of solutions for customers from all sectors.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

OXYGEN ESPORTS CLOSES $20M SERIES A FINANCING ROUND AND CONTINUED MOMENTUM WITH LAUNCH OF BOSTON BREACH

OXYGEN ESPORTS WELCOMES JON RAHM AND OTHER STRATEGIC INVESTORS TO THE FAMILY

Oxygen Esports LLC (OXG), fresh off its successful launch of the Call of Duty League's (CDL) 12 th team, the Boston Breach, is excited to announce the closing of its $20M Series A financing round. With the launch of the Boston Breach, OXG has solidified itself as New England's premier esports organization and one of the largest esports organizations in North America .

Easier P2E! Pre-registration is Now Open for 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX'

The P2E Game with an Addictively Simple Idle RPG Play Style

A Pre-sale Announcement for NFT Commanders that Increase Mining Efficiency

RYAN'S WORLD "SUPER SPY RYAN" MOBILE GAME NOW AVAILABLE

Kids Can Now Jump Into the Fun Inspired by the Popular Amazon Kids+ Original Special Created by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch

The fun and adventure of "Super Spy Ryan," the live-action and animated special created by Sunlight Entertainment with kids and family digital-first studio pocket.watch is now available for kids to explore in a new, ad-free mobile game launching today. The popular "Super Spy Ryan" special is available exclusively on Amazon Kids+ and the new mobile game inspired by this magical world is now available on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the United States United Kingdom and Ireland coming soon to Canada Germany and Japan . Also coming soon to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets!

Easy P2E Game, Coin Grid Onboards Easy NFT Platform, SKY Play

On April 14, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Entertainment Corp. will be onboarding 'Coin Grid' on SKY Play, the easy NFT business platform developed by SKY Technology.

SKY Entertainment has made remarkable achievements in publishing and operating Korean-Chinese mobile games such as 'Love & Producer' and 'Summer Code'. It will develop and service eP2 E ( easy play-to-earn) game 'Coin Grid' on SKY Play.

coherence Secures $8 Million Investment For Groundbreaking Multiplayer Technology

Griffin Gaming Partners leads a strong group of investors to support development of revolutionary network technology that makes multiplayer game development accessible to all

Coherence is pleased to announce that it has received a further $8 million in funding to support the development of its groundbreaking network technology as it continues its mission to level the playing field for multiplayer game development.

Splinterlands to Launch Node Program With $1B Burn and Rewards

#1 ranked blockchain game Splinterlands (per DappRadar ) is launching SPS validator node software, the first of its kind in the blockchain gaming industry. The sale of the nodes will facilitate a $1B SPS program, with 80% of the proceeds going toward burning SPS while 20% will be allocated to the DAO.

The node software is currently in its internal testing phase and the team plans to launch its mainnet in the fourth quarter of 2022. Participants who wish to be part of the new project can participate in the upcoming sale of validator node licenses.

