Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming December Investor Events

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of December.

Details are as follows:

Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time: 8:00 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1744426&tp_key=c56d01f519

8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Location: Coral Gables, FL
Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore52/cmpx/2381104

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived for 90 days on Compass' Events page.

Compass' management will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass has built a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These pathways include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. The company plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com .

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099


