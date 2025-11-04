Compass Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on CTX-10726, a Differentiated PD-1 x VEGF-A Bispecific Antibody, at the 40th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

  • CTX-10726 demonstrated potent, simultaneous inhibition of tumor angiogenesis and PD-1-mediated immune suppression, and eliminated tumors in multiple preclinical studies.
  • In vivo, CTX-10726 outperformed select competitive antibodies in the class, including ivonescimab, in controlling tumor growth across multiple xenograft and syngeneic models.
  • IND submission is on track for Q4 2025.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics, today announced its poster presentation at the 40 th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place November 5-9, 2025, in National Harbor, MD.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Preclinical Development of CTX-10726, a Tetravalent Bispecific Antibody Targeting PD-1 and VEGF-A for the Treatment of Patients with Cancer
Presenter: Diana Albu, PhD; Compass Therapeutics
Date & Time: November 7, 2025, from 12:15 PM-1:45 PM and 5:35-7:00 PM
Abstract number: 1151
Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center – Exhibit Halls AB

Data highlights from the poster presentation include:

  • In vitro, CTX-10726:
    • Showed high-affinity binding to both human and cynomolgus monkey VEGF-A and PD-1;
    • Effectively blocked VEGF-A/VEGFR2 and PD-1/PD-L1 interactions in a dose-dependent manner; and
    • Demonstrated potent immunomodulatory activity as measured by IFN-γ production.
  • In vivo, CTX-10726:
    • Exhibited superior anti-tumor efficacy in a human lung cancer model in mice (HCC827 xenografts) compared to ivonescimab and an anti-VEGF-A antibody;
    • Showed stronger anti-tumor activity against a human-PD-L1 expressing colon cancer cell line (MC38hPD-L1) implanted in human PD-1/PD-L1 double knock-in mice, compared with ivonescimab; and
    • Demonstrated anti-tumor activity against human-PD-1 and VEGF-A expressing colon cancer cell line (MC38hPD-L1/hVEGF-A) implanted in human PD-1/PD-L1/VEGF-A triple knock-in mice, with significant reduction in tumor size compared with bevacizumab.

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Compass website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com/pipeline/ once the presentation has concluded.

About CTX-10726
CTX-10726 is a bispecific, tetravalent antibody that simultaneously targets vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-A and programmed cell death (PD)-1. CTX-10726 is being developed for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced tumor types where clinical checkpoint and angiogenesis signals are present. Checkpoint inhibitor antibody therapies targeting PD-1 and PD-L1 as well as agents targeting tumor angiogenesis have shown great success for the treatment of various malignancies. However, a substantial fraction of patients with PD-(L)1-positive tumors remain unresponsive to these therapies. CTX-10726 is believed to enhance anti-tumor response by both targeting immune checkpoints and tumor vasculature and has shown potent anti-tumor activity in preclinical mouse models. Currently, CTX-10726 is being tested in IND-enabling studies.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass has built a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. The company plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Compass's product candidates, including the therapeutic potential of CTX-10726. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, Compass's ability to raise the additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing product candidates and operating as a development stage company, Compass's ability to identify additional product candidates for development, Compass's ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates, competition in the industry in which Compass operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Compass assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents Compass files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov , including without limitation Compass's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

