Compass Pathways to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 31, 2025

 COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provide an update on recent developments, on July 31, 2025.

 

Compass management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK) on July 31, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Compass Pathways website at: Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results . The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

 

 COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

 

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the US. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

 

  

  

Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com , +1 484 432 0041
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

 

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

