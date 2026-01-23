Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, will release its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, after the markets close. The company's president and CEO, Edward C. Dowling Jr., and CFO, Peter Fjellman, will discuss these results on a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available via webcast at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-800-715-9871. Callers must provide the conference ID number 7896827. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-646-307-1963. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. The company's salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops while supporting sustainable agriculture. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with more than 1,800 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

Investor Contact
Brent Collins
Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations
+1.913.344.9111
InvestorRelations@compassminerals.com

Media Contact
Kevin Gabriel
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1.913.344.9265
MediaRelations@compassminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

compass-minerals-intl-inccmpnyse-cmpmagnesium-investing
CMP
The Conversation (0)
Compass Minerals Intl Inc

Compass Minerals Intl Inc

Keep Reading...
Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Yellow Cake plc (AIM: YCA) ("Yellow Cake" or the "Company"), a specialist company operating in the uranium sector founded by Bacchus Capital Advisers ("Bacchus Capital"), holding physical uranium ("U3O8") for the long term and engaged in uranium-related commercial activities, today announces its... Keep Reading...
Burley Minerals

Exploration License Granted over Cane Bore Iron Project

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Exploration License E08/3424 (the Cane Bore Iron Project) was granted by The Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS). Cane Bore is located within the world class Pilbara... Keep Reading...
Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition by CAP S.A. ("CAP") of its 20% equity ownership interest in REE Uno SpA ("REE Uno"), the Company's Chilean subsidiary that owns the Penco Module project, and receipt by the Company... Keep Reading...
Burley Minerals

Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) advises that a heritage protection agreement has been signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation over the Broad Flat Well exploration license area. Heritage surveys are planned for late-April/early-May 2024. HIGHLIGHTS Broad Flat... Keep Reading...
Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Remand Highlights Serious Flaws in the Permitting Decision

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Remand Highlights Serious Flaws in the Permitting Decision

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that the April 25, 2023 action by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") Pacific Ocean Division to remand the permit decision back to the USACE - Alaska District ("the... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces that it is closing a single tranche (the "Closing") of a conditionally approved non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").The Closing... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Letter to Shareholder from Presdent and CEO

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Letter to Shareholder from Presdent and CEO

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") today released the following letter from President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Marasco Jr.Letter from President and CEODear Shareholders,As we close out 2025, I would like to... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Corporate Update: Initial Reclamation Bond Posted, Permit Conditions Advancing, and Construction Pathway Strengthening for 2026

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Corporate Update: Initial Reclamation Bond Posted, Permit Conditions Advancing, and Construction Pathway Strengthening for 2026

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting the posting of the initial reclamation bond for its Record Ridge magnesium and critical minerals project (the "Record Ridge Project"... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the exercise of share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.Three holders of Warrants exercised 250,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 250,000 common shares... Keep Reading...
Gray-blue sodalite rock with white veins on a black background.

First Nation-Owned Minago Project Pushes Manitoba into Critical Minerals Spotlight

A First Nation-owned mining project in Northern Manitoba is drawing national attention after new assessments suggest it could become a major North American source of magnesium.Norway House took full ownership of the Minago nickel property in November 2024, and has since rebranded it as a... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the exercise of share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.Five holders of Warrants exercised 180,000 Warrants, resulting in the issuance of 180,000 common shares... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Investment establishes valuation of C$50M for the polymetallic Häggån project

Capital Raise Presentation

Streamex Corp. Announces Pricing of $35 Million Public Offering

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

Related News

uranium-investing

Investment establishes valuation of C$50M for the polymetallic Häggån project

base-metals-investing

Capital Raise Presentation

gold-investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

base-metals-investing

A$41M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer

gold-investing

One Bullion: Advancing District-scale Gold Assets Across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

rare-earth-investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Australian Strategic Materials Climbs on Energy Fuels Acquisition

silver-investing

Steve Barton: Silver, Gold at New Highs, Here's What's Cheap Right Now