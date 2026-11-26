Compass Gold Corp. (TSXV: CVB,OTC:COGDF) (OTC Pink: COGDF) ("Compass" or the "Company") today announces that James Henderson will retire from its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective November 23, 2026, after nearly a decade of exceptional service.
Mr. Henderson was a founding member of the Board and its inaugural Chair when the Company's shares commenced trading in December 2017. Throughout his tenure as a director, including his service as Chair of the Audit Committee, he played an integral role in shaping the Company's strategic direction and maintaining strong corporate governance. His extensive experience in Mali and knowledge of the mining sector have been invaluable to the Company as it advanced its exploration portfolio and, more recently, the development of its Massala Small Mine Project.
"On behalf of the Board and management, I want to thank James for his outstanding service and commitment to Compass over the past nine years," said Joe Conway, Chair of Compass Gold. "His sound judgment, financial expertise and deep understanding of the mining industry have made him a highly valued member of our Board. We wish him all the best in his retirement."
"It has been a privilege to serve on the Compass Board," commented Mr. Henderson. "The Company is well positioned as it works toward its first small-scale mine, and I leave confident in the team and its strategy."
Following Mr. Henderson's retirement, the Board has begun a search for a new director as the Company moves toward production.
About Compass Gold Corp.
Compass Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Massala Gold Project, which is located within its large, highly prospective land package (the Sikasso Property) in southern Mali. The Sikasso Property includes three permit areas totaling ~800 sq. km in a region hosting several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana.
Compass's Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and overseen by Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., is executing the current exploration program, following up on numerous anomalies first outlined in Dr. Archibald's August 2017 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property.
Forward‐Looking Information
This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.
1 Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For further information please contact:
|Compass Gold Corporation
|Compass Gold Corporation
|Larry Phillips - Pres. & CEO
|lphillips@compassgoldcorp.com
|T: +1 416-596-0996 X 302
|T: +1 416-596-0996 X 301
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