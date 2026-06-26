Compass Announces Annual Meeting Results and Investor Updates

Compass Gold Corp. (TSXV: CVB,OTC:COGDF) ("Compass" or the "Company"), reports that, in an Annual and Special meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"), shareholders of the Company approved all presented matters.

Specifically, at the Meeting:

  • The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company: Joseph Conway (Chairman), Larry Phillips, James Henderson, Madani Diallo, and Stephen Eddy.

  • Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company; and,

  • Shareholders re-approved and confirmed the stock option plan of the Company, including the reservation for issuance thereunder at any time of a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additional details regarding each of these matters are included in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting. A copy of the management information circular is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on the Company's website: www.compassgoldcorp.com.

Joseph Conway, Chairman, stated, "On behalf of our management team and the rest of our directors, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their exceptional support, and we look forward to demonstrating significant progress in the months to come as we further develop our Small Mine Project on our Sikasso Property in Southern Mali."

Investor Update

Compass also advises that a revised Investor Presentation containing the latest updates on the Company's Small Mine Project, together with a comprehensive shareholder Questions & Answers document, will be distributed to the Company's mailing list and posted on the Company's website on June 29, 2026.

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass Gold, a public company incorporated in Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX-V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass Gold holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of approximately 900 sq. km. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects1, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. The Company's Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald's August 2017 "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Republic of Mali."

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by EurGeol. Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., Compass's Technical Director, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Forward‐Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

1 Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

For further information please contact:

Compass Gold Corporation Compass Gold Corporation
Larry Phillips - Pres. & CEO Greg Taylor - Dir. Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
lphillips@compassgoldcorp.com gtaylor@compassgoldcorp.com
T: +1 416-596-0996 X 302 T: +1 416-596-0996 X 301

 

Website: www.compassgoldcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302920

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Compass Gold CorporationCVB:CCtsxv:cvbgold investing
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