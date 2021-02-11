RaaS Advisory Initiates Coverage for BANXA Holdings

In the advisory, RaaS enumerated reasons why, “In our view, Banxa Holdings has the opportunity to achieve success”.









RaaS Advisory for issued an “Initiation of Coverage” for BANXA Holdings (TSXV:BNXA), an Australia-based payment service provider (PSP) focused on closing the gap between bulky traditional financial systems, regulation and digital asset platforms.

In the advisory, RaaS enumerated reasons why, “In our view, Banxa Holdings has the opportunity to achieve success”. The top 3 reasons mentioned were a demonstrated track record of profitability and revenue generation, a scalable business model, and, ” an established footprint as a digital currency exchange in Australia.”

Read the in-depth review on BANXA Holdings by downloading the report here.