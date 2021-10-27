Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2021. Activities are reported for corporate matters and exploration at the Company’s flagship Napié Project(“Napié”) and the Korhogo Projectin Côte d’Ivoire (Figure 1). HIGHLIGHTS Ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Gogbala Prospect intersects …









Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2021. Activities are reported for corporate matters and exploration at the Company’s flagship Napié Project(“Napié”) and the Korhogo Projectin Côte d’Ivoire (Figure

1).

HIGHLIGHTS

Ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Gogbala Prospect intersects best drill results to date and confirm similarities to Tchaga Prospect. Notable results include: 20m at 3.41g/t Au from 19m; including 1m at 6.70g/t Au from 22m and 2m at 14.12g/t Au from 37m 35m at 1.72/t Au from 43m; including 2m at 7.91g/t Au from 44m; and 6m at 3.93g/t Au from 64m 7m at 6.70g/t Au from 6m; including 3m at 10.61g/t Au from 6m 23m at 1.81g/t Au from 19m; including 1m at 5.73g/t Au from 24m; 1m at 5.41g/t Au from 28m; and 4m at 3.05g/t Au from 36m 20m at 1.92g/t Au from 33m; including 2m at 4.90g/t Au from 35m; 1m at 9.64g/t Au from 43m; and 1m at 6.78g/t Au from 52m 8m at 4.29g/t Au from 82m; including 3m at 8.45g/t Au from 86m 3m at 9.41g/t Au from 117m; including 2m at 13.03g/t Au from 118m 8m at 2.87g/t Au from 49m; including 1m at 11.13g/t Au from 53m 9m at 2.52g/t Au from 55m; including 1m at 11.84g/t Au from 55m 11m at 1.56g/t Au from 77m; including 1m at 4.27g/t Au from 77m and 1m at 8.60g/t Au from 87m

Results from Gogbala drilling to be included in upcoming Maiden Resource Estimate and confirm potential for major high-grade gold system similar to Tchaga

Ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Tchaga Prospect intersects highest grade ever of 1m at 174.6g/t Au. Notable results include: 10m at 18.98g/t Au from 7m; including 1m at 174.6g/t Au from 14m 2m at 24.06g/t Au from 112m; including 1m at 40.32g/t Au from 113m 29m at 1.44g/t Au from 62m; including 5m at 3.16g/t Au from 68m 36m averaging 1.11g/t Au intersected over multiple zones from 40m; including 10m at 1.92g/t Au from 40m 26m averaging 1.01g/t Au intersected over multiple zones from 92m; including 9m at 1.09g/t Au from 100m; and 5m at 2.55g/t Au from 113m

Assay turn-around times returned to 3-4 weeks following Mako’s strategy of utilising two assay

laboratories

laboratories Strategic $10M Placement with cornerstone support of $6.3M received from high quality North

American and European strategic investors including Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners,

DELPHI, and Sparta AG

American and European strategic investors including Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, DELPHI, and Sparta AG 45,000m drill program commenced on the Company’s projects in Côte d’Ivoire, with temporary

pause due to wet season and drilling to recommence shortly

pause due to wet season and drilling to recommence shortly Mako received US$700,000 (c. A$945,000) from Nordgold following completion of sale

agreement of Niou Project in Burkina Faso

 Strong cash balance of $11.8M gives runway for aggressive exploration

During and subsequent to the reporting period 6,752m in 55 reverse circulation (RC) holes and 724m in 7 diamond drill (DD) holes were drilled for a total of 7,476m on the Napié Project

Read the full report here.