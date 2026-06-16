Comet Lithium Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Comet Lithium Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC,OTC:XTRRF) (FSE: 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"), Comet Lithium's shareholders elected Vincent Metcalfe, Sylvain Champagne, Jordan William Potts, Paul Blatter, Jamie Flegg, S. Mitchel Wasel and Kyle Frank as directors of Comet Lithium. Following the Meeting, Comet Lithium's Board of Directors re-appointed Vincent Metcalfe as President and Chief Executive Officer of Comet Lithium and appointed Sylvain Champagne as Chief Financial Officer of Comet Lithium.

At the Meeting, Comet Lithium's shareholders also approved resolutions (i) appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of Comet Lithium, (ii) authorizing, ratifying, approving and confirming the current omnibus equity compensation plan of Comet Lithium (the "Plan"), and (iii) authorizing an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation so as to change its corporate name from Comet Lithium Corporation to "Comet Minerals Corp. / Minéraux Comète Corp." or such other name as may be selected by the Board of Directors of Comet Lithium in its discretion (the "Change of Name"). The Corporation will announce the effective date of the Change of Name in a subsequent press release.

The maximum number of common shares  reserved for issuance under the Plan  is (i) 10% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation at any point in time with respect to options, unless the Corporation obtains disinterested shareholder approval as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and (ii) 1,190,738 common shares for other awards (other than options) under the Plan.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential caesium and lithium assets, led by its flagship Pollux project in the James Bay District. The Corporation's strategy is to create shareholder value through systematic exploration, targeted technical advancement and disciplined capital allocation, while maintaining strategic exposure to additional high-quality assets, including the Liberty Property and the Troilus East Property. Comet Lithium also continues to build complementary royalty exposure through selected non-core asset transactions. Comet Lithium has 29,710,953 common shares outstanding.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

 

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/16/c1526.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Comet Lithiumclic:cctsxv:clicgold investing
CLIC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Emperor Metals

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

Visible gold observed in multiple zones within the intercept.
Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to report on the recent assay release of high-grade gold in DQ26-20 as well as progress of its 2026 exploration campaign at its Duquesne West Project, integrating +15,000 meters of new drilling with 8,000 meters of... Keep Reading...
Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver Price Washout — What's Next, My Strategy

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. weighs in on recent gold and silver price declines, saying that he's now ready to start buying back into the sector. "In the last couple of days I have suggested that we're finally seeing the signs of a classic washout, heavy correction, in a mega bull... Keep Reading...
Toronto Stock Exchange building.

Hemlo Mining Debuts on TSX Main Board

Hemlo Mining (TSX:HMMC,OTCQX:HMMCF) began trading on the TSX's senior board on Monday (June 15), stepping up from the venture market following its first full quarter operating the Hemlo gold mine.Hemlo Mining’s common shares were delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange as the market... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton, mine site.

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Drop — What Happened, What I'm Buying

Prices for gold and silver have taken a hit over the last week, but for Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, the decline is an opportunity to pick up miners. "The bet is still on. This is a moment in time where we can take advantage of this," he said. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spell "Fed" next to a blue block with symbols on scattered US$100 bills.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver, PGMs Prices Slide as Investors Brace for Fed Meeting

Precious metals prices are staring down the barrel of next week's US Federal Reserve meeting Justification for higher interest rates is rising, and prices for gold, platinum and palladium are bowing down to levels not seen since the fall of 2025. Meanwhile, silver has fallen back to a range it... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass with wooden handle lies next to gold-colored rock on a textured black surface.

Northern Star Faces Investor Pressure for Strategic Review

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management sharpened its attack against Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTCPL:NESRF) on Wednesday (June 10), claiming that the Australian gold miner’s board fails to grasp the depth of its operational crisis and must immediately launch a formal strategic... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints Former Suncor, Shell Operations Executive Marc Mageau to Advisory Board

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Implements Playgrounds For Rural Schools In Block VIII Drilling Area, Cambodia

Surface Metals Announces Amendment to Clayton Valley Option Agreement

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints Former Suncor, Shell Operations Executive Marc Mageau to Advisory Board

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Implements Playgrounds For Rural Schools In Block VIII Drilling Area, Cambodia

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Announces Amendment to Clayton Valley Option Agreement

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 906 g/t Silver over 4.3 m, including 1,329 g/t Silver over 1.8 m, all within 23.7 m of 206.6 g/t Silver at its Langis Project And 4.95 m of 493 g/t silver, including 1,798 g/t silver over 1.0 m

oil and gas investing

Charbone Annonce l'Ajout de 22 Nouveaux Clients d'Helium au Quebec et Poursuit l'Expansion de sa Plateforme de Gaz Industriels

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE Announces the Addition of 22 New Helium Customers in Quebec and Continues the Expansion of its Industrial Gas Platform

base metals investing

CoTec Announces Mid-project Update For Its Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation And Restoration Project, Québec, Canada