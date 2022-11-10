GamingInvesting News

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, has announced that its subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. ("Color Metaverse''), officially reached a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Banger Games S.L. ("Banger"). In the future, the two parties will cooperate closely on metaverse game development, digital copyrights and related technologies.

Banger is a gaming platform that empowers gamers to monetize their time, challenge themselves, trade, improve their skills, and take full advantage of their gaming experience, in addition to developing a module for in-game achievement management, a cloud gaming platform and an anti-cheat platform. As a social platform with "artificial intelligence + celebrity entertainment" at its core, Color Star's ColorWorld Metaverse platform ("Color World") also has a game development segment.

The subsidiary company Color Metaverse is focused on developing its business of digital commerce and products in the metaverse and the gaming platform that unifies both Web2 and Web3 games and empowers users throughout ownership, income and self-expression. After the Agreement is reached, the two parties will not only conduct joint development of metaverse games and establish a technology partnership, but will also take full advantage of their respective platforms and networks, combining gamification, cryptocurrency , NFT blockchain technology, etc. to create a new business model.

Farhan Qadir , CEO of Color Star, said: "Color World has a rich variety of content, and uses new technology to make it a fresh new metaverse platform. The most important thing here is to continuously develop new content, and the gaming segment must also become a point of focus. Its continuous improvement and update will bring us hundreds of millions of young users around the world, and we hope that users can not only enjoy a new experience, but also freely trade and do business. The cooperation between Color Star and Banger is to make this dream a reality. As the world's first game center to provide monetization tools, Banger has an incredible advantage, especially in terms of cyber security, and can provide users with robust protection of their data. I believe that the cooperation between our two companies will not only bring more benefits and surprises to our game segment, but will also increase the amount of users for both companies, bringing more benefits to users."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/color-star-and-banger-have-reached-a-strategic-cooperation-agreement-involving-game-development-and-technical-maintenance-301674131.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GCN Introduces ESPN's Tiffany Green and XSET's Erin Ashley Simon as Hosts for the 3rd Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament

New way to enter contest expands opportunity for HBCU student participation with video submission entry for "Experienceship" during Super Bowl LVII Week

Student finalists will receive a ticket to Super Bowl LVII

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person with Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the Rocky Mountain Area

National hot dog brand Nathan's Famous is taking its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, beyond the screen. Since 2020, Nathan's Duos has matched gamers to play side-by-side to create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program is transforming from online livestreams to in-person events to give back locally.

Talking Tom & Friends is the #1 Mobile Game IP Worldwide By Downloads

The latest blog from data.ai which was released today, reveals that Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide a title it has retained for 10 consecutive years (2013-2022). Outfit7's brand also had seven of its games in the Top 100 Monthly Active Users chart in 2021, more than any other publisher globally.

Outfit 7's Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide

The first game in the Talking Tom & Friends universe was an instant hit, and the brand has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2010. Outfit7 strategically expanded the brand's gaming portfolio over the years, choosing to focus on developing the IP, introducing new mechanics, gaming experiences, and new characters to evolve the franchise.

Today there are 20+ Talking Tom & Friends games and the most recent release, My Talking Angela 2, was the hit mobile game of summer 2021, achieving 120 million downloads in its first month alone.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done over the past decade," said Xinyu Qian , CEO of Outfit7.  "We started with one character in one game and we've developed that into an entire Talking Tom & Friends universe. As we continue taking the brand into its next decade, we will remain dedicated to innovation and revolutionizing our user experience, delivering the best possible products we can."

The data.ai blog on the success of Outfit7's Talking Tom & Friends games can be read here: (LINK)

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 19 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943017/Outfit_7_TTF.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talking-tom--friends-is-the-1-mobile-game-ip-worldwide-by-downloads-301673365.html

RAID: Shadow Legends Offers Exclusive Rewards to Amazon Prime Members

The Six-Month Program Brings Epic Champions, Artifact Sets, Resources, and Items

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announced today that it is offering free, exclusive RAID: Shadow Legends rewards to Amazon Prime members on a monthly basis beginning today until April 27, 2023 . The first drop, Epic Champion Kunoichi, is available now and ends on December 7th .

Medala Simplifies Web3 for Game Developers and Players

New blockchain project aims to accelerate Web3 adoption in the mobile gaming community.

Medala, a new Web3 project that aims to simplify play-&-earn integrations for mobile game developers, today announced its participation in the Hyper Games Summit on November 14-15, 2022 . This will be the first time the project opens applications to its Founding Partner Program, which provides development grants, consulting, and other incentives for game studios to build on its platform.

Theia Studios Secures $2.4M to Create a Decentralized Modding Platform Intended to Revolutionize Strategy Games

Theia Studios has raised $2.4M to create a web3 creator platform for turn-based strategy games. The studio, launched by the co-founders of the popular social fantasy esports platform DraftBuff will also develop the first games in the Theia ecosystem. The first in this line of games will be the innovative Icons of Theia whose closed beta will begin on November 10th .

Players interested in testing can already pre-sign up on the game's official website .

