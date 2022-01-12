Gold Investing News
Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further high-grade gold and silver vein grab sample assay results from it's grassroot generated Olympus target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. The Company currently has two diamond drill rigs operating at Olympus with a third rig anticipated to commence drilling in approximately one week as part of its minimum 20,000 metre program for 2022.

Highlights (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2)

  • Assay results of grab samples taken from veins located within historical, shallow underground adits from the northwestern region to the Olympus target confirm the continuation of the high-grade carbonate base metal ("CBM") sheeted vein system with results as follows:

Table 1: Grab Sample Assay Results from the Northwestern Sector of Olympus

Sample ID Au g/t Ag g/t
CM3350 112.3 544
CM3516 57.1 634
CM3341 55.4 439
CM3351 25.4 521
CM3334 10.9 268
CM3349 7.3 206
CM3336 7.2 179
CM3339 7.0 474
CM3345 5.7 144
CM3346 4.5 107
CM3347 3.3 68

* The reader should be cautioned that grab samples are selective in nature and as a result should not be relied upon as being representative of average gra des anticipated in any future resource estimate or mining scenario .
** Base metal results are still pending for the samples listed in this release

  • Multiple CBM vein systems were sampled, where possible, over a 250-metre-wide area from limited and partial exposures of rock. These new high-grade samples now extend the known CBM vein exposure at Olympus to an area measuring more than 600 metres by 600 metres. The CBM veins are sulphide rich and coincident with IP chargeability anomalies. Recently revised interpretation of the IP data by the Company has now expanded the surface area of Olympus to 1,250 metres north-south by 750 metres east-west.

  • Preliminary logging of the first completed holes into the eastern portion of Olympus indicates that the Company has intersected multiple CBM veins hosted within intensely altered porphyry diorite and hydrothermal breccia.

  • Collective has made the Olympus target a 2022 priority area for drilling due to its grade, potential size, and multiple mineralization styles, including porphyries, high-grade carbonate base metal veins and breccias.

"Olympus continues to deliver in terms of high-grade veins and porphyry potential. The recent IP work has now considerably extended the target. This extremely exciting grass roots discovery will be a priority area for drilling in 2022 and the Company is committed to constructing enough drill pads to test the full potential extent of the mineralized system," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Geological Details of the Olympus Target

The Olympus target is an area with numerous, small and historical artisanal workings exposing CBM vein, porphyry veinlet and breccia style, gold, silver and base metal mineralization within shallow, underground adit excavations trending NW-SE and E-W. Access for this old, small scale, artisanal mining is facilitated from a north-easterly trending valley floor surrounded by hills with a +200-metre elevation differential. The Collective Mining team has now undertaken reconnaissance mapping and sampling on adits located on both sides of the valley and the current sampling has now extended the known vein systems another 150 metres to the NW. High-grade, gold, silver and base metal mineralization is related to multiple sulphide and quartz carbonate veinlets and veins hosting massive pyrite with associated sphalerite and galena and some chalcopyrite and molybdenite, over widths of 10 cm to 100 cm. Available exposures of vein material are limited due to extensive timber support in these narrow, historical tunnels making full channel sampling difficult. Structural measurements of available vein exposures indicate vein strikes of 320 - 340 azimuth with dips of 60-70 degrees to the NE. Veins are associated with intense sericite alteration. Host rocks include mineralized and potassic altered diorites and hydrothermal breccia. The CBM veins cut all host lithologies.

Surface and shallow underground geological mapping within the broader Olympus area demonstrates that the high-grade CBM veins are superimposed on highly altered quartz diorite and diorite porphyry intrusive. Gold, silver and base metal mineralization is also associated with multiple sheeted and stockwork veinlets hosted within the porphyry bodies and in hydrothermal breccia. The phyllic alteration (sericite-Illite) event related to the polymetallic veining is superimposed on and has degraded an earlier potassic alteration event (biotite and magnetite). The Company interprets the multiple styles of mineralization encountered at the Olympus target are related to mineralized porphyry systems.

A hi-resolution and deep penetrating IP survey was recently undertaken by Arce Geofisicos on behalf of Collective over the Olympus target area using their proprietary AGDAS technology. This work has outlined multiple chargeability anomalies locating within the Olympus target area, which extend to depths of up to eight hundred metres below surface. The chargeability anomalies are coincident with the high-grade, sulphide, sheeted vein systems and extend to the north so that the Olympus target area now has dimensions of 1,250 metres north-south by 750 metres east-west. The IP anomalies have a funnel shape in 3D and are interpreted by the Company to relate to disseminated and vein sulphide systems emanating from a larger porphyry body at depth. The target remains open for further expansion in all directions.

Visual logging of the first few holes drilled from the current drilling programme highlights the presence of multiple, sheeted, CBM veins and various porphyry veinlets in association with 2-4% disseminated pyrite. The CBM and intense sericite alteration is superimposed on an earlier phase of potassic alteration related to biotite and disseminated, secondary magnetite associated with porphyry A and B veins. Mineralized breccia are present on the eastern and southern flanks of the system The drilling program at Olympus from the first pad will intersect the high-grade veins on the eastern portion of the target area with various angled holes and includes drill testing of the IP anomalies. The Company has completed the first drill hole and confirmed the intersection of multiple, sheeted CBM veins hosting massive pyrite as well as galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite. A second angled hole is presently in progress. Disseminated and vein related molybdenite is observed in breccia and the porphyry intrusive.

The Company has made the Olympus target a priority area due to its grade, potential size and multiple mineralization styles. Collective currently has two diamond drill rigs operating at Olympus with a third rig anticipated to commence drilling in one week and a fourth rig planned for operation in Q1, 2022. Olympus is a priority area and forms the primary focus of the Company's minimum 20,000 metre drill program planned for 2022.

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects a total of eight major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grass root discoveries on both projects with discovery holes of 104 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq and 710 metres @ 0.53 AuEq at the Guayabales and San Antonio projects, respectively. ( See press releases dated October 18 th and 27 th for AuEq calculation.)

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd.
Steve Gold, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel. (416) 648-4065

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management please use the following link:
https://calendly.com/collectivemining/30min?month=2021-11

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective's future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b709f9ca-0140-4744-a500-55f7c7c3f2a5

Figure 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aabd901-3d56-4a87-af35-0053ccb78a79



Overview

Even the most promising mining project can fail without the right management team in place. Statistics, surveys, and financial information are all important to consider, but it’s the management team that will take a promising mining project and transform it through the exploration, development and production stages as it progresses into a revenue-producing asset. That’s why one of the most important questions to ask when assessing a new company is: does the management team have a track record of success?

The right management team for any mining project will include professionals with a diverse background of technical, geological, business and financial experience. However, even a “dream team” of experts can fail to develop a valuable mine. That’s why many experts consider a proven track record of success to be the top factor in what makes a promising management team for a mining company.

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV:CNL) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of highly prospective gold, copper and molybdenum projects in Colombia. The company is led by the former management team of Continental Gold Inc — the same management team that sold the company for CA$2.0 billion (EV) after developing the largest gold mine in Colombia. Collective Mining currently holds an option to earn up to 100 percent interest on both of its projects with no underlying private royalties in one of the safest mining areas of Colombia.

Collective Mining’s team is highly specialized in identifying early-stage exploration projects with world-class potential. The company’s management team has an impressive track record of success, most notably identifying the potential of the Buriticá project and transforming it into a world-class gold mine. Continental Gold was the only pre-revenue company and the only mining company in Colombia to rank in the Social Investment Index, placing 11th in the country.

Collective Mining San Antonio and Guayabales

The company’s flagship Guayabales project is a high-grade gold, copper and molybdenum project. Collective Mining has announced a maiden 10,000 metre diamond drilling program underway to the northwest of Aris Gold’s (TSX:ARIS) Marmato gold mine, which contains proven and probable reserves of 2.0 million ounces gold and 4.35 million ounces silver (19.7 Mt grading 3.2 g/t gold and 6.9 g/t silver). The Guayabales project has never been systematically explored and the company strongly believes that the project has significant exploration upside. The Guayabales project is also located within 1 kilometre of the Marmato gold deposit which has an estimated resource of more than 10 million ounces of gold.

Collective Mining

The company is led by internationally-recognized figures. Collective Mining’s executive vice president, Ana Milena Vásquez, was one of the top 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining in 2020. Collective Mining is firmly committed to inclusion and diversity throughout its organization. Vásquez, as a leader in the Colombian mining sector, is well suited to promote this goal.

Collective Mining The Collective Model

Collective Mining is strongly committed to an ESG model that focuses on implementing a collective mining framework. The company’s collective mining framework includes strengthening the mining supply chain, integrating with the local economy through alliances and developing the local community through a multi-pronged approach. Collective Mining’s team was also part of the best-in-class mining ESG program at Continental Gold that won multiple awards and high-level rankings of recognition.

The company is fully-funded with cash on hand to support its drill program through 2022.

Company Highlights

  • Collective Mining (TSXV:CNL) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing two highly prospective and high-grade gold, copper and molybdenum projects in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt in Colombia.
  • The management team recently sold Continental Gold for CA$2.0 billion (EV), which was a relatively unknown project before the team became involved and grew it into Colombia’s largest gold mine
  • The company’s flagship Guayabales project has an extensive artisanal mining history with +80 adits discovered and over 500 years of mining activity in the area.
  • The Guayabales project is located near Aris Gold Corporation’s (TSX:ARIS) Marmato mine and the Marmato gold deposit.
  • Collective Mining’s San Antonio has a grassroots discovery of 710 metres at 0.53 g/t of gold equivalent. The project features limited historical exploration with the possibility to host a porphyry system, based on current indications.
  • Collective Mining currently holds an option to earn up to 100 percent interest on both of its projects with no underlying private royalties.
  • The company is committed to an ESG model that fosters growth on a micro- and macro-level, including local and global impacts.
  • The company is led by the former Continental Gold management team. Collective Mining’s management sold Continental Gold’s Buritica mine, the largest gold mine in Colombia, for $2.0 billion (EV).

Key Projects

Guayabales

Collective Mining Guayabales

The Guayabales project is a high-grade gold, copper and molybdenum project located in Caldas, Colombia. The project is situated 75 kilometres south of Medellin in the Marmato gold district. The property is strategically located adjacent to the Marmato gold mine along its strike. The project is located within 1 kilometre of the Marmato gold deposit which has an estimated resource of more than 10 million ounces of gold. Guayabales hosts a porphyry cluster that is connected to the Marmato orebodies by the Encanto Shear Zone.

The property has never been systematically explored. The project hosts five main targets including, Donut, the Box, Olympus, Victory and ME. The Donut target contains primary sulphide copper and gold while the Box target contains gold and silver found at the surface. The Olympus target features exposed copper, gold and molybdenum and the Victory target contains a porphyry-related magnetite stockwork system. Collective Mining has conducted drilling on the Donut target which returned, among other exciting results, a grassroots discovery of 104 metres at 1.3 g/t of gold equivalent.

The company has completed drilling the Donut target and has released some results, with the remiander to come through year-end 2021. Box drilling has commenced and initial results are expected early-2022. Drilling at the Olympus target has started and management intends to have a second rig turning in mid-December while the Victory target is slated for additional work and drilling beginning mid-2022. Collective Mining is also awaiting assay results from an extensive systematic channel sampling program. Going forward, the company is focused on generating new targets for the Guayabales project. The company strongly believes that the Guayabales project has significant exploration upside and holds the potential to become a world-class resource.

San Antonio

Collective Mining San Antonio

The San Antonio project is a gold, copper and molybdenum project located in the western margin of the Colombian Central Cordillera in Caldas, Colombia. The project is situated 70 kilometres south of Medellin and 8 kilometres northwest of the company’s Guayabales project. The project is located directly adjacent to the regional Romeral Fault system.

The San Antonio project has limited historical exploration focused solely on high-grade vein systems. The company began a drilling program on the property earlier in 2021. . Results revealed a grassroots discovery of 710 metres at 0.53 g/t of gold equivalent. Currently, the San Antonio project has three distinct porphyry-related targets, including Pound, COP and Dollar. The company has identified a high-grade soil anomaly of more than 100 ppb of gold and more than 6 ppm molybdenum.

The company is also currently in the process of defining the porphyry gold, copper and molybdenum system of significant dimensions. Collective Mining strongly believes that the sulphide hydrothermal breccia on the project has strong potential to host a porphyry system underneath the breccia.

Management Team

Omar Ossma - CEO and President

Omar Ossma has over 15 years of experience in the mining and energy industry in Colombia. Ossma also has over 20 years of experience in Colombian corporate, environmental, mining and energy law. He has focused most of his professional career on structuring mining and energy projects in Colombia. Ossma was the former legal vice president of Continental Gold. At Continental Gold, he was instrumental in the company's strategy towards licensing, building and putting into operation the Buriticá project. The Buriticá project is the largest gold mine in Colombia that was later sold to Zijin Mining Group. Before Continental Gold, he served as legal vice president of Minas Paz Del Rio, S.A. Minas Paz Del Rio, S.A.

is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Brazilian industrial conglomerate Votorantim Group. Ossma was also the legal manager of Eco Oro Minerals Corp. Ossma has held senior positions as a lawyer in a number of mining and energy sector companies, including Empresa de Energía de Bogotá and Endesa Group (Emgesa S.A. Esp. – Codensa S.A. Esp). Empresa de Energía de Bogotá is a state-owned company focused on electricity and gas transportation in Central and South América. Endesa Group (Emgesa S.A. Esp. – Codensa S.A. Esp) is a Spaniard public utility conglomerate. He holds a law degree from Universidad Externado de Colombia.

Ari Sussman - Executive Chairman of the Board

Having dedicated the majority of his career to the natural resources industry, Ari Sussman has been instrumental in sourcing and funding high-quality mineral assets. Sussman has raised more than $1 billion for various resource-focused companies. Sussman currently serves as executive chairman of the board of Collective Mining Inc. Collective Mining Inc. is a newly formed mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mining projects in Latin America. From 2010 until March of 2020, Sussman was the founder, chief executive officer and director of Continental Gold Inc. Under Sussman’s leadership, Continental Gold Inc. raised almost $1 billion and discovered more than 11 million ounces of high-grade gold and silver at the Buriticá project in Antioquia, Colombia. After completing construction of the mine in early 2020, Continental Gold Inc. was sold to Zijin Mining for total consideration of approximately C$2 billion. Zijin Mining is one of the world’s largest diversified mining companies. Today, the world-class Buriticá mine is the most modern and largest operating gold mine in Colombia with annual production expected to be more than 300,000 ounces of gold. Sussman was born and raised in Toronto, Canada and is married with three children.

Paul Begin - CA, MBA and Chief Financial Officer

Paul Begin was the chief financial officer of Continental Gold from May 2011 to March 2020. Before that, he served as the chief financial officer and corporate secretary for Hanfeng Evergreen Inc. from 2009 to 2011. Hanfeng Evergreen Inc. is a developer and producer of value-added fertilizers in China and Southeast Asia. Begin was also the vice president and chief financial officer of Trilliant Incorporated from 2004 to 2009. Trilliant Inc., formerly OZZ Corporation, is a network solutions provider. Before that, Begin served as the corporate controller at MDC Partners Inc. which is a Canadian-based marketing communications and secure transactions company. Begin obtained his Chartered Accountant designation with BDO Dunwoody, LLP. Begin holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Western Ontario and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Toronto.

David Reading - MSc. Economic Geology and Special Advisor

David Reading has over 40 years of expertise in the global gold mining and base metal industries within the fields of exploration, feasibility, project development and mining. He was the special advisor to Continental Gold up until the Zijin sale. He was also the former CEO of European Goldfields and the former head of exploration for Randgold Resources. Over the last ten years, he has consulted for various Toronto- and London-based mining groups with assets in the Americas and the rest of the world. Reading has a Master of Science in Economic Geology and is a fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3) and the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG).

Ana Milena Vásquez - Executive Vice President

Ana Vásquez has more than 15 years of experience in the mining sector, in which she has held managerial positions. She was senior VP of external affairs and sustainability for Continental Gold. Previously, she served as president of Red Eagle Exploration and its branch in Colombia. She is the co-founder and former VP of operations and business development for CB Gold Inc. Vásquez was also the general manager of Carbones Nueva Naricual in Venezuela and Carbones del Cesar (Mina La Francia) in the Northern coal region in Colombia. Vásquez has been a member of the board of directors of the ACM – National Association of Mining Companies in Colombia and the board of directors of the Colombian Chamber of Mining. She is the co-founder and current vice president of Women In Mining Colombia. Vásquez has also been a consultant for several companies in the sustainability area, specifically in gender equality. She has a Master in Financial Analysis from the Carlos III University of Madrid and a Professional in Finance and International Affairs from Externado University.

Richard Tosdal - MSc., PhD. and Special Advisor

Richard Tosdal is a world-renowned specialist in mineralized porphyry deposits. Tosdal holds a Master of Science from Queens University in Kingston, Ontario and a Ph.D. from the University of California. He has over 45 years of experience in the minerals industry and academic research. His experience includes being a consultant for a variety of mining and exploration companies, a research scientist at the US Geological Survey and a director of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit (MDRU).

Rodolfo Higuera - Sustainability Vice President

Rodolfo Higuera has more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry. His professional career has focused on sustainability, social and environmental processes. He participated in the licensing process, construction and start-up of the operation of the Buriticá Project of Zijin owned by Continental Gold. Previously, he supported various projects in different roles. He supported the Eco Oro Minerals Corp. project as advisor to the IFC advisor. He also supported the Paz del Río Mines Project owned by Acerías Paz del Río which is a subsidiary of Votorantim Metais. Higuera also participated and led social, environmental and mining formalization processes. Higuera is a sociologist from Universidad Nacional de Colombia with postgraduate studies in Sustainability and Social Responsibility from Universidad de Los Andes.

Carlos David Ríos - Exploration Vice President

Carlos David Ríos has over 15 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry in Colombia and the LATAM region. Before Collective Mining, he served as exploration manager at Touchstone Gold in Colombia, exploration manager at the Zijin project owned by Continental Gold, geology manager of Cemex LATAM Holdings and specialist modelling and resources estimation specialist at the Cerro Matoso mine. Ríos has a degree in Geological Engineering from the National University of Colombia. He also has an international postgraduate in Geostatistics applied to the estimation and evaluation of mining deposits at Alberta University, Canada.

Steven Gold - CFA

Steven Gold has nearly 20 years of experience in capital markets within the natural resources sector. Most recently, Gold worked at Energold Drilling Corp. and IMPACT Silver Corp. At these companies, Gold was the CFO and worked in business development and investor relations roles across North America, Europe and the Asian-Pacific region. Gold’s primary responsibilities included financial management as well as global corporate and investor development. Before that, Gold was the vice president of equity research at Clarus Securities Inc. in Toronto where he primarily covered junior natural resource companies. Gold also co-managed one of Canada’s first natural resource-focused hedge funds for a Toronto-based portfolio manager. The portfolio manager’s portfolio is weighted towards junior and mid-level public and private companies. Gold attained the CFA designation from the CFA Institute in 2006 and received a degree in Industrial Relations & Economics from McGill University in Montreal in 2001.

María Constanza García Botero - MA and Director

María Constanza García Botero has extensive experience in mining, infrastructure, energy, urban development and public finance. She has had high-level responsibilities in government agencies, multilateral development institutions and private companies. She was president of the National Mining Agency (ANM), deputy minister of transport infrastructure and held leadership and advisory positions in the National Planning Department, the Hydrocarbons Agency and the Ministry of Finance in Colombia. She was also the director of International Cooperation for Agriteam. The International Cooperation for Agriteam is an international consultancy funded by the Government of Canada to advance governance in the extractive industry in Colombia. She was also the manager of large clients for CEMEX Colombia. She worked with the Interamerican Development Bank and the World Bank in infrastructure, housing, urban development, municipal finance and urbanism in Washington D.C. She has outstanding academic credentials with an Industrial Engineering degree from Universidad Tecnológica de Pereira, Colombia. She also has a Masters’ degree in urban and regional planning and public administration from The Ohio State University, USA and graduate-level degrees in economics and public administration from Universidad de los Andes.

Kenneth Thomas - P.Eng and Director

Kenneth Thomas is the president of Ken Thomas & Assoc. Inc. since 2012. He was the senior vice president of projects at Kinross Gold Corporation from 2009 to 2012. Before Kinross, Dr. Thomas was the global managing director and a board director at Hatch for 6 years. Hatch is a multinational engineering company providing project and construction management services to the metals, infrastructure and energy sectors. From 2003 to 2005, he was the chief operating officer at Crystallex International. Earlier in his career, he spent 14 years at Barrick Gold Corporation in various positions, including senior vice president of technical services. Dr. Thomas has a Master of Science degree in Management from Imperial College, London, the U.K. and a Ph.D. in Project Execution from the Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands. He is a past president and a Fellow of The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “Institute”). In 1999 & 2001, the Institute awarded Dr. Thomas the Airey Award and Selwyn G. Blaylock Medal, respectively, for advancement in international mine design. Dr. Thomas has previously served as a director for Avalon Advanced Materials, Cardinal Resources Limited and DRA Global. He was also the former lead director of Continental Gold.

Paul Murphy - B.Comm, CA and Director

Paul Murphy was a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 1981 to 2010. He also served as the national mining leader from 2004 to 2010 at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Throughout his career, Murphy has worked primarily in the resource sector with a client list that includes major international oil and gas and mining companies. His professional experience includes financial reporting controls, operational effectiveness, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and SEC reporting issues, financing, valuation and taxation as they pertain to the mining sector. He was previously the director of Continental Gold until its acquisition in March 2020. He was also the chief financial officer and executive vice president of Guyana Goldfields from 2010 to 2018. Murphy was also the chief financial officer of Guyana Precious Metals from 2012 to 2018. Murphy obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and his Chartered Accountant designation in 1975.

Aswath Mehra - Director

Aswath Mehra is a seasoned executive with 35 years of global experience in the minerals industry. Mehra is an economist by training and received his Bachelor of Science in Economics and Philosophy from the London School of Economics. He is the CEO of the ASTOR Group, a private investment and advisory business, working in the fields of mining, technology, biotech and real estate. He spent many years in the commodity trading and mining business as well as owning, buying and selling companies. He is a director of several companies, both public and private in both executive and non-executive roles. He also devotes significant time to non-profit activities in the fields of education and healthcare. Most recently, Mehra was the executive chairman of GT Gold. Mehra founded GT Gold and sold it to Newmont Corporation which generated a significant return to GT Gold shareholders.

