CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ("CoinSmart"), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, today announced record preliminary unaudited monthly revenue in November 2021 of approximately $1.94 million1. This represents a 7% increase compared to October 2021 and was primarily driven by increased trading volume.

November 2021 Highlights:

  • Record Monthly Revenue of $1.94MM
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) of $71MM
  • Cash Flow Positive
  • Approx. $18.3MM in cash and cash equivalents and $3.2MM in crypto assets for a total of $21.5 million ($0.36 per share)2 as at January 4th, 2022
  • No debt

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented:

"November saw incredible volatility in the market, leading to increased revenue and a record set once again. CoinSmart thrives on the asset classes extreme volatility creating market opportunities, translating into increased trading activity amongst our client base. We are thrilled to be the marketplace of choice to facilitate such action. CoinSmart's revenue is not pegged to any one crypto asset's price which is one of the main advantages of being an ecosystem trading platform."

From time to time the company may report on any new records it achieves on key performance metrics3.

About CoinSmart

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Financial Outlook

This press release contains a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The financial outlook has been prepared by management of the Company to provide an outlook for the revenue of CoinSmart during November 2021 and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. The financial outlook has been prepared based on a number of assumptions including the assumptions discussed under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures" above and assumptions with respect to market conditions, pricing, and demand. The actual results of CoinSmart's operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. CoinSmart and its management believe that the financial outlook has been prepared on a reasonable basis. However, because this information is highly subjective and subject to numerous risks, including the risks discussed under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures" above, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information please contact:

Justin Hartzman
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail:ir@coinsmart.com
Tel.: (647) 923-7678

1 All figures stated above are preliminary, unaudited and subject to final adjustment.
2 Based on 60,364,549 shares outstanding as of January 4, 2022
3 See heading "Financial Outlook."

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109103

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.60 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of an aggregate of 5,680 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units") at an issue price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,680,000 (the "Offering").

Each Debenture Unit is comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") and 1,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Convertible Debenture matures 36 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Maturity Date") and bears interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum from the date of issue, payable quarterly in cash. The Convertible Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the option of the holder at any time prior to the Maturity Date, or on the business day immediately preceding a date fixed for redemption of the Convertible Debentures, at a conversion price equal to $0.60 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). Upon conversion, the holder will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures that is the subject of the conversion for the period from and including the date of the latest interest payment date to, but excluding, the date of conversion. The Conversion Price is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain customary events. The Company has the right to force conversion of the Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is greater than $1.20 for 10 consecutive trading days. Upon a change of control of the Company, holders of Convertible Debentures have the right to require the Company to repurchase their Convertible Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is 30 days following notice of the change of control at a price equal to 105% of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures then outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

CoinSmart Announces Grant of Marketplace Registration Status by Canadian Securities Regulators

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE:IIR) ("CoinSmart"), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announced today that its wholly owned operating subsidiary Simply Digital Technologies Inc. has been granted status as a Marketplace by all Canadian securities regulators.

CoinSmart is only the second platform in Canada to achieve this relief, allowing customers to trade crypto assets securely through a fully regulated platform.

Banxa Breaks Down Crypto Barriers by Launching World-Leading Layer 2 Fiat On-Ramp

Banxa Breaks Down Crypto Barriers by Launching World-Leading Layer 2 Fiat On-Ramp

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is proud to announce the launch of its world-leading Layer 2 (L2) Fiat On-Ramp.

While the cryptocurrency market has significantly grown, heavy fees and complex purchasing systems have weighed upon the industry providing unnecessary complexities and barriers to entry. The Australian-founded organisation, Banxa, has developed purchasing for a range of L2 protocols - available now - to eliminate these barriers. These protocols currently include Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync, allowing users to pay with Banxa's wide range of global and local payment options, including credit card and bank transfers, for direct purchasing on L2.

The L2 Fiat On-Ramp will completely disrupt the current system by removing high "gas fees" accumulated throughout the crypto transaction process. At the same time, it will also be a catalyst to reducing fulfillment times, an issue faced within an industry that prides itself on agility and fast transactions. In 2021, Banxa processed one order every 18 seconds a day, a transaction value over USD 880 million, showcasing the true scale of transactions moving through the market.

"The crypto industry faces a complex web of challenges and barriers that might have discouraged consumers and merchants from making purchases in the past. The launch of our L2 Fiat On-Ramp offers greater accessibility to a whole new audience, breaking down two key entry barriers: high fees and faster processing times. We are honored to be launching this world-leading product as a way to transform the industry," said Banxa CEO Holger Arians.

Banxa is a pioneer in cryptocurrency as it has created its own technology on blockchain and is rapidly expanding. The business offers a market-leading range of currencies and payment methods globally.

Since its January 6th, 2021 IPO, Banxa has gone from strength to strength, growing from 38 to over 200 team members, adding over 31 new coins and additional payment methods, such as SEPA Instant and others. Additionally, the company has accelerated its already rapid onboarding of new partners, securing 103% growth in 2021 alone.

In celebration of this launch, Banxa is offering free purchasing Layer 2 with Optimism, Arbitrum and zkSync for a limited time[2]. User's spread fees will be waived; however, standard payment surcharges will apply, such as credit card transaction fees. This offer is now available to all users on these protocols.

ENDS

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's vision and mission is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information, go to www.banxa.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Banxa's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Banxa's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Banxa's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Banxa does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

---------------------

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA" https://twitter.com/dcarosa
Domenic Carosa
Chairman (1-888-218-6863)

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations:
North America: +1 (604) 609 6169
International: +61 407 790 016
Email: Investor@banxa.com

Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York/Phoenix
Email: shamsian@lythampartners.com

Media Contacts:
Dave Malcolm, Chief Marketing Officer
Email: dave.malcolm@banxa.com

Michelle Boland, PR Group
Email: michelleb@prgroup.com.au

Banxa Announces Partnership with the Leading Hardware Wallet Provider Ledger

Banxa Announces Partnership with the Leading Hardware Wallet Provider Ledger

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is excited to announce a partnership with Ledger, the world-leading hardware wallet provider.

Customers will now be able to access Banxa's global payments network through the Ledger Live app, opening up a wide variety of payment options for purchasing crypto on their Ledger Nano hardware wallets. Banxa supports competitive payment options for users in the US, Canada, Europe and the Australian markets, with direct bank transfers and credit card transactions.

Keep reading... Show less
Skychain's Proposed Private Placement

Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) ("Skychain" or the "Company") announces that the Company cancels the non-brokered private placement at $0.60 per common share announced on November 16, 2021.

Concurrently the Company proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.42 per Share for gross proceeds of $2 million dollars (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general and administrative expenses and for the development of the Company's Birtle, Manitoba and other projects. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

