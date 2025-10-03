Coherus Oncology Announces Poster Presentation at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

Coherus Oncology Announces Poster Presentation at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS), today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 5-9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Abstract # 640: CHS-114, an anti-CCR8 cytolytic monoclonal antibody demonstrates selective intratumoral Treg depletion and favorable immune remodeling in participants with advanced solid tumors .

  • Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

In addition, CHS-114 will be featured in the upcoming Targets for Cancer IO: A Deep Dive live webinar series:
Development of Anti-CCR8 Ab - Mechanisms and Clinical Results
Webinar 6 will address the novel therapeutic target C-C chemokine receptor 8 (CCR8), its role in regulatory T cell (Treg) activity and immunosuppression, and the latest advances and insights in developing monoclonal antibodies that target this chemokine receptor as a promising new strategy to treat a variety of cancers.

  • Date and Time: October 22, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 pm Eastern Time
  • Moderators: Enrico Lugli, PhD, Humanitas Research Hospital and Rahul Roychoudhuri, MD, PhD
    University of Cambridge
  • Faculty: Rosh Dias, MD, MRCP, Coherus Oncology; Varun Kapoor, PhD, Coherus Oncology; Jo Van Ginderachter, PhD, Vrije Universiteit Brussel

To learn more about the webinar series and register to attend, visit SITC's Targets for Cancer IO: A Deep Dive website: https://www.sitcancer.org/edu/webinars/targets-for-cancer-io

About Coherus Oncology

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), growing revenues and a promising proprietary pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company's strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both its pipeline candidates as well as its partners, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus' immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer and HCC. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer.

For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit www.loqtorzi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release include express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act about Coherus that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Coherus. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "future," "opportunity," "likely," "target," variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: the ability of Coherus' pipeline to enhance outcomes for cancer patients; expectations about future synergies; projections about growth in sales or revenues; expectations about advancing product candidates through clinical trials; and the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Coherus' current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, assumptions and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of Coherus. A number of important factors, including those described in this press release, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: uncertainties about the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on Coherus' prospects, business and operations in the future; risks and uncertainties of conducting clinical trials; the risks of Coherus' dependence on an ability to raise funds, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; and risks and uncertainties of any litigation, regulatory actions and other legal proceedings.

While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the transaction described above will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause Coherus' future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Coherus' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 7, 2025, as updated by Coherus' subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are made based on the current good faith beliefs and judgments of Coherus' management, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Coherus. Unless required by law, Coherus is not under any duty and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

LOQTORZI ® is a registered trademark of Coherus Oncology, Inc.
©2025 Coherus Oncology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Coherus Oncology Contact Information:

For Investors:
Jodi Sievers
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
IR@coherus.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Coherus BioSciences Inc.CHRSNASDAQ:CHRSLife Science Investing
CHRS
The Conversation (0)
Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company building an innovative immuno-oncology franchise funded with cash generated by its diversified portfolio of FDA-approved therapeutics. Toripalimab is being evaluated in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of cancers of the lung, breast, liver, skin, kidney, stomach, esophagus, and bladder. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar of Neulasta in the United States, and expects to launch the FDA-approved Humira biosimilar YUSIMRY in the United States in 2023. The company is also developing CHS-305, a biosimilar of Avastin. The company generates revenue primarily from the United States.

Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement with Charger in relation to the project.1

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Lithium and Niobium Anomalies Defined at Mt Gordon

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that results have been received for the infill soil sampling programme completed across the Mt Gordon Prospect at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement with Charger in relation to the project.2

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has met the funding conditions precedents under the binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia (RTX Agreement)1. The RTX investment of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week with a further $500,000 RTX re-imbursement of exploration expenditure expected in January following “completion” under the LIT Agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Assays up to 4.2% Li2O Confirm New Spodumene Pegmatites at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that assay results from rock chip samples from a newly discovered pegmatite outcrop have confirmed high grade lithium up to 4.2% Li2O at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Charger Receives Strong Support for $2.7M Placement

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$2.7 million (before costs) in new equity via a strongly supported share placement to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 10.6 million new shares in the Company (“New Shares”) at an issue price of A$0.255 per New Share which represents a 7.3% discount to the previous close of existing ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”).

Keep reading...Show less
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Related News

gold investing

Minera Alamos Closes Nevada Mine Acquisition, Expands US Gold Footprint

Battery Metals Investing

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

copper investing

BHP 2026 Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program Calls for Applications

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Gold Investing

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin