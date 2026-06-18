Coeur to Present at the J.P. Morgan Natural Resources Conference

Coeur to Present at the J.P. Morgan Natural Resources Conference

Coeur Mining, Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE, TSX: CDE) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the J.P. Morgan Natural Resources Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

The J.P. Morgan Natural Resources Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com .

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with seven wholly-owned operations: the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada, the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com

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