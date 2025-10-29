Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Record quarterly production, solid cost performance drive margin expansion; cash balance more than doubles to $266 million; full-year production and CAS 1 guidance ranges narrowed and refined

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported record third quarter 2025 financial results, including revenue of $555 million and cash flow from operating activities of $238 million. The Company reported record quarterly GAAP net income from continuing operations of $267 million, or $0.41 per share. On an adjusted basis 1 , Coeur reported record quarterly EBITDA of $299 million, record cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $239 million and record net income from continuing operations of $147 million, or $0.23 per share.

Key Highlights

  • Record quarterly production and solid cost performance Operating strength across the portfolio together with higher gold and silver prices drove a second consecutive quarter of record results. Quarterly silver production of 4.8 million ounces was 1% higher quarter-over-quarter and 57% higher year-over-year. Gold production increased 3% quarter-over-quarter and 17% year-over-year to 111,364 ounces. Average realized prices for gold and silver increased 4% and 15%, respectively, compared to the second quarter, leading to further margin expansion
  • Record quarterly financial results – Fifth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow, which increased 29% versus the prior quarter to a record $189 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 23% versus the prior quarter to a record $299 million, bringing the last twelve-month ("LTM") total to $808 million. Sixth consecutive quarter of GAAP net income, which totaled a record $267 million, or $0.41 per share
  • Significantly bolstered liquidity position – Quarter-end cash and equivalents more than doubled to $266 million compared to the prior quarter-end. Year-to-date, the Company has repaid over $228 million of total debt and its net leverage ratio decreased to 0.1x at quarter-end with a strong net cash position expected at year-end. Nearly 10% of the Company's share repurchase program has been completed at an average price of $11.79 per share
  • Full-year production and cost guidance refined – Coeur refined its full year 2025 production guidance ranges, resulting in a 1% increase in the midpoint of expected full year gold production to 415,250 ounces and a 2% decrease in the midpoint of expected full year silver production to 18.1 million ounces. Coeur also adjusted its full-year 2025 cost guidance lower at three of its five operations

"Coeur delivered another quarter of record financial results, driven by higher prices, balanced contributions from all five of our North American gold and silver operations along with overall strong cost control," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Las Chispas experienced a particularly strong quarter, with the team continuing to exceed expectations in just its second full quarter of operations with the Company.

"We look forward to delivering another record quarter in the final three months of the year based on anticipated higher average realized prices and increasing margins which is expected to push full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA to over $1 billion, full-year 2025 free cash flow to over $550 million and place the Company in an extremely strong position to achieve record-setting operating and financial results in 2026."

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Gold Sales

$

360.5

$

323.1

$

235.3

$

205.2

$

223.8

Silver Sales

$

194.1

$

157.5

$

124.7

$

100.2

$

89.7

Consolidated Revenue

$

554.6

$

480.7

$

360.1

$

305.4

$

313.5

Costs Applicable to Sales 2

$

248.7

$

229.5

$

204.3

$

158.8

$

156.7

General and Administrative Expenses

$

14.8

$

13.3

$

13.9

$

11.1

$

11.0

Net Income

$

266.8

$

70.7

$

33.4

$

37.9

$

48.7

Net Income Per Share

$

0.41

$

0.11

$

0.06

$

0.08

$

0.12

Adjusted Net Income 1

$

147.3

$

127.4

$

59.9

$

45.3

$

47.2

Adjusted Net Income 1 Per Share

$

0.23

$

0.20

$

0.11

$

0.11

$

0.12

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

644.9

643.1

521.2

401.0

400.8

EBITDA 1

$

249.1

$

203.0

$

105.3

$

104.6

$

121.1

Adjusted EBITDA 1

$

299.1

$

243.5

$

148.9

$

116.4

$

126.0

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

$

237.7

$

207.0

$

67.6

$

63.8

$

111.1

Capital Expenditures

$

49.0

$

60.8

$

50.0

$

47.7

$

42.0

Free Cash Flow 1

$

188.7

$

146.2

$

17.6

$

16.1

$

69.1

Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments

$

266.3

$

111.6

$

77.6

$

55.1

$

76.9

Total Debt 3

$

363.5

$

380.7

$

498.3

$

590.1

$

605.2

Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Gold

$

3,148

$

3,021

$

2,635

$

2,399

$

2,309

Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Silver

$

38.93

$

33.72

$

32.05

$

31.11

$

29.86

Gold Ounces Produced

111,364

108,487

86,766

87,149

94,993

Silver Ounces Produced

4.8

4.7

3.7

3.2

3.0

Gold Ounces Sold

114,495

106,948

89,316

85,555

96,913

Silver Ounces Sold

5.0

4.7

3.9

3.2

3.0

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

1,215

$

1,260

$

1,330

$

1,192

$

1,113

Adjusted CAS per AgOz 1

$

14.95

$

13.41

$

14.28

$

16.93

$

15.67

Financial Results

Third quarter 2025 revenue totaled $555 million compared to $481 million in the prior period and $314 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company produced 111,364 and 4.8 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 114,495 ounces of gold and 5.0 million ounces of silver. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $3,148 and $38.93 per ounce, respectively, compared to $3,021 and $33.72 per ounce in the prior period and $2,309 and $29.86 per ounce in the third quarter of 2024.

Gold and silver sales represented 65% and 35% of quarterly revenue, respectively, compared to 67% and 33% in the prior period. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 55% of both third and second quarter revenue.

Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce 1 of gold and silver totaled $1,215 and $14.95 respectively. General and administrative expenses increased $2 million, or 11%, quarter-over-quarter to $15 million, due primarily to increased stock-based compensation.

Coeur invested approximately $30 million ($25 million expensed and $5 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, compared to approximately $30 million ($23 million expensed and $7 million capitalized) in the prior period. See the "Operations" and "Exploration" sections for additional detail on the Company's exploration activities.

The Company recorded a significant income and mining tax benefit during the third quarter driven primarily by recording a $216 million tax benefit related to recognition of a significant portion of its U.S. deferred tax assets, including Federal Net Operating Losses on the balance sheet at September 30, 2025. The $216 million valuation allowance release is comprised of $54 million related to current year income and $162 million related to forecasted future year income. The recognition of the deferred tax asset was triggered as the three year cumulative net income position from the Company's U.S. operations turned positive during the quarter. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $36 million and have totaled $137 million year to date, including $63 million and $38 million in the first and second quarters, respectively.

Quarterly operating cash flow increased to $238 million compared to $207 million in the prior period, driven by strong operational performance, increased metal sales and higher average metals prices. Changes in working capital during the quarter were $(1) million.

Third quarter capital expenditures were $49 million compared to $61 million in the prior period. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately $34 million and $15 million, or 70% and 30%, respectively, of Coeur's total capital investment during the quarter.

Operations

Third quarter 2025 highlights for each of the Company's operations are provided below.

Las Chispas, Mexico

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Tons milled

139,916

118,399

59,368

Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.110

0.150

0.130

Average silver grade (oz/t)

10.32

13.32

12.71

Average recovery rate – Au

97.9

%

98.6

%

98.6

%

%

%

Average recovery rate – Ag

97.8

%

98.5

%

98.1

%

%

%

Gold ounces produced

16,540

16,271

7,175

Silver ounces produced (000's)

1,572

1,489

714

Gold ounces sold

17,800

16,025

9,607

Silver ounces sold (000's)

1,675

1,479

924

Average realized price per gold ounce

$

3,427

$

3,315

$

2,902

$

$

Average realized price per silver ounce

$

38.89

$

33.48

$

32.63

$

$

Metal sales

$

126.1

$

102.7

$

58.0

$

$

Costs applicable to sales 2

$

68.1

$

57.7

$

42.8

$

$

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

934

$

894

$

744

$

$

Adjusted CAS per AgOz 1

$

10.75

$

8.94

$

8.38

$

$

Exploration expense

$

2.5

$

3.3

$

1.9

$

$

Cash flow from operating activities

$

75.9

$

58.6

$

97.1

$

$

Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)

$

9.8

$

9.2

$

5.3

$

$

Development capital expenditures

$

$

$

$

$

Total capital expenditures

$

9.8

$

9.2

$

5.3

$

$

Free cash flow 1

$

66.1

$

49.4

$

91.8

$

$

Operational

  • Third quarter gold and silver production increased to 16,540 ounces and 1.6 million ounces, respectively, compared to 16,271 gold ounces and 1.5 million silver ounces in the prior period
  • Production during the quarter benefited from higher mill throughput driven by the consumption of the remaining acquired stockpile and recovery of in-circuit inventory

Financial

  • Adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis totaled $934 for gold and $10.75 for silver, which were higher quarter-over-quarter due to the planned processing of lower grade acquired stockpile material
  • Gold and silver accounted for approximately 48% and 52%, respectively, of revenue during the quarter
  • Free cash flow 1 totaled $66 million compared to $49 million in the prior period

Exploration

  • Exploration investment in the third quarter totaled approximately $4 million (substantially all expensed) compared to $3 million (substantially all expensed) in the prior period
  • In the Las Chispas Block and the Gap Zone, up to six rigs were active during the quarter: three on surface and three underground, while in the Babicanora Block up to 7 additional rigs were active underground
  • Infill and expansion drilling of the Augusta vein (in the Gap Zone) commenced from the new underground ramp with excellent results received, including the discovery of the Promesa vein located between Augusta and William Tell. The high-grade Augusta discovery made earlier this year has now been traced over 450 meters along strike and 150 meters down dip, consistently yielding multi-kilo grade intercepts on a silver equivalent basis
  • The William Tell, William Tell Mini, North Las Chispas and La Sopresa veins continued to expand, supporting the potential for expansion of these resource zones
  • In the Babicanora Block, infill drilling delivered excellent results
  • In the fourth quarter, drilling is expected to continue on all veins detailed above and scout drilling is expected to commence on a number of targets across the district

Guidance

  • The Company has increased Las Chispas' 2025 gold and silver production guidance ranges to reflect strong performance since the acquisition closed on February 14 and strong expected mining and milling rates in the fourth quarter
  • Prorated production reflecting 10.5 months of contributions in 2025 is expected to be 50,000 - 58,000 ounces of gold (previously 42,500 - 52,500 ounces) and 5.0 - 5.5 million ounces of silver (previously 4.25 - 5.25 million ounces)
  • Prorated adjusted CAS 1 reflecting 10.5 months of contributions in 2025 are expected to be $850 - $950 per gold ounce and $9.25 - $10.25 per silver ounce, which are unchanged from previous guidance ranges
  • Prorated capital expenditures reflecting 10.5 months of contributions in 2025 are expected to be $30 - $34 million, consisting primarily of sustaining capital, which is unchanged from the previous guidance range
  • Prorated exploration investment reflecting 10.5 months of contributions in 2025 is expected to be $16 - $18 million (substantially all expensed), which is unchanged from the previous guidance range

Palmarejo, Mexico

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Tons milled

485,267

483,880

440,920

419,008

413,463

Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.050

0.060

0.050

0.059

0.070

Average silver grade (oz/t)

3.47

4.06

4.36

4.17

5.15

Average recovery rate – Au

95.0

%

92.9

%

95.2

%

91.2

%

94.8

%

Average recovery rate – Ag

89.9

%

88.6

%

87.4

%

88.3

%

85.6

%

Gold ounces produced

24,802

27,272

23,032

22,490

27,549

Silver ounces produced (000's)

1,514

1,741

1,680

1,543

1,823

Gold ounces sold

26,850

26,782

22,713

22,353

28,655

Silver ounces sold (000's)

1,633

1,720

1,636

1,598

1,861

Average realized price per gold ounce

$

2,144

$

2,093

$

1,924

$

1,750

$

1,922

Average realized price per silver ounce

$

38.97

$

33.76

$

31.85

$

31.27

$

29.71

Metal sales

$

121.2

$

114.1

$

95.8

$

89.1

$

110.4

Costs applicable to sales 2

$

51.0

$

48.7

$

43.7

$

45.5

$

47.5

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

887

$

888

$

882

$

894

$

818

Adjusted CAS per AgOz 1

$

16.44

$

14.39

$

14.37

$

15.92

$

12.60

Exploration expense

$

5.7

$

4.0

$

3.9

$

3.8

$

4.3

Cash flow from operating activities

$

52.6

$

47.9

$

8.7

$

33.2

$

55.6

Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)

$

4.3

$

3.6

$

2.5

$

6.5

$

4.0

Development capital expenditures

$

1.4

$

2.0

$

3.4

$

3.4

$

4.0

Total capital expenditures

$

5.7

$

5.6

$

5.9

$

9.9

$

8.0

Free cash flow 1

$

46.9

$

42.3

$

2.8

$

23.3

$

47.6

Operational

  • Third quarter gold and silver production totaled 24,802 and 1.5 million ounces, respectively, compared to 27,272 and 1.7 million ounces in the prior period and 27,549 and 1.8 million ounces in the third quarter of 2024
  • Production during the quarter was affected by lower gold and silver grades, partially offset by higher recoveries

Financial

  • Adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis totaled $887 and $16.44 per ounce, respectively
  • Capital expenditures totaled $6 million, which were flat compared to the prior period
  • Free cash flow 1 in the third quarter increased to $47 million compared to $42 million in the prior period, driven by stronger metals sales due to higher realized prices

Exploration

  • Exploration investment totaled approximately $6 million (substantially all expensed)
  • The exploration program ramped up to 11 rigs across the property during the third quarter
  • A key area of focus during the quarter was the San Miguel deposit in the Guazapares block (in the Eastern District), including validation drilling of the historic Paramount resource. Most results are pending but visual inspection of the core is encouraging
  • On the Hidalgo Corridor, drilling continues to deliver excellent results, outlining an additional 500 meters of strike length year to date. Since its discovery in 2019, Hidalgo has become Palmarejo's second largest reserve after Guadalupe and is expected to expand further. Three rigs are expected to remain active in the Hidalgo Corridor through year-end
  • At the Independencia Sur block, validation drilling of the historic Fresnillo resource is progressing with additional rigs added to enable completion by year-end resource calculations. This block is immediately adjacent to existing infrastructure and outside the area of interest of the Franco-Nevada gold stream agreement. Multiple veins, including Bruno and Independencia Sur, as well as potential new zones, have been intersected. Assay results are as expected and the program exhibits potential to confirm the historic resources in this area
  • At the Camuchin target located to the East, scout drilling has confirmed multiple veins spanning several kilometers, and assay results indicate veins are gold-rich, with good grades and narrow widths. Planning for a subsequent phase of the program in 2026 is underway

Other

  • Approximately 49% of Palmarejo's gold sales in the third quarter were sold under the gold stream agreement with Franco-Nevada at a price of $800 per ounce, totaling 13,228 ounces. The Company anticipates approximately 40% - 50% of Palmarejo's 2025 gold sales will be sold under the gold stream agreement

Guidance

  • The Company has increased Palmarejo's 2025 gold and silver production guidance ranges and lowered the 2025 cost guidance ranges to reflect strong year-to-date performance and higher expected grades in the fourth quarter
  • Full-year 2025 production is expected to be 96,000 - 106,000 ounces of gold (previously 95,000 - 105,000 ounces) and 6.0 - 6.8 million ounces of silver (previously 5.4 - 6.5 million ounces)
  • Adjusted CAS 1 in 2025 are expected to be $890 - $960 per gold ounce (previously $950 - $1,150 per gold ounce) and $15.00 - $16.00 per silver ounce (previously $17.00 - $18.00 per silver ounce)
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be $26 - $32 million, consisting primarily of sustaining capital and underground development, which is unchanged from the previous guidance range
  • Exploration investment in 2025 is expected to be $16 - $18 million (substantially all expensed), which is unchanged from the previous guidance range

Rochester, Nevada

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Ore tons placed

8,306,272

7,851,665

6,987,324

8,226,820

7,064,623

Average silver grade (oz/t)

0.57

0.60

0.59

0.44

0.57

Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.002

0.003

0.003

0.003

0.002

Silver ounces produced (000's)

1,644

1,456

1,284

1,551

1,155

Gold ounces produced

14,801

14,302

13,353

15,752

9,690

Silver ounces sold (000's)

1,656

1,438

1,282

1,571

1,098

Gold ounces sold

13,975

13,881

14,713

14,824

9,186

Average realized price per silver ounce

$

38.95

$

33.88

$

31.86

$

30.97

$

30.13

Average realized price per gold ounce

$

3,431

$

3,333

$

2,840

$

2,604

$

2,492

Metal sales

$

112.5

$

95.0

$

82.6

$

87.2

$

56.0

Costs applicable to sales 2

$

52.0

$

47.9

$

48.5

$

51.5

$

39.4

Adjusted CAS per AgOz 1

$

17.73

$

16.83

$

18.41

$

17.96

$

20.88

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

1,585

$

1,675

$

1,670

$

1,495

$

1,735

Prepayment, working capital cash flow

$

$

$

(17.5

)

$

$

Exploration expense

$

3.2

$

1.2

$

1.5

$

2.7

$

1.0

Cash flow from operating activities

$

41.2

$

39.6

$

(7.0

)

$

26.0

$

3.2

Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)

$

4.8

$

20.7

$

8.5

$

10.4

$

7.0

Development capital expenditures

$

6.8

$

3.8

$

6.4

$

3.5

$

3.1

Total capital expenditures

$

11.6

$

24.5

$

14.9

$

13.9

$

10.1

Free cash flow 1

$

29.6

$

15.1

$

(21.9

)

$

12.1

$

(6.9

)

Operational

  • Silver and gold production in the third quarter increased to 1.6 million and 14,801 ounces, respectively, compared to 1.5 million and 14,302 ounces in the prior period and 1.2 million and 9,690 ounces in the third quarter of 2024
  • Ore tons placed during the quarter totaled 8.3 million tons, consisting of approximately 6.3 million tons through the crushing circuit, down from 6.7 million tons in the prior quarter largely due to planned downtime in July to complete several crusher upgrades. Additionally, the Company placed approximately 2.0 million tons of direct to pad (DTP) material, up from 1.1 million tons of DTP material placed in the prior quarter

Financial

  • Third quarter adjusted CAS 1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $17.73 and $1,585 per ounce
  • Capital expenditures decreased to $12 million compared to $25 million in the prior period, driven mainly by capitalized stripping to offload material from the legacy Stage I and II leach pads
  • Free cash flow 1 in the third quarter totaled $30 million compared to $15 million in the prior period

Exploration

  • Exploration investment in the third quarter totaled approximately $3 million substantially all expensed compared to roughly $4 million ($1 million expensed and $3 million capitalized) in the prior quarter
  • One rig was active during the quarter conducting infill, expansion and condemnation drilling at Lincoln Hill. Most results are pending but visual review of core indicate mineralized veins in the expected locations
  • Significant focus was placed on completion of geological models to support the Nevada Packard, Rochester and Lincoln Hill resource modelling for year end. This modeling is allowing us to make rapid strides in our understanding of the orebodies and this solid foundation is being used to support planning for district exploration in 2026

Guidance

  • The Company has revised Rochester's 2025 production and cost guidance ranges to reflect the cumulative effect of lower than planned tons placed under leach year-to-date due to crusher down time to complete a range of upgrades and the expected timing of these placed ounces
  • Full-year 2025 production is expected to be 6.0 - 6.7 million ounces of silver (previously 7.0 - 8.3 million ounces) and 55,000 - 62,500 ounces of gold (previously 60,000 - 75,000 ounces)
  • Adjusted CAS 1 for 2025 are expected to be $17.00 - $18.50 per silver ounce (previously $14.50 - $16.50 per silver ounce) and $1,550 - $1,650 per gold ounce (previously $1,250 - $1,450 per gold ounce)
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be $57 - $70 million, which is unchanged from the previous guidance range
  • Exploration investment in 2025 is expected to be $13 - $16 million ($11 - $12 million expensed and $2 - $4 million capitalized), which is unchanged from the previous guidance range

Kensington, Alaska

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Tons milled

188,705

192,169

185,344

183,639

165,916

Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.16

0.15

0.13

0.16

0.16

Average recovery rate

90.5

%

91.8

%

93.3

%

91.8

%

90.4

%

Gold ounces produced

27,231

26,555

22,715

26,931

24,104

Gold ounces sold

28,011

26,751

22,205

25,839

24,800

Average realized price per gold ounce, gross

$

3,588

$

3,410

$

2,990

$

2,702

$

2,563

Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce

$

56

$

56

$

53

$

53

$

56

Average realized price per gold ounce, net

$

3,532

$

3,354

$

2,937

$

2,649

$

2,507

Metal sales

$

98.9

$

89.8

$

65.2

$

68.3

$

62.2

Costs applicable to sales 2

$

46.7

$

46.1

$

42.2

$

39.7

$

38.1

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

1,659

$

1,713

$

1,882

$

1,529

$

1,539

Prepayment, working capital cash flow

$

$

$

(12.1

)

$

(12.9

)

$

11.8

Exploration expense

$

2.2

$

1.5

$

3.3

$

0.7

$

2.0

Cash flow from operating activities

$

46.4

$

36.0

$

5.9

$

8.5

$

38.1

Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)

$

9.4

$

12.3

$

15.2

$

18.9

$

20.0

Development capital expenditures

$

6.2

$

4.0

$

0.3

$

$

Total capital expenditures

$

15.6

$

16.3

$

15.5

$

18.9

$

20.0

Free cash flow 1

$

30.8

$

19.7

$

(9.6

)

$

(10.4

)

$

18.1

Operational

  • Gold production in the third quarter increased to 27,231 ounces compared to 26,555 ounces in the prior period and 24,104 ounces in the third quarter of 2024
  • Stronger production during the quarter was driven by higher average gold grade partially offset by a decrease in mill throughput

Financial

  • Third quarter adjusted CAS 1 decreased to $1,659 per ounce compared to $1,713 per ounce in the prior period, due primarily to increased metal sales
  • Capital expenditures increased 4% quarter-over-quarter to $16 million. The second quarter marked the end of the multi-year underground mine development program at Kensington
  • Free cash flow 1 in the third quarter increased to $31 million, reflecting increased metals sales

Exploration

  • Exploration investment in the third quarter totaled approximately $4 million ($2 million expensed and $2 million capitalized), compared to $5 million ($2 million expensed and $3 million capitalized) in the prior period
  • Programs in Upper Kensington (expansion and infill drilling at Zones 30 and 30B) were completed during the quarter with excellent results received. Drilling is continuing in Lower Kensington with most results pending but exhibiting highly encouraging visual results
  • At Elmira, drilling is progressing well, with over 95% of the drillholes intersecting mineralization as predicted by the geology model. Results are as expected, supporting the potential for positive contributions to year end resource and reserve calculations
  • Drilling at the Johnson target, located 150 meters to the east of Elmira was not in the original budget for 2025 but excellent 2024 results received in the first quarter warranted follow-up this year

Guidance

  • The Company has increased Kensington's 2025 gold production guidance range and narrowed its cost guidance range to reflect strong year-to-date performance and higher expected mining face availability in the fourth quarter as a result of the Company's recently completed multi-year investment in underground development
  • Full-year 2025 production is expected to be 98,500 - 108,500 gold ounces (previously 92,500 - 107,500 ounces)
  • Adjusted CAS 1 in 2025 are expected to be $1,700 - $1,800 per gold ounce (previously $1,700 - $1,900 per ounce)
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be $55 - $64 million, which are unchanged from the previous guidance range
  • Exploration investment in 2025 is expected to be $11 - $14 million ($6 - $8 million expensed and $5 - $6 million capitalized), which are unchanged from the previous guidance range

Wharf, South Dakota

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Ore tons placed

1,345,662

1,105,605

1,033,699

1,164,894

1,424,649

Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.028

0.035

0.020

0.023

0.046

Gold ounces produced

27,990

24,087

20,491

21,976

33,650

Silver ounces produced (000's)

25

36

51

54

42

Gold ounces sold

27,859

23,509

20,078

22,539

34,272

Silver ounces sold (000's)

22

35

50

54

45

Average realized price per gold ounce

$

3,412

$

3,315

$

2,827

$

2,620

$

2,440

Metal sales

$

95.9

$

79.1

$

58.4

$

60.7

$

85.0

Costs applicable to sales 2

$

30.9

$

29.0

$

27.0

$

22.1

$

31.8

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

1,079

$

1,175

$

1,260

$

902

$

885

Prepayment, working capital cash flow

$

$

$

(12.5

)

$

$

Exploration expense

$

0.7

$

3.5

$

2.6

$

2.7

$

2.3

Cash flow from operating activities

$

57.2

$

41.4

$

15.7

$

22.2

$

51.6

Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)

$

1.2

$

2.3

$

6.4

$

2.9

$

2.8

Development capital expenditures

$

2.0

$

1.3

$

1.0

$

$

Total capital expenditures

$

3.2

$

3.6

$

7.4

$

2.9

$

2.8

Free cash flow 1

$

54.0

$

37.8

$

8.3

$

19.3

$

48.8

Operational

  • Gold production in the third quarter increased 16% quarter-over-quarter to 27,990 ounces, driven by higher gold grades

Financial

  • Adjusted CAS 1 on a by-product basis decreased 8% quarter-over-quarter to $1,079 per ounce, due primarily to higher gold sales
  • Capital expenditures totaled approximately $3 million compared to $4 million in the prior period
  • Free cash flow 1 in the third quarter increased to $54 million compared to $38 million in the prior period

Exploration

  • Exploration investment during the third quarter totaled $3 million (substantially all expensed), compared to $4 million (substantially all expensed) in the prior quarter
  • All drilling in the quarter was focused on the Juno deposit, following up on 2024 expansion drilling, which extended mineralization approximately 500 feet to the northwest. This program was completed at the end of August
  • Results from all programs support a meaningful expected contribution to year-end reserve and resource estimates

Guidance

  • The Company has increased Wharf's 2025 gold and silver production guidance ranges to reflect strong year-to-date performance and higher expected grades in the fourth quarter
  • Full-year 2025 production is expected to be 93,000 - 103,000 gold ounces (previously 90,000 - 100,000 ounces) and 100,000 - 150,000 ounces of silver (previously 50,000 - 200,000 ounces)
  • Adjusted CAS 1 in 2025 are expected to be $1,125 - $1,225 per gold ounce (previously $1,250 - $1,350 per ounce)
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be $13 - $17 million, which is unchanged from the previous guidance range
  • Exploration investment in 2025 is expected to be $7 - $10 million (substantially all expensed), which is unchanged from the previous guidance range

Exploration

The Company's exploration investment in 2025 is expected to total $67 - $77 million for expansion drilling (classified as exploration expense) and $10 - $16 million for infill drilling (capitalized exploration) for a total expected investment of $77 - $93 million.

Top exploration priorities for 2025 are: (1) continuing to build the inferred pipeline at Palmarejo to provide optionality to the operation, including to the east of existing operations outside the Franco-Nevada gold stream area of interest, where 60% of this year's exploration investment is budgeted; (2) outlining higher-grade structures to enhance near-term margins and longer-term free cash flow profile of Rochester; (3) maintaining a 5-year reserve-based mine life at Kensington while finding higher-grade zones to enhance cash flow; (4) completing the expansion and infill programs at Wharf to add to the life of mine; (5) building on the new geological model and understanding at Silvertip to grow the resource base, and; (6) rapidly building detailed knowledge of Las Chispas and maintaining mine life.

During the third quarter, Coeur invested approximately $30 million ($25 million expensed and $5 million capitalized), compared to roughly $30 million ($23 million expensed and $7 million capitalized) in the prior period.

At Silvertip, exploration investment totaled approximately $10 million in the third quarter, compared to $9 million in the prior period, with up to five rigs drilling across the property. During the third quarter, drilling focused on a number of targets in the Southern Silver, Discovery, Camp Creek and Saddle Zones, using one underground rig and four surface rigs. Drilling was also undertaken over the Silverknife Property which is under option agreement. In addition to drilling a comprehensive regional program of geological mapping, rock chip sampling, stream and soil geochemical surveys and a LiDAR survey was completed. Results are mostly pending but core review indicates highly encouraging visual results.

2025 Guidance

The Company has refined its 2025 production and cost guidance ranges as reflected below.

2025 Production Guidance

Previous

Updated

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

(oz)

(K oz)

(oz)

(K oz)

Las Chispas

42,500 - 52,500

4,250 - 5,250

50,000 - 58,000

5,000 - 5,500

Palmarejo

95,000 - 105,000

5,400 - 6,500

96,000 - 106,000

6,000 - 6,800

Rochester

60,000 - 75,000

7,000 - 8,300

55,000 - 62,500

6,000 - 6,700

Kensington

92,500 - 107,500

98,500 - 108,500

Wharf

90,000 - 100,000

50 - 200

93,000 - 103,000

100 - 150

Total

380,000 - 440,000

16,700 - 20,250

392,500 - 438,000

17,100 - 19,150

2025 Adjusted Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance

Previous

Updated

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

($/oz)

($/oz)

($/oz)

($/oz)

Las Chispas (co-product)

$850 - $950

$9.25 - $10.25

$850 - $950

$9.25 - $10.25

Palmarejo (co-product)

$950 - $1,150

$17.00 - $18.00

$890 - $960

$15.00 - $16.00

Rochester (co-product)

$1,250 - $1,450

$14.50 - $16.50

$1,550 - $1,650

$17.00 - $18.50

Kensington

$1,700 - $1,900

$1,700 - $1,800

Wharf (by-product)

$1,250 - $1,350

$1,125 - $1,225

2025 Capital, Exploration, G&A and Income and Mining Tax Guidance

Previous

Updated

($M)

($M)

Capital Expenditures, Sustaining

$142 - $156

$142 - $156

Capital Expenditures, Development

$55 - $69

$55 - $69

Exploration, Expensed

$67 - $77

$67 - $77

Exploration, Capitalized

$10 - $16

$10 - $16

General & Administrative Expenses

$48 - $52

$50 - $55

Effective Tax Rate (%)

27% - 33%

Cash Taxes

$165 - $195

Note: The Company's previous guidance figures assume estimated prices of $2,700/oz gold and $30.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.425 and MXN of 20.50. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.

The Company's updated guidance figures assume estimated prices of $3,411/oz gold and $37.82/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.38 and MXN of 20.0. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.

On August 6, 2025, the Company increased its 2025 general & administrative expense guidance to reflect the non-cash increase in incentive compensation related to expected performance share expense.

The normalized effective tax rate excludes items that are not reflective of Coeur's underlying performance, such as the impacts of foreign currency on deferred taxes, taxes related to prior periods, and one-time, non-cash, tax valuation allowance adjustments.

Financial Results and Conference Call

Coeur will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on October 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dial-In Numbers:

(855) 560-2581 (U.S.)

(855) 669-9657 (Canada)

(412) 542-4166 (International)

Conference ID:

Coeur Mining

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aoife McGrath, Senior Vice President, Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through November 6, 2025.

Replay numbers:

(877) 344-7529 (U.S.)

(855) 669-9658 (Canada)

(412) 317-0088 (International)

Conference ID:

144 51 57

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding EBITDA, cash flow, production, costs, capital expenditures, tax rates and treatment, exploration and development efforts and plans and potential impacts on reserves and resources, mine lives and expected extensions, the gold stream agreement at Palmarejo, anticipated production, and costs and expenses and operations at Las Chispas, Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington and Wharf. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated production, cost and expense levels are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing and expanding large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically-related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold and silver and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploration and development activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns) and mining law changes, ground conditions, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages (involving the Company and its subsidiaries or third parties), the risk of adverse outcomes in litigation, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, impacts from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, risks associated with the continued integration of the Las Chispas mine after the recent acquisition of SilverCrest Metals, Inc., the risk that the Rochester expansion does not sustain planned performance, the loss of access or insolvency of any third-party refiner or smelter to whom Coeur markets its production, materials and equipment availability, inflationary pressures, changes in applicable tax laws or regulatory interpretations, impacts from tariffs or other trade barriers, continued access to financing sources, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. This does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under Item 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K, namely our Vice President, Technical Services, Christopher Pascoe. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov .

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce. We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Notes

  1. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) are non-GAAP measures. Please see tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus availability under the Company's RCF. Future borrowing under the RCF may be subject to certain financial covenants. Please see tables in Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow and liquidity.
  2. Excludes amortization.
  3. Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received.

Average Spot Prices

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce

$

3,457

$

3,280

$

2,860

$

2,663

$

2,474

Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce

$

39.40

$

33.68

$

31.88

$

31.38

$

29.43

Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound

$

1.28

$

1.20

$

1.29

$

1.38

$

1.26

Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound

$

0.89

$

0.88

$

0.89

$

0.91

$

0.92

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

ASSETS

In thousands, except share data

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

266,342

$

55,087

Receivables

67,715

29,930

Inventory

156,666

78,617

Ore on leach pads

143,126

92,724

Prepaid expenses and other

33,321

16,741

667,170

273,099

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment and mining properties, net

2,772,267

1,817,616

Goodwill

632,380

Ore on leach pads

107,576

106,670

Restricted assets

9,129

8,512

Receivables

14,266

19,583

Deferred tax assets

239,214

3,632

Other

70,160

72,635

TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,512,162

$

2,301,747

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

136,753

$

125,877

Accrued liabilities and other

155,188

156,609

Debt

24,859

31,380

Reclamation

16,954

16,954

333,754

330,820

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Debt

338,657

558,678

Reclamation

259,270

243,538

Deferred tax liabilities

420,438

7,258

Other long-term liabilities

66,261

38,201

1,084,626

847,675

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 900,000,000 shares, 642,210,145 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 399,235,632 at December 31, 2024

6,422

3,992

Additional paid-in capital

5,778,718

4,181,521

Accumulated deficit

(2,691,358

)

(3,062,261

)

3,093,782

1,123,252

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

4,512,162

$

2,301,747

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

In thousands, except share data

Revenue

$

554,567

$

313,476

$

1,395,279

$

748,562

COSTS AND EXPENSES

Costs applicable to sales (1)

248,736

156,742

682,456

447,456

Amortization

72,930

33,216

177,444

88,441

General and administrative

14,830

10,966

41,992

36,611

Exploration

25,141

19,567

68,079

42,932

Pre-development, reclamation, and other

15,843

8,583

45,957

35,401

Total costs and expenses

377,480

229,074

1,015,928

650,841

Income from operations

177,087

84,402

379,351

97,721

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

(6

)

(6

)

417

Fair value adjustments, net

(342

)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(6,273

)

(13,280

)

(24,974

)

(39,389

)

Other, net

(865

)

3,434

1,001

11,329

Total other income (expense), net

(7,144

)

(9,846

)

(24,321

)

(27,643

)

Income before income and mining taxes

169,943

74,556

355,030

70,078

Income and mining tax benefit (expense)

96,881

(25,817

)

15,873

(49,030

)

NET INCOME

$

266,824

$

48,739

$

370,903

$

21,048

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):

Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges

(18,507

)

Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges

17,176

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,331

)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

266,824

$

48,739

$

370,903

$

19,717

NET INCOME PER SHARE

Basic income per share:

Basic

$

0.42

$

0.12

$

0.62

$

0.05

Diluted

$

0.41

$

0.12

$

0.61

$

0.05

(1) Excludes amortization.

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

In thousands

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

266,824

$

48,739

$

370,903

$

21,048

Adjustments:

Amortization

72,930

33,216

177,444

88,441

Accretion

4,988

4,233

14,620

12,463

Deferred taxes

(145,740

)

(816

)

(175,297

)

(5,604

)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment

6

6

(417

)

Fair value adjustments, net

342

Stock-based compensation

5,012

2,809

12,527

9,789

Write-downs

3,235

Deferred revenue recognition

(153

)

(130

)

(42,661

)

(55,407

)

Acquired inventory purchase price allocation

33,443

90,163

Other

1,392

(1,119

)

5,944

10,259

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Receivables

(7,132

)

1,616

(7,953

)

(520

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(7,489

)

(352

)

77,000

3,185

Inventory and ore on leach pads

(5,011

)

(14,320

)

(27,484

)

(53,788

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

18,636

37,187

16,738

77,757

CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

237,706

111,063

512,292

110,441

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Capital expenditures

(49,034

)

(41,980

)

(159,843

)

(135,468

)

Acquisitions, net

(10,000

)

(10,000

)

93,635

(10,000

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

(76

)

1

4

25

Other

(80

)

(70

)

(255

)

(285

)

CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(59,190

)

(52,049

)

(66,459

)

(145,728

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Issuance of common stock

320

9,769

22,823

Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs

20,000

77,500

166,500

327,500

Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs

(37,486

)

(133,250

)

(394,451

)

(297,128

)

Share repurchases

(5,334

)

(7,338

)

Other financing activities

(1,388

)

(208

)

(9,293

)

(2,018

)

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(23,888

)

(55,958

)

(234,813

)

51,177

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

78

(263

)

282

(584

)

INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

154,706

2,793

211,302

15,306

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

113,470

75,891

56,874

63,378

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

268,176

$

78,684

$

268,176

$

78,684

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

LTM 3Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Net income

$

408,755

$

266,824

$

70,726

$

33,353

$

37,852

$

48,739

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

36,861

6,273

8,251

10,450

11,887

13,280

Income tax provision (benefit)

2,547

(96,881

)

62,595

18,413

18,420

25,817

Amortization

213,977

72,930

61,421

43,093

36,533

33,216

EBITDA

662,140

249,146

202,993

105,309

104,692

121,052

Fair value adjustments, net

342

(4

)

346

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

1,271

2,080

(246

)

758

(1,321

)

(1,708

)

Asset retirement obligation accretion

18,935

4,988

4,900

4,732

4,315

4,233

Inventory adjustments and write-downs

6,276

1,198

1,598

1,928

1,552

1,231

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

314

113

117

186

(102

)

176

RMC bankruptcy distribution

(132

)

(37

)

(95

)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment

6

6

Transaction costs

19,702

451

2,823

8,887

7,541

976

Kensington royalty settlement

(67

)

28

(95

)

Wage and labor matter

6,998

6,998

Mexico arbitration matter

3,045

743

1,740

410

152

1,327

Flow-through share premium

(1,177

)

(111

)

(112

)

(585

)

(369

)

(1,247

)

COVID-19

1

Acquired inventory purchase price

90,164

33,443

29,681

27,040

Adjusted EBITDA

$

807,817

$

299,055

$

243,481

$

148,916

$

116,365

$

126,041

Revenue

$

1,700,723

$

554,567

$

480,650

$

360,062

$

305,444

$

313,476

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

47

%

54

%

51

%

41

%

38

%

40

%

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Net income

$

266,824

$

70,726

$

33,353

$

37,852

$

48,739

Fair value adjustments, net

(4

)

346

Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1)

11,831

28,072

574

265

(2,247

)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

113

117

186

(102

)

176

RMC bankruptcy distribution

(37

)

(95

)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment

6

Transaction costs

451

2,823

8,887

7,541

976

Kensington royalty settlement

28

(95

)

Wage and labor matter

6,998

Mexico arbitration matter

743

1,740

410

152

1,327

Flow-through share premium

(111

)

(112

)

(585

)

(369

)

(1,247

)

COVID-19

1

Acquired inventory purchase price

33,443

29,681

27,040

Valuation allowance and tax effect of adjustments

(173,022

)

(5,633

)

(10,230

)

142

(568

)

Adjusted net income

$

147,276

$

127,401

$

59,886

$

45,386

$

47,157

Adjusted net income per share - Basic

$

0.23

$

0.20

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.12

Adjusted net income per share - Diluted

$

0.23

$

0.20

$

0.11

$

0.11

$

0.12

(1) Includes the impact of foreign exchange rates on deferred tax balances of $9.8 million, $28.3 million, $(0.2) million, $(0.9) million, and $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2025 and December 31 and September 30 2024, respectively.

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Cash flow from operations

$

237,706

$

206,951

$

67,635

$

63,793

$

111,063

Capital expenditures

49,034

60,807

50,002

47,720

41,980

Free cash flow

$

188,672

$

146,144

$

17,633

$

16,073

$

69,083

Consolidated Operating Cash Flow

Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Cash provided by operating activities

$

237,706

$

206,951

$

67,635

$

63,793

$

111,063

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Receivables

7,132

4,766

(3,945

)

(16

)

(1,616

)

Prepaid expenses and other

7,489

(2,424

)

(82,065

)

408

352

Inventories

5,011

14,125

8,348

15,852

14,320

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(18,636

)

(61,845

)

63,743

(1,485

)

(37,187

)

Operating cash flow before changes in working capital

$

238,702

$

161,573

$

53,716

$

78,552

$

86,932

Net Debt and Leverage Ratio

(Dollars in thousands)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Total debt

$

363,516

$

380,722

$

498,269

$

590,058

$

605,183

Cash and cash equivalents

(266,342

)

(111,646

)

(77,574

)

(55,087

)

(76,916

)

Net debt

$

97,174

$

269,076

$

420,695

$

534,971

$

528,267

Net debt

$

97,174

$

269,076

$

420,695

$

534,971

$

528,267

Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA

$

807,817

$

634,803

$

443,729

$

339,152

$

287,079

Leverage ratio

0.1

0.4

0.9

1.6

1.8

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

99,012

$

61,125

$

70,487

$

57,144

$

32,689

$

989

$

321,446

Amortization

(30,908

)

(10,115

)

(18,501

)

(10,435

)

(1,762

)

(989

)

(72,710

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

68,104

$

51,010

$

51,986

$

46,709

$

30,927

$

$

248,736

Inventory Adjustments

(36

)

(358

)

(473

)

(272

)

(23

)

(1,162

)

Acquired inventory purchase price allocation

(33,443

)

(33,443

)

By-product credit

41

(846

)

(805

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

34,625

$

50,652

$

51,513

$

46,478

$

30,058

$

$

213,326

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

17,800

26,850

13,975

28,011

27,859

114,495

Silver ounces

1,674,770

1,633,196

1,656,336

21,650

4,985,952

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

48

%

47

%

43

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

52

%

53

%

57

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

934

$

887

$

1,585

$

1,659

$

1,079

$

1,215

Silver ($/oz)

$

10.75

$

16.44

$

17.73

$

$

14.95

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

80,122

$

58,109

$

64,676

$

56,304

$

30,542

$

928

$

290,681

Amortization

(22,375

)

(9,406

)

(16,748

)

(10,221

)

(1,549

)

(928

)

(61,227

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

57,747

$

48,703

$

47,928

$

46,083

$

28,993

$

$

229,454

Inventory Adjustments

(523

)

(147

)

(489

)

(222

)

(191

)

(1,572

)

Acquired inventory purchase price allocation

(29,681

)

(29,681

)

By-product credit

(41

)

(1,188

)

(1,229

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

27,543

$

48,556

$

47,439

$

45,820

$

27,614

$

$

196,972

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

16,025

26,782

13,881

26,751

23,509

106,948

Silver ounces

1,479,410

1,720,383

1,437,811

34,916

4,672,520

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

52

%

49

%

49

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

48

%

51

%

51

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

894

$

888

$

1,675

$

1,713

$

1,175

$

1,260

Silver ($/oz)

$

8.94

$

14.39

$

16.83

$

$

13.41

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

51,770

$

52,884

$

63,443

$

49,627

$

28,511

$

946

$

247,181

Amortization

(8,936

)

(9,181

)

(14,907

)

(7,471

)

(1,474

)

(946

)

(42,915

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

42,834

$

43,703

$

48,536

$

42,156

$

27,037

$

$

204,266

Inventory Adjustments

(900

)

(164

)

(372

)

(339

)

(131

)

(1,906

)

Acquired inventory purchase price allocation

(27,040

)

(27,040

)

By-product credit

(36

)

(1,608

)

(1,644

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

14,894

$

43,539

$

48,164

$

41,781

$

25,298

$

$

173,676

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

9,607

22,713

14,713

22,205

20,078

89,316

Silver ounces

923,723

1,636,386

1,282,010

50,034

3,892,153

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

48

%

46

%

51

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

52

%

54

%

49

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

744

$

882

$

1,670

$

1,882

$

1,260

$

1,330

Silver ($/oz)

$

8.38

$

14.37

$

18.41

$

$

14.28

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

55,032

$

67,406

$

48,195

$

23,665

$

799

$

195,097

Amortization

(9,550

)

(15,858

)

(8,547

)

(1,607

)

(799

)

(36,361

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

45,482

$

51,548

$

39,648

$

22,058

$

$

158,736

Inventory Adjustments

(76

)

(1,190

)

(182

)

(56

)

(1,504

)

By-product credit

43

(1,680

)

(1,637

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

45,406

$

50,358

$

39,509

$

20,322

$

$

155,595

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

22,353

14,824

25,839

22,539

85,555

Silver ounces

1,596,875

1,570,448

54,000

3,221,323

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

44

%

44

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

56

%

56

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

894

$

1,495

$

1,529

$

902

$

1,192

Silver ($/oz)

$

15.92

$

17.96

$

$

16.93

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

59,439

$

49,640

$

45,711

$

34,198

$

794

$

189,782

Amortization

(11,984

)

(10,231

)

(7,612

)

(2,419

)

(794

)

(33,040

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

47,455

$

39,409

$

38,099

$

31,779

$

$

156,742

Inventory Adjustments

(572

)

(536

)

50

(119

)

(1,177

)

By-product credit

12

(1,332

)

(1,320

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

46,883

$

38,873

$

38,161

$

30,328

$

$

154,245

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

28,655

9,186

24,800

34,272

96,913

Silver ounces

1,860,976

1,098,407

45,118

3,004,501

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

50

%

41

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

50

%

59

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

818

$

1,735

$

1,539

$

885

$

1,113

Silver ($/oz)

$

12.60

$

20.88

$

$

15.67

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Updated 2025 Guidance

In thousands (except metal sales and per ounce amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

158,700

$

235,309

$

269,238

$

218,752

$

124,863

Amortization

(50,909

)

(39,018

)

(73,221

)

(38,994

)

(6,527

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

107,791

$

196,291

$

196,017

$

179,758

$

118,336

By-product credit

(4,257

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

107,791

$

196,291

$

196,017

$

179,758

$

114,079

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

56,000

100,400

60,100

103,700

96,800

Silver ounces

5,443,000

6,513,000

6,192,000

127,000

Revenue Split

Gold

49

%

48

%

47

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

51

%

52

%

53

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$850 - $950

$890 - $960

$1,550 - $1,650

$1,700 - $1,800

$1,125 - $1,225

Silver ($/oz)

$9.25 - $10.25

$15.00 - $16.00

$17.00 - $18.50

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Previous 2025 Guidance

In thousands (except metal sales and per ounce amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

144,729

$

245,767

$

275,743

$

222,569

$

130,856

Amortization

(45,992

)

(38,779

)

(75,033

)

(43,903

)

(7,105

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

98,737

$

206,988

$

200,710

$

178,666

$

123,751

By-product credit

(2,824

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

98,737

$

206,988

$

200,710

$

178,666

$

120,927

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

52,000

100,018

68,000

104,271

95,454

Silver ounces

5,240,757

6,006,911

7,752,237

94,138

Revenue Split

Gold

48

%

50

%

44

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

52

%

50

%

56

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$850 - $950

$950 - $1,150

$1,250 - $1,450

$1,700 - $1,900

$1,250 - $1,350

Silver ($/oz)

$9.25 - $10.25

$17.00 - $18.00

$14.50 - $16.50

For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, IL 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Coeur MiningCDENYSE:CDEGold Investing
CDE
The Conversation (0)
Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining

Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated agreement with Haywood Securities (" Haywood "), as lead agent, on its own behalf and on behalf of Velocity Capital... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of... Keep Reading...
Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Magma Silver Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Silver miners are using 2025's price gains to expand operations and make acquisitions, with some analysts calling it the sector's biggest growth cycle in more than a decade. Earlier this year,... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "bought deal" LIFE offering (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$13,225,232.30, including the exercise in full of the... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters... Keep Reading...
5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

Artemis Resources (ASX: ARV) (Artemis or the Company) is pleased to report a high-grade gold intersection in the first RC hole testing an interpreted NE trending shear zone at the Titan East Prospect, 1.5km west of the Carlow gold-copper resource1. HighlightsFirst Reverse Circulation (RC) drill... Keep Reading...
Patrick Tuohy, gold bars and silver chart.

Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable

Patrick Tuohy, global head of sales and marketing Goldstrom, shares his outlook for gold, saying its position as a store of value has been reestablished.In his view, the yellow metal has found a new price floor at US$3,000 per ounce. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Total Metals (TSXV:TT)

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Total Metals Corp. (“Total Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TT) (FSE: O4N) is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of the High Lake and West Hawk Lake (the “Projects”) from McFarlane Lake Mining Corporation (“MLM”), as previously announced on September 24, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...
Map with a red pin marking Ghana, near Côte d'Ivoire and Benin.

Newmont Declares Commercial Production at Ahafo North Gold Mine

Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) announced that its Ahafo North project in Afrisipakrom, Ghana, has officially entered commercial production, following the site's first gold pour last month. Located about 50 kilometers from Newmont’s existing Ahafo South operation, the Ahafo North mine is expected to... Keep Reading...
Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Visually mineralised targets being drilled to build on existing resource

Jangada Mines Plc (AIM: JAN), a Brazil focused natural resource development company, is pleased to announce that its 15-hole 1,800m diamond drilling ("DD") programme has commenced at the 7,211-hectare Paranaíta Gold Project ("Paranaíta" or the "Project") located in Brazil's historically... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Recieves $4,316,948 From the Exercise of Warrants and Options

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the receipt of Cdn $4,316,948 from the exercise of warrants and stock options during the period July 4 through October 23, 2025. Following the exercise of the warrants, stock options, and the issuance... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Wealth Minerals Provides Update on Proposed Andacollo Oro Gold Project Acquisition

FORTUNE BAY FILES NI 43-101 UPDATED PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

SAGA Metals Mobilizes Final Team for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate & Provides Corporate Update

Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies

Related News

energy investing

Energy Outlook: World Edition

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY FILES NI 43-101 UPDATED PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

uranium investing

US, Brookfield and Cameco Strike US$80 Billion Nuclear Reactor Deal

tungsten investing

Almonty Acquires Montana Tungsten Project as US Seeks to Revive Domestic Supply

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Mobilizes Final Team for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate & Provides Corporate Update

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Rare Earth Element Separation Technology Partnership