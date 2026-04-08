Coeur Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE, TSX: CDE) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through May 14, 2026.
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Conference Call Details:
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U.S./Canada:
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(855) 560-2581
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International:
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(412) 542-4166
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Conference ID:
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Replay Numbers:
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U.S./Canada:
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(855) 669-9658
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International:
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(412) 317-0088
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Conference ID:
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197 07 92
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with seven wholly-owned operations: the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada, the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.
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For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com