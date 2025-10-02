Cocrystal Pharma to Present at Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc . (Nasdaq: COCP) ("Cocrystal" or the "Company") announces that James Martin, CFO and co-CEO, will present a company overview at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 12:00 pm Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time). The formal presentation will be followed by a hosted question-and-answer session with questions welcomed from the live virtual audience.

Those interested in viewing the live Cocrystal presentation can register for the event here . A video webcast of the presentation will be available within 48 hours following the event on the Company's website and archived for 90 days.

Mr. Martin will be available throughout the conference for virtual one-on-one meetings with registered, qualified investors. Meetings can be scheduled by contacting Giorgia Pigato here at Noble Capital Markets.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
Noble Capital Markets is a research-driven investment bank that has supported small and microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2018, Noble launched Channelchek —an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer investors free institutional-quality research without a subscription.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that addresses significant unmet needs by developing innovative antiviral treatments for challenging diseases including influenza, viral gastroenteritis, COVID, and hepatitis. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs.

Contact:
Alliance Advisors IR
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@allianceadvisors.com

