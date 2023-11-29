Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cobre Panama Additional Operations Update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "), has issued an update reporting that due to the continued illegal blockades at the Punta Rincon port and roads to the site, the Cobre Panama mine has suspended commercial production and is applying a program of preservation and safe maintenance of the plant and facilities.

For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's news release dated November 28, 2023 .

Franco- Nevada further notes that its revised 2023 GEO guidance issued on November 20, 2023 , remains unchanged as it assumed no further contributions from Cobre Panama from such date.

Forward- Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the safe maintenance and preservation of facilities at Cobre Panama, and Franco-Nevada's revised guidance for 2023. The outcome of these matters could have a material adverse impact on the revenue Franco-Nevada derives from its streaming arrangements relating to Cobre Panama and on Franco-Nevada's results of operations and financial condition. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Franco-Nevada's business and assets, please refer to Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedarplus.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/29/c1100.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick Supports Consolidated Standard for Responsible Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The Copper Mark, Mining Association of Canada, ICMM and the World Gold Council today announced their intention to work together to consolidate their respective responsible mining standards into one single standard.

Barrick supports this initiative and has been an advocate of this consolidation for many years. "Having one standard for responsible mining will not only provide clear direction on what good should look like but would reduce the complexity that exists with the numerous standards currently in circulation," said Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow. "It is also crucial that this standard has multi-stakeholder oversight".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cobre Panama Supreme Court Update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is aware that the Supreme Court of Panama announced this morning that Law 406, the law that approved the revised concession contract for the Cobre Panama mine, is unconstitutional. Franco- Nevada is in communication with its partner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and will provide further updates as they are available.

Forward- Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the impact of the unconstitutionality ruling of the Supreme Court of Panama with respect to Law 406. The outcome of these matters could have a material adverse impact on the revenue Franco-Nevada derives from its streaming arrangements relating to Cobre Panama and on Franco-Nevada's results of operations and financial condition. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

omar ayales, gold bars

Omar Ayales: Gold Moves in 7 Year Cycles, Next Peak is 2026/2027

Gold is above US$2,000 per ounce once again, and Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us thinks higher prices are coming. He's tracking a seven to eight year cycle in gold, and said the next peak is set to occur in 2026 or 2027.

"What this cycle is telling us is not only that gold reaches a bottom every seven years, (but also) that after it reaches a bottom it goes into an 11 year uptrend to reach a high. So every bottom precedes an 11 year move," he explained.

In his view, it's a matter of when — not if — the yellow metal breaks its all-time high.

Newmont Commences Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Newmont Corporation (Newmont or the Company) announced today, in connection with its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited, the commencement of offers to exchange (each, an "Exchange Offer" and, collectively, the "Exchange Offers") any and all outstanding notes (the "Existing Newcrest Notes") issued by Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers"), for (1) up to $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont Notes") and (2) cash, in each case, as set forth in the table below.

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration, the Early Tender Premium and the Total Exchange Consideration for each series of Existing Newcrest Notes:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico

Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico

Highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  • Total measured and indicated mineral resourcesof 710,920 gold ounces grading 6.60 g/t gold

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Luminex Rises 50 Percent on Adventus Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) saw a slight gain of 1.83 points last week, closing at 532.33.

Statistics Canada reported inflation numbers for October this past Tuesday (November 21). The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year, down from 3.8 percent in September. The drop was largely due to lower gas prices, which provided relief to drivers; however, prices for rent, travel and services all increased during the period.

The US labor market remains strong despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to cool the economy with high interest rates. According to a Department of Labor report released last Wednesday (November 22), unemployment claims for the week ended November 19 fell by 24,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000, erasing gains from the previous week. The drop surprised economists polled by Reuters, who had expected claims to stay steady at 226,000.

Keep reading...Show less

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×