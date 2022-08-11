GamingInvesting News

Recently, CMGE a leading global IP-oriented game-based ecological company, announced that it has completed the investment in Continents Sport, and now CMGE holds 51% of the shares of Continents Sport and officially becoming its controlling shareholder. The flagship development project of Continents Sport is Code: Basketball 3V3 a cross-platform (pc, console and mobile phone) sport game jointly developed by Zhao Yongshuo (Korean), the "Father of Street Basketball" and Liu Jingbin (Chinese), the R&D head of Chinese version of Freestyle A popular basketball game on PC.It is expected that the game will be tested by the end of 2022 and officially launched in mid-2023. In the meantime, CMGE will build a "street basketball game ecology" featuring Chinese style.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, has attached great importance to sports. In order to further the Healthy China Strategy and the national fitness strategy, China has accelerated its journey towards a leading sporting nation, and built public service systems for national fitness with higher level to give full play to national fitness in improving people's health, promoting human development, driving economic and social development and presenting the soft power in culture. For that purpose, the State Council has launched the National Fitness Program (2021-2025) , with the aim to build better public service systems for national fitness, provide more convenient public fitness and increase the size of the national sport industry to CNY 5 trillion . In addition, as 3×3 basketball, a mode of street basketball, has been officially included as an official Olympic sport since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it is recognized as the world's most popular team sport in cities worldwide as an emerging sport style.

The popularity of 3×3 basketball among people has set a solid foundation for its development in China . Since China claimed men's and women's gold medals of 3×3 basketball at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, women's gold medal of 3×3 basketball at FIBA Basketball World Cup China 2019, and women's bronze medal of 3×3 basketball at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the development of 3×3 basketball in China is booming and now embracing a historical moment: the Super 3 league, that is aligned with the CBA 3X3 League, was officially launched on December 11, 2021 . Yao Ming , the Chairman of Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), said that the launch of Super 3 is conducive to promoting the popularization and improvement of 3×3 basketball in China and will be a pilot for the event management system reform of the CBA. As a local event IP, Super 3 will also cooperate with the FIBA and countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative to make the event a platform facilitating international sport cultural exchange.

In addition, the total market size of e-sports in China in 2020 was over CNY 145 billion as a result of the rapid development of mobile e-sports game and e-sport ecological market. It is estimated that, by 2021, the market size of e-sports would exceed CNY 180 billion . The inclusion of e-sports as an official sport in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s landmark move of announcing first-ever Olympic Virtual Series, amazing development of e-sports policies in multiple cities and launch of new e-sports games all are drivers to the continuous development of e-sports. In the future, e-sports will incorporate more sports and technological elements and further integrate with urban cultural development. What's more, e-sports is becoming more and more popular as it is now serving as an important role in people's daily life. As MOBA and tactical competition/shooting game events lead the development of e-sports, other types of e-sport games are also embracing their wonderful future. Among those games, sports games have raised widespread concern since 2020. Taking FIFA events as an example, in China , in addition to FIFA Online 3 Star League (FSL) and Chinese E-sports Football League (CEFL), Chinese Football Association (CFA) also established the national team for e-sports as international FIFA-based events have been launched. Both the member recruitment and establishment of China national e-sports football team and Shanghai e-sports training team indicate that national and local e-sports teams will be a common trend in the future. At the same time, events regarding console and VR games will diversify the ecology of e-sports games.

In the context of the construction of a leading sporting nation, the professionalization of 3×3 basketball and the rapid development of e-sports market, CMGE has made a brilliant decision to set foot in the sports game market. Focusing on 3×3 basketball (street basketball), CMGE determines to independently develop its cross-platform game Code: Basketball 3V3 and build a "street basketball-based e-sport ecology" featuring Chinese style.

The developer of the game Zhao Yongshuo, the "Father of Street Basketball", has over 21 years of experience in game development and profound influence over PC games and mobile games. He led the development of the PC game Freestyle . The game was launched in 2005, and has been operating for 16 years so far, boasting over 200 million players and a total revenue of over CNY 3.5 billion . In the e-sports industry, Freestyle has been included in the World Cyber Games (WCG) as a game, and given birth to three major events of Freestyle Professional League (FSPL), Super Freestyle Association (SFSA) and Freestyle International Association (FSIMA), making itself a popular on-line basketball game with over 125 million players. The development of Code: Basketball 3V3 is undertaken by the original developers of PC game Freestyle , Liu Jingbin and Zhao Yongshuo, whose partnership has lasted for years. This perfectly ensures the game quality and experience.

Similar to Freestyle , Code: Basketball 3V3 , according to its developer, features street basketball bullfighting and gameplay of 2V2, 3V3, Olympic mode and others. The game uses Unity 3D engine for the special high definition rendering pipeline (HDRP) and elements of AAA games. While presenting realistic images and remaining street cultural elements, the game also combines elements of Chinese style in terms of audio-visual senses and world outlook. Street basketball gaming experience aside, Code: Basketball 3V3 also boasts DIY settings. Player skins, balls and courts can be personalized, including the colors and patterns of balls and styles of the court floor, walls and billboards of and around the court. Besides, the game also allows content creation. Players can upload design works and download them at the Design Workshop to develop personal styles.

Xiao Jian , the Chairman and CEO of CMGE said that, "We really appreciate the partnership with the two outstanding designers Zhao Yongshuo, the 'Father of Street Basketball' and Liu Jingbin. As a leading global IP-oriented game-based ecological company, CMGE actively responds to the 'National Fitness Program (2021-2025)' and will combine its strength and Continents Sport's rich experience in R&D and operation to develop Code: Basketball 3V3 , a cross-platform Chinese-style street basketball game featuring Chinese style and related e-sports game events for basketball fans. With our efforts in the game and related events, we are looking forward to deepening our development in the global sports game market."

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Asetek - Q2 2022: Prolonged Market Headwinds, Focus on Cost Optimization and Product Development

  • Q2 revenue of $16.9 million compared with $23.2 million in Q2 2021
  • Gross margin of 42%, level with Q2 2021
  • Q2 EBITDA adjusted of $1.3 million , compared with $3.2 million in Q2 2021
  • First-half 2022 revenue of $30.8 million , and EBITDA adjusted of $0.4 million
  • SimSports revenue of $1.0 million in the first full quarter of sales
  • Organizational rightsizing implemented to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency
  • Temporary shift of development resources to drive SimSports product development
  • Full year guidance temporarily suspended due to reduced visibility on customer demand as rising inflation and interest rates add to a continued uncertain and challenging business climate

- Asetek reported second-quarter revenue of $16.9 million compared with $23.2 million in the same period of 2021. First-half 2022 revenue was $30.8 million compared with $48.2 million in the same period of 2021. The change in both periods mainly reflects fewer shipments of Gaming and Enthusiast products.

Gross margin was 42% for the second quarter and 40% in the first half of 2022 compared with 42% and 43% in the same periods of 2021. Second quarter margin improved from the first quarter due to the mix of product shipments and reduced cost prices. Margin for the first half was impacted by higher component costs due to continued shortages, changes to exchange rates, increased shipping costs from supply chain disruptions and changed product mix.

Sensorium Releases World's First Metaverse Streaming Channel In Run-Up To Global VR Launch

Today, Sensorium is premiering the world's first in-engine metaverse streaming channel . Designed to introduce people to the vastness of the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, now only accessible in Beta mode, this 247 livestream experience showcases a series of exclusive Empyreal Parties featuring the company's original AI artists.

Sensorium releases world's first metaverse streaming channel. (PRNewsfoto/Sensorium Corporation)

Accessible from any web browser, the first Empyreal Parties take viewers on tour to the Meteor Vortex, a far-off location in the metaverse where AI-driven DJs Natisa Sitar, Kàra Màr, and Ninalis host original performances.

Last year, Sensorium pioneered the development of virtual artists powered by artificial intelligence with the debut of Kàra Màr's " Anthropic principle " music album — the first-ever created entirely by an AI-driven character and made available on Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud. The generative music engine behind Sensorium Galaxy virtual artists allows them to create distinctive tracks combining 60+ genres.

Aside from their ability to generate high-quality music, all virtual performers combine genetic algorithms and reinforcement learning, enabling them to interact with the audience by establishing surprisingly natural, fully unscripted conversations through the Sensorium Galaxy Mobile App. The company's virtual beings are already regularly featured at some of the world's most influential conferences and festivals — from WebSummit to SXSW and Sonar — and were tested with intricate dialogs by journalists from VentureBeat and PC Gamer.

Following the Meteor Vortex event, two other Empyreal Parties will be released, displaying the volcanic surface of PRISM world and the visually appealing interiors of Sensorium Starship. Every new party is an opportunity for people to preview a full-fledged version of the metaverse without needing a VR headset. In addition to the browser version, the audience will soon be able to tune in to Empyreal Parties via Sensorium mobile app.

With the global launch of Sensorium Galaxy's VR mode, metaverse users will gain access to the shows of chart-topping artists like David Guetta , Black Coffee, Steve Aoki , and Armin van Buuren among others.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse developer that leverages the latest AI and XR solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can explore vast worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with other users, creators and virtual beings.

Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is being built in partnership with the world's leading entertainment powerhouses, including Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League. The exclusive performances featured in Sensorium Galaxy are developed in collaboration with chart-topping artists – David Guetta , Armin van Buuren , Steve Aoki among others.

The platform will be accessible through the most widely available interfaces. Users can tune in using VR headsets to get a sense of true immersion, use a PC to access an augmented reality experience or download the mobile application to watch streams, build unique NPCs and communicate with them.

Gamelancer, the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, reaches 30,000,0000+ followers

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that its owned and operated network has reached over 30,000,000 followers. Owning the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, Gamelancer owns marquee channels on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat including @Gaming, @Gamer, @Gamelancer, @EGirl among others, totaling 29 channels across the aggregate network.

Gamelancer Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

Since 2019 the company has focused on building the largest gaming network on TikTok, with over 25,600,000 of Gamelancer's network being on the world's fastest growing social platform - ( https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/ ).

TikTok's demographics demonstrate a deep entrenchment in the North America , Europe , Asia and Australasia. 57% of TikTok's users worldwide identify as female, 43% identifying as male, with the US demonstrating higher than average female engagement, with 62.1% identifying as females.

TikTok usership is heavily consolidated in the GenZ and Millennial demographic, with 43.7% of users between the ages of 18-24, 31.9% between 25-34, and 13% between the ages of 35-44. Gamelancer's multi-channel network, which is the largest gaming network on TikTok globally, follows similar trends and has an average user growth rate of over 40,000 new people per day.

"It's been an incredible journey building Gamelancer's massive gaming community alongside our creator network and partners. We've hit the 30,000,000-follower milestone by utilizing our unique creator-first approach that has put us at the forefront of the entire gaming culture. We will continue to collaborate with our network and community to provide gamers with all the content, games, tools, and experiences needed to enhance their lives both in-game and IRL. TikTok has been the most downloaded app in the world since March - ( https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/ ). The ebbing of media dollars chasing consumers on other major platforms has witnessed a mass budget migration guided by agencies and their brands towards TikTok, as the GenZ demographic has resoundingly chosen TikTok as the social media platform of the future. – Darren Lopes , Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.2 billion monthly video views across its 29 owned and operated channels. With over 30,000,000+ followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Fashion League Partners with Concept Art House to Create First Web3, Female-Centric Gaming Experience Caters to Gen Y, Z Gaming, Metaverse Adopter Demographic

Animoca Brands, Riot Games, YGG, Unity Make Up Advisory Board

Fashion League the first free web3 play-and-own game designed to create a mobile fashion empire, today announced that they are partnering with Concept Art House (CAH), a leading publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art, to create animation, characters and NFTs for a new era in fashion-and-own gaming that is launching in beta end of this year and going live in Q1 2023.

DARK TAVERNS' EXPANSIVE WORLD OPENS TODAY WITH 0.05 ETH TAVERN SALE - UNIQUE & HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE DIMENSIONAL SPACES EXPEL EVIL WITH MAGIC

Tavern owners to play critical role in free-to-play, turn-based MMORPG from premier team that created titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, For Honor, Lineage 2, Skull and Bones, Far Cry 6, and The Witcher 3.

- Always Imagine, LLC and Radical Labs today announced the sale of deeds for magic taverns in the forthcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Dark Taverns . A twenty-four-hour pre-mint begins today at 1:00pm ET and will open to the public at the same time tomorrow. Tavern owners will secure a fifty percent discount on all future downloadable content and will be granted a Cast Key unlocking three free items such as wings, mounts and weapons. Sales are limited to ten per wallet. The game is free to play and win, and cannot be won by purchasing items.

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Shift's 30,000+ social media followers at twitter.com/ShiftRLE
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's second closed post IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 25, 2022, it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets comprising of ShiftRLE ("Shift"), an online news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising of the business of Shift, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with four vendors, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Shift, and distributed to such persons 333,333 common shares in the capital of X1 with a deemed issue price of CAD$0.45 per common share (the "Consideration Shares"). In addition to the Consideration Shares, the Company is paying a cash purchase price to the vendors of US$50,000 cash, of which US$25,000 was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$25,000 payable within 45 days after the closing date. The vendors will also be eligible to receive earn-out payments for 36 months from the closing date as payment of a 7% share of gross revenues Shift earns to a maximum of US$250,000 (the "Earnout"). The Earnout may be paid in cash or common shares at the election of the Company, at a deemed price equal to the fourteen day trading price prior to the payment date or such other price as may be required by the policies of the Exchange .

The Consideration Shares will be subject to subject to a CSE imposed hold period of four months from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Consideration Shares being released six (6) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter. For further information related to the acquisition terms, please the Company's news release dated July 25, 2022.

" We are thrilled to have closed on the Shift acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " Not only has the Shift community grown considerably over the past year, but we believe that Rocket League has tremendous global appeal with fans looking for the content that Shift can offer."

Information Related to ShiftRLE

Las Vegas-based ShiftRLE, led by co-founders Achilleas Fotiou and Jalen Jones, has demonstrated consistent user audience growth since launching in 2020. Shift currently reaches over 8 million impressions during the seasonal period of RLCS, while seeing growth of 14 million impressions during transfer periods where the roster news cycle is most active. With operations in America and Europe, the organization has established an international presence in the Esports industry.

" As Rocket League continues its climb to becoming a household name in the esports and gaming worlds, our team at Shift will remain committed to being a part of it in multiple facets. X1's investment should not only reflect their belief in us, but the potential that Rocket League has as a whole. We're extremely excited to continue building Shift and to fully realize our aspirations of becoming that multimedia company that will stick around for years to come".

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

Shift is an independent news source for Rocket League fans. It first rose to prominence by getting exclusive, behind-the-scenes information on Rocket League roster moves and tryouts before they were public knowledge. Shift plays a key role in ensuring the conversation around Rocket League esports continues beyond the pitch through coverage and insight regarding roster transactions and general esport news, ensuring fans stay engaged even during slower competitive periods.

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the the ability of ShiftRLE to integrate into the X1 portfolio as anticipated or at all, the growth of ShiftRLE and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, as well as a failure to achieve the growth anticipated, together with or apart from Shift,, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and ShiftRLE to implement their respective business strategies, including expansion plans,, the continued relevance of ShiftRLE's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed, and the continued relevance of Rocket League. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

