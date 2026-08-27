CME Group to Launch E-mini Equity Factor Futures on September 21

  • New contracts provide tailored exposure to S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to expand its equity product suite with the launch of E-mini Equity Factor futures on September 21, pending regulatory review.

Equity factors are performance indicators that can help investors capture growth, navigate volatility and diversify holdings. The new E-mini futures will be available to complement single- and multi-factor strategies, delivering capital efficiencies for risk management and relative value trading.

The products will include:

  • E-mini S&P 500 Growth futures
  • E-mini S&P 500 Value futures
  • E-mini S&P 500 Quality futures
  • E-mini S&P 500 Momentum futures
  • E-mini S&P 500 Low Volatility futures
  • E-mini Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 futures

"Market participants are increasingly turning to equity factors to target specific components of risk and build more tailor-made portfolios," said Joseph Hickey, Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group. "Our E-mini Equity Factor futures will provide additional flexibility for gaining and managing exposure to specific factors, with the centralized liquidity, margin offsets and seamless trading that clients rely on at CME Group."

"Reflecting the strength of S&P Dow Jones Indices partnership with CME Group, this launch supports our shared focus on delivering transparent, relevant and efficient index-based tools to the marketplace. With new futures tied to S&P 500 factor, dividend, growth and value benchmarks, market participants gain more precise ways to express views, manage risk and access important segments of the U.S. equity market. The launch underscores our continued commitment to advancing the ecosystem of tradable index solutions," said Robert Ross, Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

"Invesco's factor ETF suite has changed the way investors approach portfolio construction and risk, and we are excited that CME Group will develop futures-based derivatives around several of our ETFs tracking S&P Dow Jones Indices factor strategies. When futures and underlying strategies develop together, the whole ecosystem gets deeper and more resilient — and that's what ultimately helps to benefit investors," said Pratik Doshi, Head of Equity ETF Strategies, Invesco.

"Since its inception in 2011, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) has tracked the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, giving investors access to consistent dividends and diversification within U.S. equities. We welcome CME Group's plans to offer futures-based derivatives on the index, which we believe can help deepen liquidity and expand the investment ecosystem for SCHD shareholders and market participants," said John Sturiale, Head of Product Management and Innovation, Schwab Asset Management.

E-mini Equity Factor futures will be eligible for margin offsets with other cleared equity products at CME Group. The contracts, listed on and subject to the rules of CME, will be available for trading on CME Globex, as well as through privately negotiated block trades, derived blocks and Basis Trade at Index Close (BTIC) transactions.

For more information, please visit cmegroup.com/factors.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, S&P 500 Growth, S&P 500 Value, S&P 500 Quality, S&P 500 Momentum, and S&P 500 Low Volatility Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500™ and The 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

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SOURCE CME Group

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