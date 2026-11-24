CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported it reached a new, single-day volume record of 71,457,000 contracts traded on November 23, 2026. This surpasses the previous record of 67,124,571 contracts set on February 25, 2025.
Activity in the interest rate complex also surged, led by a new all-time high of 41,379,250 contracts in Treasury futures, beating the previous record by 10%. Interest rate futures and options volumes overall reached their second highest day on record with 50,918,578 contracts traded.
"Markets are experiencing heightened volatility in both equities and interest rates in what's already an uncertain geopolitical and economic environment," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "As a result, clients are turning to CME Group's deeply liquid markets and benchmark products to manage their risk."
CME Group provides the market's leading tools for managing risk across every major investable asset class. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com.
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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SOURCE CME Group