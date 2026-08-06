CME Group Latin American FX Futures and Options Hit New Records in H1 2026

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Mexican peso and Brazilian real futures and options achieved record average daily volume (ADV) and open interest (OI) during the first half of 2026.

Latin American FX Futures & Options: Average Daily Volume

"Our record-breaking first half for Latin American FX highlights the rapidly growing demand for our Mexican peso and Brazilian real futures and options," said Paul Houston, Global Head of FX Products, CME Group. "Traders are increasingly choosing these exchange-traded contracts alongside their over-the-counter (OTC) activity because they offer a much more efficient way to lower costs and simplify daily operations. This strong momentum shows that as the Latin American market continues to grow, participants want reliable, transparent ways to manage their risk."

H1 2026 Latin American FX highlights include:

  • Mexican peso and Brazilian real futures and options generated a record combined volume of $2.94 billion ADV.
  • Mexican peso futures reached $2.2 billion ADV (up 38% year-on-year), as open interest (OI) expanded to over $6.2 billion.
  • Brazilian real futures reached a record $740 million ADV (up 18% year-on-year) as OI surpassed $2.6 billion, while Brazilian real options delivered a record-setting first half.
  • Recently re-launched Latin American non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) on EBS Market experienced a strong start to the year, as combined daily volumes in the Brazilian real, Chilean peso, Colombian peso, and Peruvian sol reached their highest level since 2023.

"CME Group provides clients with access to both global liquidity and, uniquely, local liquidity from leading onshore market makers and asset managers, without the need for separate bilateral ISDA agreements with local counterparties," said Bernardo Gattass, Head of Volatility Trading, Itau Unibanco. "By adding CME Group to their list of price providers, institutional investors can access a broader and more diverse liquidity pool, including liquidity." 

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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CME-G 

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