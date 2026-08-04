CME Group July Volume Hits New Record of 27 Million Contracts, Up 23% Year Over Year

  • Record July ADV in interest rate, equity index, energy, agricultural and metals products
  • International ADV grew 32% to 8.8 million contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its highest July average daily volume (ADV) on record at 27 million contracts, an increase of 23% year-over-year. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https:cmegroupinc.gcs-web.commonthly-volume.

July 2026 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional July 2026 product highlights compared to July 2025:

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 17%
    • SOFR futures ADV increased 9% to 3.6 million contracts
    • U.S Treasury futures and options ADV increased 22% to 7 million contracts
      • 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 13% to 1.8 million contracts
      • 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 13% to 1.3 million contracts
      • 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 46% to 1.2 million contracts
      • 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 32% to 873,000 contracts
    • 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 60% to 660,000 contracts
  • Equity Index ADV increased 48%
    • Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 159% to 3 million contracts
    • E-Mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 24% to 1.4 million contracts
    • Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 27% to 1.1 million contracts
    • E-Mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 8% to 1.1 million contracts
  • Energy ADV increased 9%
    • WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 17% to 953,000 contracts
    • Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 2% to 454,000 contracts
    • Micro WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 175% to 179,000 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV increased 15%
    • Corn futures ADV increased 16% to 441,000 contracts
    • Soybean futures ADV increased 12% to 293,000 contracts
    • Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 53% to 176,000 contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV increased 9%
    • Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 39% to 184,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV
    • Micro Gold futures ADV increased 41% to 287,000 contracts
    • Micro Silver futures ADV increased 123% to 49,000 contracts
    • 1-Ounce Gold futures ADV increased 417% to 51,000 contracts
  • International ADV increased 32% to 8.8 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 29% to 6.3 million contracts and APAC ADV up 41% to 2.1 million contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 4.4 million contracts represented 54% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro Energy futures accounted for  7.1% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Metals futures accounted for 53% of overall Metals ADV
  • BrokerTec overall average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 15% to $1.056 trillion
    • U.S. Repo ADNV increased 9% to $393 billion
    • European Repo ADNV increased 20% to €356 billion
    • U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 13% to $91 billion 
  • EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 25% to $70 billion and FX Link ADV increased 38% to 55,000 contracts ($5.2 billion notional per leg)
  • Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending June 2026 were $150 billion for cash collateral and $170.4 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchange, cryptocurrenciesenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-july-volume-hits-new-record-of-27-million-contracts-up-23-year-over-year-302842336.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

cme groupCMEnasdaq:cmefintech investing
CME
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-01, Intersecting 129.72 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Identifies Two Massive Sulphide Zones

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-01, Intersecting 129.72 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Identifies Two Massive Sulphide Zones

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that DDH WD-26-01 has been completed, logged, measured and 2 massive sulphide zones have been identified, including the new zone at depth, as in DDH WD-26-02.DDH WD-26-01... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that DDH WD-26-02 has been completed, logged, measured and zones of mineralization have been identified.DDH WD-26-02 was successful, intersecting base metal sulphides,... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Commences Trading on the OTCID Market, Expanding Access for U.S. Investors

Nine Mile Metals Commences Trading on the OTCID Market, Expanding Access for U.S. Investors

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCID™ Basic Market, a regulated U.S. platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., effective May 27th, 2026, under the... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Drill Rig Mobilization for the Wedge 10,000m Drill Program and Targets New High Grade Copper Zone

Nine Mile Metals Announces Drill Rig Mobilization for the Wedge 10,000m Drill Program and Targets New High Grade Copper Zone

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that Orbit Garant will mobilize a YS2000 Skid Mounted Drill Rig for the upcoming Wedge 10,000m drill program next week. The drill rig is being prepped in Moncton, New... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Nine Mile Metals Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC PINK: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Holmes as President and the appointment of Jonathan Held as an Independent Director of the Company, effective immediately.Patrick J.... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property

Nuvau Minerals Strengthens Its Board and Technical Team with the Appointment of David Palmer as a Director and Michael Sutton as Technical Advisor to the Board

CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Announces Positive Pig Iron Optionality

Related News

vanadium investing

Vanadium Market Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

precious metals investing

GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Strengthens Its Board and Technical Team with the Appointment of David Palmer as a Director and Michael Sutton as Technical Advisor to the Board

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Announces Positive Pig Iron Optionality

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Reopens Additional Historic Mine Workings at El Potrero and Samples up to 26.1 g/t Au and 511 g/t Ag

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Begins Underground Development at Cusi, Restart Remains on Budget and on Schedule