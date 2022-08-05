GamingInvesting News

Entertainment venture company, Clover Games, reported that their new entertainment service, "#Me", has surpassed one million downloads.

Official illustration image of #Me

Clover Games launched "#Me" globally in 135 countries throughout North America and Europe on July 7th, 2022 . The app received remarkable reactions from the users, ranking 1st on the United States Apple store, 2nd on Google Play store, and 1st on the iPad social networking chart on the first day of its service.

The app's user gender ratio is 45% male to 55% female, with over 70% of the users being above 17 years old. Unlike former existing metaverse apps which are congregated by users under 17, #Me took its first step as a virtual reality world targeting the nonminor population.

As over half of the users are Gen-Z, the younger generation's reaction to #Me is rather positive. Clover Games shared that they shall strive to continue developing #Me as a fun playground for Gen-Zs to play and experience.

#Me strives to be a world that is different yet similar to reality. The service elevates user experience through game components such as original stories and quests. And at the same time, it allows players to customize their characters to express their individuality and experience social interactions. The users are able to have real-life jobs such as content creators, fashion models, and photographers. And at the same time, they can also experience fantasy jobs that involve sword and magic. With a wide range of experiences to choose from, the users can search for what they want to do and what they want to be in #Me. #Me is now available for download on both Apple store and Google Play store .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

One Punch Man - The Strongest Pre-registration is Available Now in US/EU Regions

One Punch Man - The Strongest, the official turn-based strategy mobile RPG licensed by and adapted from popular Japanese anime series ONE PUNCH MAN published by Shanghai Moonton Technology CO., Ltd, starts pre-registration now in USEU regions. And One Punch Man The Strongest will also launch the closed beta on Aug.18 th .

One Punch Man tells the action story about Saitama , who became a hero for fun. After 3 years of special training, Saitama finally gains the ultimate strength. Being too powerful, he can defeat any enemy with just one punch, however powerful they are.

One Punch Man - The Strongest is a good choice for players whether you are a fan, or you are looking for a new mobile RPG. It is an easy-operation game and well simulates the anime's storyline to let you relive the classic scenes.

For One Punch Man fans, the whole game production was supervised by the production committee including SHUEISHA, following closely to the animation setting and forged boutique. In addition, it was voiceover by the Original Japanese Voiceover cast, including Makoto Furukawa , Kaito Ishikawa , Yuki Kaji , Aoi Yuki etc..

For RPG game players, you can actually fight along with Saitama , "The Strongest Hero", and face the disasters and villains straight out of the original work. You will need to recruit various heroes and villains and form a variety of different strongest lineups. Through smart strategy thinking, combination of unique character features and skills, and of course, the help of Saitama , you will be able to dominate the battlefield and save the world in the game.

One Punch Man - The Strongest also shows abundant game scenes and fight modes, such as the Institute of Genetics, Association Arena, Unnatural Disaster, Extreme Training, Awakening Trial, multiplayer team play, PVE campaigns and last but not least the Saitama combat mode and thrilling one punch kill in quick clearance of challenges.

©ONE, Yusuke Murata /SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

X1Esports Closes the Acquisition of Tyrus LLC as the Company Builds a Leading Video Games and Creator Economy Business

  • Acquisition is intended to expand X1 Esports' reach into Gen Z demographic and add additional revenue streams
  • Tyrus' talent operates as a digital influencer management firm, and is specializing in working with YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch content creators, brand ambassadors and brands across all social media channels
  • Tyrus' client roster of over 60 high profile content creators have a combined reach of over 20 million followers
  • Tyrus has worked with leading global brands including: Warner Brothers, OMEN, Best Buy, Hello Fresh, and Panera to reach into the Gen Z demographic of its content creators

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and creator economy portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise, is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced transaction with Tyrus LLC ("Tyrus"), an influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers ("the Transaction"). On closing of the Transaction, the Company holds all issued and outstanding securities of Tyrus, which will operate as a subsidiary of X1.

" The Tyrus Transaction offers tremendous opportunity for X1 to partake in the growing global creator economy which is an industry of over 50 million individual content creators 1 where Tyrus is extremely well-positioned ," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1 . " The video game category has been a top category of the creator economy and has largely benefited the growth of the video game industry recently."

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Tyrus' Manager, Amanda Solomon, will also join the X1 Advisory board. Amanda is an accomplished leader specializing in gaming and Esports, and has driven brand integration, influencer marketing campaigns, and talent partnerships with well-known companies and brands including Epic Games, OnePlus, and Gucci.

Since 2017, Tyrus has built a client roster of over 60 high profile content creators (iambrandon, Catiosaurus, Kalief (Spawn on Me) & Friskk) with a combined reach of over 20 million followers 2 . Tyrus provides comprehensive management of YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and other social media channels as well as consultation on personal brand growth strategies and partnership management and has grown since April 2021 from a roster of seven talent, to August of 2022 with a roster of 65 talent.

"Becoming part of the X1 family will allow Tyrus to extend its reach and engage with new and exciting talent in the gaming and esports community," said Amanda Solomon, CEO of Tyrus. "The talent and diversity of our influencer roster is something we take great pride in. I look forward to growing our presence in this space and providing unique access for global brands to a highly influential GenZ audience".

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of a membership interest purchase agreement dated July 15, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interest of Tyrus for total consideration of up to approximately US$350,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price is divided into the following payments: i) US$150,000 in cash payments due within 60 days of closing; and ii) 555,555 fully-paid common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.45 per Common Share, which were issued on closing of the Transaction. In addition, a bonus payment of US$100,000 may be payable if Tyrus reaches US$1,750,000 in its first full year of revenue, which may be settled in cash or Common Shares at the option of the Company.

The Common Shares forming part of the Purchase Price are subject to subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Common Shares being released twelve (12) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About X1
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

About Tyrus
Tyrus, and its talent services, is a boutique talent management group for digital content creators. Specifically, we work with creators in the gaming and lifestyle verticals, providing creators with paid opportunities from free game codes to booking for live shows and paid partnerships around the globe. We also offer more integrated services such as social media management, platform management, video editing, and short form content editing. To put it simply, Tyrus supports our creator's business with expert knowledge and management of partnerships and activations with major companies.

Forward-looking information
All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and Tyrus was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and the Company and its respective directors and officers have relied on Tyrus for any information concerning such party.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts 5 New Players Including Ryo Ishizaki and Jun Misugi Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, August 5th new players including Ryo Ishizaki Jun Misugi Shun Nitta Leo, and Teppei Kisugi wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, August 5th new players including Ryo Ishizaki, Jun Misugi, Shun Nitta, Leo, and Teppei Kisugi wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration and the Summer Campaign begins at the same time.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season.

The campaign will feature a login bonus, daily scenarios, and more so be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more information.

J.LEAGUE Selection Transfer

Jun Misugi , Ryo Ishizaki , Shun Nitta , Leo wearing J.LEAGUE official kits debut as new players in this Transfer. This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

Dreamball Exchange Update

Home, away, and keeper kits for 18 teams from the 2022 Meiji Yasuda J1 League are now available in the Dreamball Exchange.

Summer Campaign Begins

The campaign will feature a login bonus, event missions, and the Summer Cup. Participate in the Summer Cup during the event period to receive amazing ranking rewards.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

Asia Innovations Group Continues Market-Leading Growth in Social, eCommerce, and Gaming Products in Second Quarter 2022

Video social app Uplive is fastest-growing app in Japan with 94% QoQ growth in downloads

Asia Innovations Group ("Asia Innovations" or the "Company") today announced the second quarter rankings for its industry-leading live social, gaming and commerce offerings. Asia Innovation's latest app rankings reflect its exponential growth across major emerging markets, powered by cutting-edge technology and local market expertise.

SIGGRAPH 2022 Moves Forward and Looks Back: The Frontiers and Retrospective Programs Showcase How Legacy Drives Innovation

From Artificial Intelligence to the Arts and Gaming, Industry Experts Touch on Some of the Most Prominent Topics in Computer Graphics

SIGGRAPH 2022 highlights the many voices that have facilitated the evolution of computer graphics and interactive techniques. The Frontiers and Retrospective programs feature pioneers and industry experts in panels and workshops for a passionate look at untold stories, influential voices, emerging topics, and new breakthroughs. The 49th annual conference runs 8–11 August in person, and virtually 25 July–31 October 2022.

One Million Xbox Players Join NARAKA: BLADEPOINT in First Two Weeks of Launch

- June saw the launch of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, the action-packed 60-person battle royale, on Xbox Series X|S and with Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. In the first two weeks of the title being available on the console, an impressive one million new players have jumped in the game, known for its fast-paced, agile, melee combat.

Since the game was released on PC last year, a growing community has sprung up around NARAKA with the team providing constant updates with new characters, weapons, and game modes for players to continually experience the game in fresh and exciting ways.

NetEase and 24 Entertainment have been thrilled with the response to the release of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT on Xbox, and have greatly appreciated the feedback – especially the news that Xbox players are thoroughly enjoying the melee combat experience with the controls optimised for console.

With the success of the Xbox Series X|S launch, the team are excited to announce that the game will also be available on Xbox One before the end of 2022.  And with the anniversary of NARAKA around the corner, there is even more exciting news; a new map for a region called Holoroth will launch on August 19 , and NARAKA's long awaited campaign mode will also release its first chapter on August 5 for Xbox players.

About 24 Entertainment

24 Entertainment is a Chinese game studio founded by a group of artists, engineers, and designers; who are all gaming industry veterans. We have a shared vision of introducing global players to Eastern cultures through cutting-edge gaming technology.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China , NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America . In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China . NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/ .

