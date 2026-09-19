Cloud3 Ventures Provides Shareholder Update on Strategic Investment Initiatives

(TheNewswire)
Company engages specialized space and defence consulting team to support the identification and evaluation of prospective opportunities
Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE:CLDV,OTC:CLDVF)(OTCQB:CLDVF)(FSE:WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on high-potential companies across a range of industries and sectors, is pleased to provide a shareholder update on its continuing review of potential strategic investment and acquisition opportunities across the space, defence and broader deep technology sectors
Building on its previously disclosed investment strategy, Cloud3 continues to assess opportunities that align with the Company's long-term investment thesis and demonstrate the potential to create meaningful shareholder value. The Company is focused on identifying businesses with differentiated technology, strategic relevance and credible paths to commercialization and growth.
To support this initiative, Cloud3 has engaged a specialized consulting team with experience and relationships across the space and defence sectors (the "Engagement"). The team will assist the Company in identifying and evaluating prospective opportunities and, where appropriate, supporting due diligence and transaction execution. All prospective transactions will remain subject to the Company's review and approval processes, the negotiation of satisfactory terms and any applicable legal, regulatory and third-party approvals.
"Cloud3 is seeing an expanding set of opportunities at the intersection of advanced technology and strategically important end markets," said Paul Lehal, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Cloud3 Ventures. "Engaging this specialized team extends our reach and adds sector-specific experience to our sourcing and evaluation process. We are encouraged by the opportunities currently under review, but our approach remains disciplined: any investment or acquisition must fit our mandate, present a credible path to value creation and be structured in the best interests of Cloud3 shareholders. We look forward to updating the market when specific developments are appropriate for disclosure."
In connection with the Engagement, and subject to the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and, the Company has agreed to grant to two arm's length consultants an aggregate of 1,100,000 stock options (the "Options") exercisable at $0.13 per subordinate voting share and 400,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"), consisting of 964,844 options to one consultant and 135,156 Options and 400,000 RSUs to the other. The vesting of the Options are subject to the achievement of certain objectives business milestones. The RSUs will vest on the date of grant and any underlying subordinate voting shares issued will be escrowed until the achievement of certain objective business milestones. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of grant. Neither consultant has been engaged to provide investor relations or promotional activities.
Cloud3's Investment Strategy
Cloud3 seeks to provide public-market investors with access to distinctive public and private companies during the stages when technology validation, commercialization, strategic partnerships and growth capital can drive value creation. The Company prioritizes opportunities that combine differentiated technology, identifiable catalysts and transaction structures capable of supporting long-term value creation for Cloud3 shareholders.
Disciplined Opportunity Assessment
In evaluating prospective opportunities, Cloud3 intends to consider strategic fit, technology differentiation, management capability, commercialization potential, capital requirements, transaction structure and prospective risk-adjusted returns. The Company may evaluate a range of investment and acquisition structures where management believes the opportunity is consistent with Cloud3's mandate and long-term objectives.
The Company is encouraged by the opportunities currently under review. These assessments are ongoing, and Cloud3 has not entered into any binding agreement with respect to any specific prospective transaction referenced in this release. There can be no assurance that any current or future review will result in a completed transaction. The Company will provide further updates as its strategy advances and developments become appropriate for disclosure.
About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.
Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
Media & Investor Relations
Cloud3 Ventures Inc.
Email: info@cloud3.ventures
Website: cloud3.ventures
On behalf of the board of directors
"Paul Lehal"
CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company's review of strategic investment and acquisition opportunities; the anticipated benefits of the consulting engagement; the proposed grant Options and RSUs and the receipt of the approvals required in connection therewith; the Company's ability to identify, evaluate, negotiate and complete prospective transactions; the potential characteristics, strategic fit, commercialization prospects and value-creation potential of opportunities under review; the Company's investment strategy; and the timing and content of future updates.
Relevant risks include the possibility that the Company may not identify suitable opportunities or complete any proposed transaction; unsatisfactory due diligence results; the inability to negotiate acceptable terms or obtain required financing, legal, regulatory, exchange, shareholder or third-party approvals; market conditions; competitive pressures; global economic and geopolitical developments; technical, regulatory, procurement and commercialization risks affecting the space, defence and deep technology sectors; and the Company's ability to execute its strategy. Readers should review the Company's most recent Management's Discussion & Analysis available on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors. Cloud3 Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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