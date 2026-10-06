Cloud3 Ventures Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change

(TheNewswire)

Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE:CLDV,OTC:CLDVF)(OTCQB:CLDVF)(FSE:WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to change its name from Cloud3 Ventures Inc. to Aeon Strategies Ltd. (the "Name Change") to better reflect the Company's long-term vision and investment strategy

In connection with the Name Change, the Company will be changing its trading symbol to AEON and the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the new company name and ticker symbol (Aeon Strategies Ltd. and AEON, respectively) as of market open on October 09, 2026.

The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers assigned to the Company's common shares are 00784F108 and CA00784F1080, respectively.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.

Media & Investor Relations

Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Email: info@cloud3.ventures

Website: cloud3.ventures

On behalf of the board of directors

"Paul Lehal"

CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Information: Except for statements of historic fact this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan" "expect" "project" "intend" "believe" "anticipate" "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including but not limited to the Name Change and other forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or timeframe described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators which are available at www.sedarplus.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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