Life Science News Investing News
News in SummaryCloud DX insiders holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cloud DX Inc. voluntarily extend the release date under lock-up agreementsThis six-month voluntary extension of their resale restrictions indicates that the board and management are confident about the company's growth prospectsCloud DX Inc. announces today that certain company ‘insiders' have voluntarily agreed to ...

News in Summary

  • Cloud DX insiders (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cloud DX Inc. voluntarily extend the release date under lock-up agreements
  • This six-month voluntary extension of their resale restrictions indicates that the board and management are confident about the company's growth prospects

Cloud DX Inc. (the "Company" or "Cloud DX") (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), announces today that certain company ‘insiders' (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) have voluntarily agreed to extend the release dates under the lock-up agreements they entered into in connection with the Company's ‘Qualifying Transaction' which closed on April 15, 2021. Insiders holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company have agreed to extend the lock-up to be effective until October 31, 2022

Lead Director, Mr. Brad Miller, states "Cloud DX has made excellent progress in executing their business plan as articulated at the time of the go-public transaction. In my opinion as an investor, these recent announcements indicate that further growth for the company can be expected:

Board member, Dr. Constantine Zachos, states "Since becoming a public company, Cloud DX has secured key contracts with partners Prizm Media, Medtronic Canada, and Maxwell Telecare that together give the Company access to up to two million qualified patients in Canada and the United States. The team is now working on the next critical metric which is patient enrollment with the expectation of becoming EBITDA+ at around 10,000 enrolled and compliant US patients, a number that seems well within reach in the near-term."

Cloud DX Founder and CEO Robert Kaul commented "The board and management of Cloud DX are proud of the progress made by our team in 2021 and we are excited about recently announced new contracts, as well as the overall pipeline of new technologies developed by Cloud DX we expect to bring to market in the coming quarters. Virtual care is here to stay, and Cloud DX has been recognized as a leader in delivering high-quality virtual care services many times recently."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to manage chronic disease virtually, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cloud DX Social Media Links

Twitter https://twitter.com/CloudDX
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:

Cloud DX
Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. In particular, this news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the terms of the extensions of the lock-up agreements, the ability of the Company to become EBITDA positive, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the Company's marketing and research and development strategies and the expected benefits thereof.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683670/Cloud-DX-Announces-Voluntary-Extension-of-Lock-up-Agreements-with-Company-Insiders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud DX TSXV:CDX Emerging Tech Investing
CDX:CA
Cloud DX

Cloud DX

Overview

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX: Digital and Virtual Healthcare, CEO Clip Video

Cloud DX: Digital and Virtual Healthcare, CEO Clip Video

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX Robert Kaul, CEO & Founder, speaks about the company's game-changing partnership with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Inc. Announces Update to Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. Announces Update to Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDX) announces that it has updated the terms of its private placement previously announced on January 4, 2022 of Convertible Debenture Units (the "Updated Offering") with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as lead agent and sole book runner (the "Agent"). The Company expects the initial closing of the Updated Offering will be on or about January 25, 2022

In connection with the Updated Offering the Agent will offer for sale up to 3,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Convertible Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Agent has been granted an option to sell up to 450 additional Convertible Debenture Units for maximum aggregate gross proceeds under the Updated Offering of $3,450,000. Pursuant to the Updated Offering, each Convertible Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. Interest will be payable quarterly on the last business day of each quarter, commencing on March 31, 2022. The principal amount of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Updated Offering.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Receives Partnership Funding for Clinical Research of Next Generation Wrist-Worn Vital-Sign Monitoring Device

Cloud DX Receives Partnership Funding for Clinical Research of Next Generation Wrist-Worn Vital-Sign Monitoring Device

The New Brunswick Health Research Foundation (NBHRF) partners with Cloud DX to fund Calibration and Validation research of its patented Pulsewave 2.0, a Non-Invasive Vital Sign Monitoring Device

News in Summary

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Announces Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics

Cloud DX Announces Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics

Cloud DX and partner Maxwell Telecare sign three new clinics for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) deployment, expanding on its Maxwell partnership

News in Summary

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Announces Multi-Year Contract with Ontario Clinic

Cloud DX Announces Multi-Year Contract with Ontario Clinic

Cloud DX Announces Multi-Year Contract with Ontario Clinic

Combining Telehealth and Remote Monitoring, Cloud DX's Connected Health™ enables the clinic to deliver virtual physical rehabilitation safely and efficiently in patient homes

Keep reading... Show less
Brandon Tatum to Headline KWESST Non-Lethal Product Launch At 2022 SHOT Show

Brandon Tatum to Headline KWESST Non-Lethal Product Launch At 2022 SHOT Show

Former Tucson Police Officer, Influencer, and Media Star to Unveil Company's 'Para Ops' Personal Defense System in Las Vegas

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTCQB: KWEMF) (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST," or the "Company"), a leader in providing next-generation tactical systems for security forces and personal defense, is pleased to announce that former Tucson police officer and Company spokesperson Brandon Tatum will headline a major product launch for the Company at the Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor (SHOT) trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada this month.

Keep reading... Show less
KWESST Announces Branding of Non-Lethal Low Energy Cartridge System in Conjunction with Launch at SHOT Show 2022 - Booth # 40022

KWESST Announces Branding of Non-Lethal Low Energy Cartridge System in Conjunction with Launch at SHOT Show 2022 - Booth # 40022

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") today announced that it will be launching its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) product line under the brand PARA OPS in conjunction with the opening of the 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas January 18-21. The PARA OPS website which can be found at www.para-ops.com and it will go live the on January 17, the day before the SHOT Show. You can visit KWESST at the SHOT Show at booth #40022.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7366/110116_4f007e92e4f9aafd_002full.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
Nanalysis Announces the Closing of Acquisition of K' Technologies Inc.

Nanalysis Announces the Closing of Acquisition of K' Technologies Inc.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), a North American sales and service company, with a particular focus on scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Keep reading... Show less
KWESST Announces $400,000 in Police Orders for ARWEN Products

KWESST Announces $400,000 in Police Orders for ARWEN Products

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received orders from three law enforcement agencies for approximately $400,000 in ARWEN products (all values in CAD). One order from an overseas national police agency is for approximately $250,000 to be shipped next month. The other two orders are from Canadian law enforcement agencies, with one order shipped in late December 2021 and the other scheduled to ship this month.

"It is gratifying to see this early acceleration in the pace of orders from our recent acquisition of ARWEN," said Jeff MacLeod, Founder, President and CEO of KWESST. "This reinforces our conviction that there is strong growth potential for ARWEN products around the world, particularly in an environment of heightened civil unrest and anxiety about rising crime."

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Signs Letter Agreement to Purchase 46,000 Square Foot 'Mega Spoke' Facility and Acquires WeChef Specialized Kitchen

JustKitchen Signs Letter Agreement to Purchase 46,000 Square Foot 'Mega Spoke' Facility and Acquires WeChef Specialized Kitchen

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Mega Spoke will Enable JustKitchen to Prepare Food from up to 40 Menus via the Equivalent of Eight Ghost Kitchens, while the WeChef Kitchen is Subdivided into Six Zones as a Specialized Ghost Kitchen for High-End Food Brands and Complex Delivery-Only Menus

Keep reading... Show less
WellteQ Digital Health

WellteQ Digital Health

Overview

In 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a worldwide level. Not only did healthcare institutions need integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and personalized information, but companies needed to keep track of the wellness of their teams as large numbers of employees switched to remote work environments.

In this increasingly digital age, the sphere of telemedicine helped to not only revolutionize healthcare navigation but our perception of wellness management. Telemedicine has proven that the world could use innovative digital technologies to not only manage health complications but potentially proactively prevent them. As the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to nearly US$11.9 trillion by 2022, investing in wellness technology today is investing in the healthcare of tomorrow.

WellteQ Digital Health (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCQB:WTEQF) is a digitally driven health and wellness company aiding the transition from old school healthcare navigation to a more personalized data-driven patient experience. Through data capture, artificial intelligence and analytics solutions, the company seeks to help people take control of their own wellness and overcome accessibility issues around health.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×