Cloud DX Announces Multi-Year Contract with Ontario Clinic

Combining Telehealth and Remote Monitoring, Cloud DX's Connected Health™ enables the clinic to deliver virtual physical rehabilitation safely and efficiently in patient homes

News in Summary

  • Pulmonary rehabilitation helps patients with chronic respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and persistent COVID-19 respiratory symptoms (post-COVID conditions).
  • Cloud DX will supply Connected Health™ hardware and services for at-home pulmonary rehabilitation including remote group education and vital sign monitoring for three years, starting January 2022.
  • In Ontario, 23,600 patients per year are hospitalized for COPD1 and ~78,000 have post-COVID complications including breathing problems and fatigue.2
  • Cloud DX continues to be the preferred choice of respiratory experts for virtual care and remote monitoring.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX announces a three year agreement with an independent Ontario clinic to supply Connected Health™ hardware, telehealth connectivity, and remote monitoring services for at-home pulmonary rehabilitation. The need for safe at-home pulmonary rehabilitation for those with severe COPD was already acute before 2020, and now the province is faced with tens of thousands of patients with persistent shortness of breath and lung damage due to COVID-19. The company's Connected Health™ will allow patients to participate in rehabilitation sessions safely at home, including group classes through its secure app. The client plans to broadcast a minimum of four rehabilitation sessions daily. Critical vital signs, such as pulse oxygen readings, will be gathered simultaneously and patient success will be measured accurately and automatically tracked within the Connected Health™ platform. The program launches in January 2022 with Connected Health™ kits deployed to patients on a rotating eight-to-twelve-week basis. Cloud DX charges an upfront fee for each Connected Health™ kit and ongoing monthly fees for connectivity and support services

Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX states: "Cloud DX has delivered state-of-the-art virtual care for patients with chronic respiratory disease since 2019, when we began the virtual outpatient COPD program at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Our extensive experience enables us to deliver effective, efficient, and patient-focused virtual pulmonary rehabilitation programs. The need has never been greater, and Cloud DX is proud to be able to deliver this important new care modality during the ongoing public health emergency."

This contract follows recent announcements, of 2,400 patient deployment by Hamilton Health Sciences and landmark partnership with Medtronic Canada, as another step towards the company's break-even goal of ~10,000 patients enrolled in Connected Health.

Sources: 1 Canadian Institute for Health Information, 2 Covid19-sciencetable.ca and Rehabilitation after COVID-19", MayoClinic.org

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

