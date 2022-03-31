Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Cloud DX a leading Canadian provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce the extension of its remote patient monitoring and virtual care contract with a large Canadian Provincial Health Authority.

Cloud DX(TSX.V:CDX) (OTCQX:CDXFF) a leading Canadian provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce the extension of its remote patient monitoring and virtual care contract with a large Canadian Provincial Health Authority.1

This new agreement extends Cloud DX's original contract, from May 2021, with the Provincial Health Authority to provide remote patient monitoring to patients throughout the province until September 30, 2023.

The award-winning Cloud DX Connected Health platform monitors and reports on physiological data including heart and respiratory rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, weight, temperature and blood glucose levels, along with condition-specific surveys and connection to the patient via two-way messaging and video visits.

Remote patient monitoring and virtual care are used to better engage patients in their care. Cloud DX software issues notifications to a care team if a patient's vital signs, symptoms or adherence to scheduled readings changes. The care team can then trigger a telemedicine video visit to determine the best next step. Early intervention can result in reduced ER visits, avoided hospital admissions and better care outcomes, resulting in a lower overall cost to the healthcare system.

Under the terms of the contract and extension with the province, Cloud DX receives an upfront payment for each Connected Health Kit delivered to a patient, and then charges a monthly connectivity, software and service fee for each active patient account.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

