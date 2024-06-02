Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU

Hempalta

HEMP:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Brightstar logo

Close of Off-Market Takeover Bid for Linden Gold Alliance Limited and Board Updates

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) (Company or Brightstar) refers to the bidder’s statement dated 29 April 2024 (as supplemented by Brightstar’s first supplementary bidder’s statement dated 10 May 2024) (Bidder’s Statement) and offers in relation to its off-market takeover for all the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden) (Offers).

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Brightstar’s offers in relation to its off-market takeover for all the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance Limited closed at 5:00pm (Perth time) on Thursday, 30 May 2024, with Brightstar acquiring a relevant interest in 96.75% Linden Shares and 96.81% Linden Options.
  • Brightstar will issue the Share Offer Consideration and Option Offer Consideration for the Accepted Linden Shares and Accepted Linden Options by no later than Thursday, 20 June 2024.
  • As part of the completion of the Offers, Brightstar has appointed Messrs Andrew Rich (Executive Director), Ashley Fraser (Non-Executive Director) and Richard Crookes (Non-Executive Chairman) to the Brightstar Board of Directors.

Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to the same term in the Bidder’s Statement.

Brightstar is pleased to advise that the Offers closed at 5:00pm (Perth time) on Thursday, 30 May 2024, with Brightstar acquiring a relevant interest in 96.75% Linden Shares and 96.81% Linden Options. All of the conditions of the Offers were satisfied during the Offer Period and the contracts resulting from acceptances were declared unconditional by notice given on 22 May 2024.

In accordance with the timing set out in the Bidder’s Statement and subsection 620(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Brightstar will issue the Share Offer Consideration and Option Offer Consideration for the Accepted Linden Shares and Accepted Linden Options by no later than 21 days after the end of the Offer Period, being 20 June 2024.

As announced on 28 May 2024, Brightstar has commenced the compulsory acquisition process for the remaining Linden Shares and Linden Options in respect of which it has not received acceptances under the Offers.1


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:btrgold explorationgold stocksgold mininggold investingGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar logo

Further Assay Results from Link Zone Confirms Near- surface Mineralisation Across Multiple Lodes

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce further assay results from the Link Zone Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program, part of the large RC and diamond drilling (DD) program across the broader 1.45Moz Brightstar portfolio. The program is targeting gold mineralisation within delineated pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar’s Scoping Studies2,3 along with near-term development assessment of the Link Zone deposit comprising the Westralian Menzies, Merriyulah and Golden Dicks deposits.

Keep reading...Show less

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees May Withdraw Notices of Termination under Change of Control to Continue Employment with the Company

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) announces that it has received correspondence from all Terminating Employees (as defined below) except Patrick Evans, that they may be willing to rescind their Terminating Notices (as defined below) and direct that their respective portions of the Change of Control Payment (as defined below), totaling approximately $2.47 million, be returned to the Company if acceptable settlement terms are reached.

Terminating Employees and Change of Control Payments

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yintai obtains third and final PRC Approval

Yintai obtains third and final PRC Approval

Osino Resources Corp. ( TSX:OSI.V ) ( NSX:OSN ) ( FSE:RSR1 ) (" Osino " or the " Company ") today announced that, in connection with the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Yintai Gold Co., Ltd (" Yintai ") will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Osino for cash consideration of C$1.90 for each Osino Share (the " Arrangement "), all as more particularly described in Osino's management proxy circular dated March 25, 2024 (the " Circular "), Yintai has obtained the approval of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the People's Republic of China (the " SAFE Approval ") on May 28, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green stock chart.

Gold and Silver Prices End Week Lower as PCE Stays Flat in April

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data for April on Friday (May 31). The release shows that PCE remained steady on both a monthly and yearly basis, matching the March rises of 0.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Core PCE, which excludes the food and energy categories, was up 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, a decline from March’s 0.3 percent rise; however, year-over-year it matched the 2.8 percent gain from the previous month.

Increases to personal income cooled slightly on a monthly basis, coming in at 0.3 percent, down from 0.5 percent in March. Likewise, disposable income saw some cooling in April, rising 0.2 percent compared to 0.5 percent in March.

Keep reading...Show less

G2 Goldfields appoints additional Independent Director

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to announce Ms. Carmen Diges has joined the Company as Independent Director. Ms. Diges is a senior commercial lawyer, with over 25 years of transactional and advisory experience. She has worked extensively with boards on governance issues, advising management teams, special committees, and on routine and extraordinary matters as well as through her roles as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for several mining companies and financial services clients. Ms. Diges has assisted clients on all sides of M&A, financing, and banking transactions locally and internationally.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Provides Updated Guidance with a Further 27% Increase in Expected 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Gold Royalty Provides Updated Guidance with a Further 27% Increase in Expected 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to provide updated guidance for 2024 based upon the expected completion of Gold Royalty's acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a copper stream in respect of the Vares Silver Project, located in Bosnia and Herzegovina and operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc (the " Vares Stream "), as previously announced on May 28, 2024 .

Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Company forecasts between approximately 6,500 and 7,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (" GEOs ") in 2024 which equates to between approximately $13.0 million to $14.0 million in Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest at a gold price of $2,000 per ounce. This represents a midpoint increase in forecasted 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds, and Interest of approximately 27% from the prior outlook announced by the Company on March 28, 2024 and a 160% increase relative to 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Further Assay Results from Link Zone Confirms Near- surface Mineralisation Across Multiple Lodes

Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Related News

Silver Investing

MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Silver Investing

Top Stories This Week: Silver Catches Spark in China, BHP Backs Out of Anglo Deal

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Gold Investing

Gold Royalty Completes US$34.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Investing

Mayfair Gold Chair Letter to Shareholders Ahead of Crucial Vote

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Commercial Update

×