CLM Announces 2026 AGM Results

CLM Announces 2026 AGM Results

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM,OTC:JORFF | FRA: Z36 | OTCQB: JORFF) ("CLM" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 29, 2026, (the "Circular") for the 2026 annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 32.326% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 10, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director
Nominees		 % Votes For % Votes Against
Brett Lynch 98.792 1.208
Richard Quesnel 99.772 0.228
Robert Bryce 99.926 0.074
Maxime Lemieux 99.980 0.020

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved (i) the appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, (ii) the Company's updated omnibus equity compensation plan, (iii) the share consolidation of up to 20 to 1, (iv) the name change of Company to "Nordique Critical Metals Inc., or such other name as the board of directors of the Corporation deems appropriate, and (v) the change to the province in which the Company's registered office is situated from Ontario to Quebec, each as more particularly described in the Circular.

Richard Quesnel, the CLM's chief executive officer, commented: "On behalf of the entire leadership team, I want to thank our shareholders for their engagement and continued support at today's Meeting, which remains essential to advancing the Company's strategy and creating long‑term value."

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "CLM" on the TSXV, "Z36" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and "JORFF" on the OTCQB® Venture Market. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in stable jurisdictions. The Company is committed to supporting the energy transition through the responsible development of critical mineral supply chains.

For more information:

Richard Quesnel, President & CEO
Email | info@consolidatedlithium.com
Phone: +1 (514) 249-6320
Website: www.consolidatedlithium.com

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


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