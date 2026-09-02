Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the upcoming conferences detailed below.

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, September 9
Time: 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, September 16
Time: 8:30 – 9:05 AM a.m. ET

The live webcasts will be accessible via the "Investors & Media" section of the Climb Bio website. Webcast replays will be available on the Climb Bio website beginning approximately two hours after each webcast event and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to deliver high impact, disease-modifying medicines for individuals living with immune-mediated diseases, including those affecting kidney health. The Company's pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody being developed for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com

Investors and Media
Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Eliem TherapeuticsELYMNASDAQ:ELYM
ELYM
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

Related News

base metals investing

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

base metals investing

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 30.0% Clean Natural Hydrogen at 413 Metres as Pressurized Free Gas Observations Trigger Repeated Hydrogen Alarms at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Announces Completion of Field Program at Millar Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

base metals investing

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice