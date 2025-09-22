Cleveland Clinic to Present Final Results of Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Anixa Biosciences' Breast Cancer Vaccine at 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Phase 1 Data Highlights Potential of First-in-Class Vaccine to Transform Breast Cancer Treatment and Prevention

Comprehensive Results, Supported by U.S. Department of Defense Funding, to Inform FDA Discussions and Advance Phase 2 Development Plans

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that final results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of its breast cancer vaccine will be presented at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on Thursday, December 11, 2025 .

The trial, conducted at Cleveland Clinic and funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense, evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of an alpha-lactalbumin (aLA) vaccine for breast cancer. The presentation, titled "Final Results of a Phase I Trial of alpha-lactalbumin (aLA) Vaccine for Breast Cancer ," will be delivered by Justin Johnson , Ph.D., Program Manager at Cleveland Clinic and co-inventor of the vaccine technology.

With the trial now complete and comprehensive analyses of blood and tissue samples underway, this presentation at SABCS will represent the most detailed data release to date. A full report of the findings will also be submitted to the U.S. Department of Defense, which funded the study, and separately to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to inform upcoming Phase 2 planning discussions.

Presentation Details:

  • Abstract Number: 765
  • Presentation Number: PS4-06-19
  • Presentation Title: Final Results of a Phase I Trial of an Alpha-lactalbumin (aLA) Vaccine for Breast Cancer
  • Poster Presentation: Thursday, December 11, 2025 , 5:00–6:30 PM CST

"We are very encouraged by the data generated in this human clinical trial, which continues to exceed our expectations," stated Dr. Amit Kumar , Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "This vaccine builds on decades of pioneering preclinical work led by the late Vincent Tuohy , Ph.D. and his team at Cleveland Clinic. His visionary research, has brought us to this pivotal moment—one that has the potential to transform the future of breast cancer prevention and treatment."

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:
Mike Catelani
President, COO & CFO
mcatelani@anixa.com
408-708-9808

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleveland-clinic-to-present-final-results-of-phase-1-clinical-trial-for-anixa-biosciences-breast-cancer-vaccine-at-2025-san-antonio-breast-cancer-symposium-302562079.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Anixa Biosciences Inc.ANIXNASDAQ:ANIXNanotech Investing
ANIX
The Conversation (0)

Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Anixa Biosciences Inc, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is engaged in harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. The company is developing both diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early, which is curable, and to treat those afflicted once diagnosed. It is developing the CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for early detection of solid tumours which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. The company is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immuno-therapy drugs that genetically engineer patient's own immune cells to fight cancer.

Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual May Micro-Cap Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual May Micro-Cap Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.comevents for the most updated version and webinar links

Presentation Schedule

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has granted 25,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan") to a consultant. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share and will vest at the rate of 25% every six months. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Option Plan.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will participate in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place June 12-13, 2024.

Details for the Company's presentation:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that the Company will present two presentations at the American Diabetes Association's 84 th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 21-24, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

The presentations are:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

  • Dr. Selvaggi was instrumental in the development and approval of lung cancer drugs Zykadia for Novartis and Opdivo for Bristol Myers Squibb
  • CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy improves the 5-year survival of head and neck cancer patients to 73% compared to 45% in controls and cuts the 5-year risk of death by 50%
  • FDA has given CEL-SCI the go-ahead to commence a confirmatory Registration Study for Multikine for the target population in head and neck cancer
  • Dr. Selvaggi will be supporting CEL-SCI to bring Multikine to patients through a confirmatory registrational path that has been agreed with regulatory authorities and that has a potential for cure

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, an oncology key opinion leader instrumental in successfully bringing several drugs to market has joined CEL-SCI as a Clinical Advisor. Dr. Selvaggi joins CEL-SCI as the Company recently received its go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its confirmatory Registration Study of Multikine* in the treatment of head and neck cancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606671425/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Positive Preclinical Data for CNS-Penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor VTX3232 Demonstrating Reversal of Obesity and Improvements in Cardiometabolic and Inflammatory Markers

VTX3232 demonstrated improvements in body weight, systemic inflammatory biomarkers and cardiometabolic parameters in diet-induced obesity (DIO) mice

Additive effects were observed for VTX3232 in combination with the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide across key endpoints compared to semaglutide or VTX3232 alone

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Energy Investing

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project