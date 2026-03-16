Cleansing Statement

Cleansing Statement

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Cleansing Statement

Download the PDF here.

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South Harz Potash Limited
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South Harz Potash Limited

South Harz Potash Limited

A globally significant European potash and critical minerals growth opportunity Keep Reading...
A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration

A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold ExplorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby WestDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Swedish Exploration Licence ApprovalsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in SwedenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project AreaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
South Harz Potash

Growth Strategy Initiated with Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (ASX:SHP) (South Harz or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option heads of agreement to acquire the Glava Copper-Gold-Silver project in south-western Sweden. The acquisition marks the first step in the Company’s transition toward a... Keep Reading...
Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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