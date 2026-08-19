Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference taking place on August 27, 2026.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule one-on-one meetings with company management.
Schedule 1x1 meetings here.
"The Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference brings together companies working across battery technology, copper, and critical minerals, all part of a supply chain investors are watching closely," said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "These companies will have the opportunity to engage directly with a global investor audience through live presentations and one-on-one meetings."
August 27th
|Presentation Time (ET)
|Company
|Tickers
|9:00 AM ET
|Eastport Critical Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: EVIIF | TSXV: EVI
|9:30 AM ET
|CBAK Energy Technology Limited
|Nasdaq: CBAT
|10:00 AM ET
|Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc.
|OTCQB: DBHL
|10:30 AM ET
|Pecoy Copper Corp.
|OTCQB: PCUUF | TSXV: PCU
|11:00 AM ET
|First Phosphate Corp.
|OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS | Nasdaq: PHOS
|11:30 AM ET
|Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.
|OTCQB: SKRKF | TSXV: SCMI
|12:00 PM ET
|Electric Metals USA Limited
|OTCQB: EMUSF | TSXV: EML,OTC:EMUS
|12:30 PM ET
|Namibia Critical Metals Inc.
|OTCQB: NMREF | TSXV: NMI
|1:00 PM ET
|Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
|OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
|1:30 PM ET
|MAX Power Mining Corp.
|OTCID: MAXXF | CSE: MAXX
|2:00 PM ET
|Copper Intelligence Inc.
|OTCID: CUAI
|2:30 PM ET
|Super Copper Corp.
|OTCQB: CUPPF | CSE: CUPR
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com