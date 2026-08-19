Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference taking place on August 27, 2026.

REGISTER HERE

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule one-on-one meetings with company management.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

"The Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference brings together companies working across battery technology, copper, and critical minerals, all part of a supply chain investors are watching closely," said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "These companies will have the opportunity to engage directly with a global investor audience through live presentations and one-on-one meetings."

August 27th

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
9:00 AM ET Eastport Critical Metals Corp. OTCQB: EVIIF | TSXV: EVI 
9:30 AM ET CBAK Energy Technology Limited Nasdaq: CBAT
10:00 AM ET Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. OTCQB: DBHL
10:30 AM ET Pecoy Copper Corp. OTCQB: PCUUF | TSXV: PCU
11:00 AM ET First Phosphate Corp. OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS | Nasdaq: PHOS
11:30 AM ET Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. OTCQB: SKRKF | TSXV: SCMI
12:00 PM ET Electric Metals USA Limited OTCQB: EMUSF | TSXV: EML,OTC:EMUS
12:30 PM ET Namibia Critical Metals Inc. OTCQB: NMREF | TSXV: NMI
1:00 PM ET Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
1:30 PM ET MAX Power Mining Corp. OTCID: MAXXF | CSE: MAXX
2:00 PM ET Copper Intelligence Inc. OTCID: CUAI 
2:30 PM ET Super Copper Corp. OTCQB: CUPPF | CSE: CUPR 
     

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Electric Metals (USA) LimitedEML:CCTSXV:EMLbattery metals investing
EML:CC
The Conversation (0)
VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire Aug. 19, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | OTCQB: VRBFF | FSE: NWN) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a soil geochemical sampling program at its wholly-owned Lac Laura... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

SAGA Metals Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce its shares have been qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX®Best Market ("OTCQX"). SAGA has upgraded... Keep Reading...
Saga Metals Corp. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

Saga Metals Corp. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Saga Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SAGA; OTCQX: SAGMF), a North American mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Saga Metals Corp. upgraded... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Convertible Security Financing with the Lind Partners Under Engagements with Benchmark/StoneX

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Convertible Security Financing with the Lind Partners Under Engagements with Benchmark/StoneX

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its July 8, 2026 and August 14, 2026 news releases, it has closed the initial C$2,000,000 tranche financing (the "Initial Tranche") pursuant to a convertible security... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0061 to R-0063 with Intercepts Including 47.36% Fe2O3, 6.73% TiO2, 0.353% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0061 to R-0063 with Intercepts Including 47.36% Fe2O3, 6.73% TiO2, 0.353% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0061, -0062, and -0063 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
A dark silhouette of an electric car charges at a glowing green charging station with a lightning bolt symbol.

Benchmark: Global EV Sales Reach 1.85 Million in July, Up 9 Percent

Global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) reached 1.85 million units in July 2026, tallying a 9 percent year-on-year increase and bringing year-to-date sales to 11.5 million units, according to data released by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.While global expansion accelerated following a turbulent... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

Related News

precious metals investing

IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

precious metals investing

New Break Drills 5.28 g/t Au over 11.2 Metres and 3.95 g/t Au over 14.0 Metres Delivering Further Strong Results at Its Moray Gold Project

uranium investing

Large-Scale Aquifer Testing Commences at Lo Herma as ProjectAdvances Toward ISR Development

oil and gas investing

Kinetiko Secures Co-operation Agreement With Mulilo for A$1.26 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding

copper investing

Wired in Metal: AI and the Changing Copper Cycle