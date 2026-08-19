Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference taking place on August 27, 2026.

REGISTER HERE

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule one-on-one meetings with company management.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

"The Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference brings together companies working across battery technology, copper, and critical minerals, all part of a supply chain investors are watching closely," said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "These companies will have the opportunity to engage directly with a global investor audience through live presentations and one-on-one meetings."

August 27th

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
9:00 AM ET Eastport Critical Metals Corp. OTCQB: EVIIF | TSXV: EVI 
9:30 AM ET CBAK Energy Technology Limited Nasdaq: CBAT
10:00 AM ET Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. OTCQB: DBHL
10:30 AM ET Pecoy Copper Corp. OTCQB: PCUUF | TSXV: PCU
11:00 AM ET First Phosphate Corp. OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS | Nasdaq: PHOS
11:30 AM ET Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. OTCQB: SKRKF | TSXV: SCMI
12:00 PM ET Electric Metals USA Limited OTCQB: EMUSF | TSXV: EML
12:30 PM ET Namibia Critical Metals Inc. OTCQB: NMREF | TSXV: NMI,OTC:NMREF
1:00 PM ET Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
1:30 PM ET MAX Power Mining Corp. OTCID: MAXXF | CSE: MAXX
2:00 PM ET Copper Intelligence Inc. OTCID: CUAI 
2:30 PM ET Super Copper Corp. OTCQB: CUPPF | CSE: CUPR 
     

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

namibia critical metalsNMI:CCtsxv:nmirare earth investing
NMI:CC
The Conversation (0)
A magnifying glass highlights the African country of Malawi in green and red over a world map background.

AuKing to Acquire Green Exploration from Tusker Minerals

AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) has agreed to acquire Tusker Minerals' (ASX:TSK) Malawi-focused subsidiary, Green Exploration, in a deal valued at up to AU$4.85 million. The agreement secures a portfolio of rare earths, copper and platinum-group metals (PGM) projects across Malawi for AuKing.The binding... Keep Reading...
A sack of US money.

Trump Admin Unveils US$2 Billion Push for US Critical Minerals Supply

President Donald Trump unveiled over US$2 billion in federal loans, grants, and direct equity investments for domestic mining and battery projects on Friday (August 7).The package, detailed during a State Department roundtable, targets key materials used in defense manufacturing, electric... Keep Reading...
Ucore Verifies Louisiana RapidSX Equipment Scale-Up Configurations

Ucore Verifies Louisiana RapidSX Equipment Scale-Up Configurations

Ucore announces:the successful completion of its RapidSX™ equipment ("RSX-1") scale-up verification program for its developing Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex in Alexandria, Louisianaselection of Enhanced Machine A's specific equipment and operational configurationsUcore Rare Metals Inc.... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp.

Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project Produces High-Purity 67% FeT Iron Concentrate

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent metallurgical test work for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project (the "Project") has proven the ability of the Project to produce a high-purity iron concentrate... Keep Reading...
Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM)

Steadright Closes Fully Subscribed Quebec Flow-Through Private Placement, Grants Options

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE:SCM) (“ Steadright ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering of Quebec flow-through units for gross proceeds of $400,000 (the “ QCFT Unit Offering ).Under the QCFT Unit Offering, the Company... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. Engages Epstein Research

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF). ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Epstein Research to provide certain investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").Epstein Research has been engaged at a rate of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

Related News

copper investing

Lundin Cuts Copper Target After Another Storm Hits Chile

precious metals investing

IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

precious metals investing

New Break Drills 5.28 g/t Au over 11.2 Metres and 3.95 g/t Au over 14.0 Metres Delivering Further Strong Results at Its Moray Gold Project