Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)
VRT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 28, 2021 - February 23, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 23, 2022
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Vertiv Holdings Co made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)
IBM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 4, 2017 - October 20, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, International Business Machines Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue and growth, CAMSS and CAMSS Components' revenue and growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue and growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; (ii) the Company's present success and positive future growth prospects concerning its Strategic Imperative business strategy were being fueled by the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperative Revenue and, as a result (iii) the Company misled the market by portraying the Company's Strategic Imperative's financial performance and future prospects more favorable than they actually were as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)
AUPH Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
