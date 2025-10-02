Cizzle Brands Places CWENCH Hydration Across Over 500 Petro-Canada Locations

As the CWENCH Hydration™ brand grows in popularity among Canadian consumers, the product's availability in key Petro-Canada retail locations is a significant addition to CWENCH's footprint in the Canadian market.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that starting on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 the ready-to-drink (" RTD ") format of CWENCH Hydration™ is being carried in 510 locations of Petro-Canada across Canada, including many of the fuel giant's key retail store locations nationwide. This further solidifies the brand's presence in the gas convenience retail category as part of CWENCH's overall footprint spanning over 5,100 points of distribution in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
CWENCH Hydration is now available at over 500 locations of Petro-Canada nationwide.
Earlier this year, Cizzle Brands announced placements of CWENCH Hydration™ in MacEwen-owned gas stations in Ontario and Quebec (under banners including Shell and Esso) as well as with Canco Petroleum (primarily in British Columbia and Alberta).
The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at Petro-Canada will help to advance the brand's profile on a Canada-wide scale, building on sponsorship opportunities that drive visibility among Canadian audiences coast-to-coast, including title sponsorship of the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games and the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games , as well as 1,000 grassroots team sponsorships nationwide as well as becoming the Official Sports Drink of the NHL's Ottawa Senators.
Flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ that will be carried by Petro-Canada include Blue Raspberry and Rainbow Swirl , as well as two limited-time offerings made in collaboration with hockey influencer Coach Chippy including Pink Lemon Flow and Tropical Flow .
Petro-Canada recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of Fuelling Canada , operating over 1,600 retail gas stations and 300 Petro-Pass wholesale locations across the country. Petro-Canada is nationally recognized as a fixture in Canadian communities, having been a National Partner of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees since 1988. In 2019, Petro-Canada launched Canada's Electric Highway™ , a coast-to-coast network of EV fast chargers spanning 6,300 kilometres from Halifax, Nova Scotia to Victoria, British Columbia. In 2009 Petro-Canada merged with Suncor, a Canadian integrated energy company that is publicly traded on the TSX and NYSE stock exchanges, and is a component of the S&P/TSX 60 index .
Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "Placing CWENCH Hydration™ in 500 Petro-Canada locations is not just a distribution milestone—it's a strategic acceleration of our mission to make better-for-you hydration accessible coast to coast across Canada. Petro-Canada is a trusted national brand with incredible reach, and this partnership gives us the ability to connect with Canadians in their daily routines, whether they're commuting, training, or travelling. With this footprint, we're not just chasing shelf space, we're creating touchpoints and building habits. This is another significant step forward in scaling CWENCH across the country—and it's still only the beginning."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,100 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
For further information:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088