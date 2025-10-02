Cizzle Brands Places CWENCH Hydration Across Over 500 Petro-Canada Locations

Cizzle Brands Places CWENCH Hydration Across Over 500 Petro-Canada Locations

As the CWENCH Hydration™ brand grows in popularity among Canadian consumers, the product's availability in key Petro-Canada retail locations is a significant addition to CWENCH's footprint in the Canadian market.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that starting on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 the ready-to-drink (" RTD ") format of CWENCH Hydration™ is being carried in 510 locations of Petro-Canada across Canada, including many of the fuel giant's key retail store locations nationwide. This further solidifies the brand's presence in the gas convenience retail category as part of CWENCH's overall footprint spanning over 5,100 points of distribution in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002544501/en/

CWENCH Hydration is now available at over 500 locations of Petro-Canada nationwide.

CWENCH Hydration is now available at over 500 locations of Petro-Canada nationwide.

Earlier this year, Cizzle Brands announced placements of CWENCH Hydration™ in MacEwen-owned gas stations in Ontario and Quebec (under banners including Shell and Esso) as well as with Canco Petroleum (primarily in British Columbia and Alberta).

The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at Petro-Canada will help to advance the brand's profile on a Canada-wide scale, building on sponsorship opportunities that drive visibility among Canadian audiences coast-to-coast, including title sponsorship of the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games and the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games , as well as 1,000 grassroots team sponsorships nationwide as well as becoming the Official Sports Drink of the NHL's Ottawa Senators.

Flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ that will be carried by Petro-Canada include Blue Raspberry and Rainbow Swirl , as well as two limited-time offerings made in collaboration with hockey influencer Coach Chippy including Pink Lemon Flow and Tropical Flow .

Petro-Canada recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of Fuelling Canada , operating over 1,600 retail gas stations and 300 Petro-Pass wholesale locations across the country. Petro-Canada is nationally recognized as a fixture in Canadian communities, having been a National Partner of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees since 1988. In 2019, Petro-Canada launched Canada's Electric Highway™ , a coast-to-coast network of EV fast chargers spanning 6,300 kilometres from Halifax, Nova Scotia to Victoria, British Columbia. In 2009 Petro-Canada merged with Suncor, a Canadian integrated energy company that is publicly traded on the TSX and NYSE stock exchanges, and is a component of the S&P/TSX 60 index .

More information about Petro-Canada can be found on its website at the following link: https://www.petro-canada.ca/en/personal .

Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "Placing CWENCH Hydration™ in 500 Petro-Canada locations is not just a distribution milestone—it's a strategic acceleration of our mission to make better-for-you hydration accessible coast to coast across Canada. Petro-Canada is a trusted national brand with incredible reach, and this partnership gives us the ability to connect with Canadians in their daily routines, whether they're commuting, training, or travelling. With this footprint, we're not just chasing shelf space, we're creating touchpoints and building habits. This is another significant step forward in scaling CWENCH across the country—and it's still only the beginning."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,100 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

For further information:

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands CorporationCZZL:AQLCBOE:CZZLBiotech Investing
CZZL:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands Corporation


Keep reading...Show less

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness

Cizzle Brands Expands Availability of CWENCH Hydration at all Fortinos Locations in Ontario

Cizzle Brands Expands Availability of CWENCH Hydration at all Fortinos Locations in Ontario

Approximately two months after the chain-wide launch of CWENCH's hydration mix powder in Fortinos stores (February of 2025), CWENCH Hydration™ is now fully represented at Fortinos with the addition of its ready-to-drink Tetra Pak® format at all Fortinos locations, strengthening the footprint of CWENCH Hydration™ in key Ontario population centres where the Company is strategically commercializing its flagship product line.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Strengthens U.S. Footprint of CWENCH Hydration With Availability at United Supermarkets in Texas

Cizzle Brands Strengthens U.S. Footprint of CWENCH Hydration With Availability at United Supermarkets in Texas

The placement of CWENCH Hydration™ at United Supermarkets, a well-known chain of supermarkets in central and northern Texas, is part of Cizzle Brands' plan to strategically add to its U.S. presence in 2025.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Announces that All 134 Metro Locations in Ontario Will be Offering CWENCH Hydration Ready-to-Drink Beverages

Cizzle Brands Announces that All 134 Metro Locations in Ontario Will be Offering CWENCH Hydration Ready-to-Drink Beverages

The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ in its ready-to-drink format at all 134 Metro locations in Ontario follows only three months after the initial launch of CWENCH's Hydration Mix with Metro in its Ontario stores.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

As a proud supporter of grassroots hockey across North America, Cizzle Brands is embracing this opportunity to further enhance its U.S. presence with brand visibility throughout the entire USA Hockey network by virtue of this multi-year sponsorship.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Adds to its Presence in Ontario with Placements of CWENCH Hydration in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy

Cizzle Brands Adds to its Presence in Ontario with Placements of CWENCH Hydration in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy

The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy, both of which are leading retailers in Ontario, will further enhance visibility and availability of the product as its market share continues to increase.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company Update

FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company Update

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company Update

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Appendix 4E

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Download the PDF here.

Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA for Anal Cancer

Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA for Anal Cancer

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA For Anal Cancer

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed