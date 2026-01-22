Cizzle Brands Partners with NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon and USA Hockey to Launch Two New Iconic Flavours of CWENCH Hydration; Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Cizzle Brands Partners with NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon and USA Hockey to Launch Two New Iconic Flavours of CWENCH Hydration; Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Deliver bold taste and innovation inspired by elite performance and historic moments in sports.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL ) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the " Company " or " Cizzle "), the sports nutrition company elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced the launch of two new flavours of its flagship product, CWENCH Hydration™ Golden Berry and Miracle On Ice™ . The new SKUs bring fresh, elevated flavour profiles to CWENCH's portfolio, each designed to hydrate athletes and fans during every high-intensity moment.

Miracle On Ice™ is a new flavour created in collaboration with USA Hockey pursuant to the partnership between Cizzle and USA Hockey announced in early 2025. The flavour was inspired by the US hockey team's legendary 1980 victory over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, New York — a moment that transcended sport and became a symbol of belief, resilience, and the power of the underdog.

The flavour of Miracle on Ice ™ delivers a bold, red-white-and-blue burst of cherry, citrus, and blue raspberry, reminiscent of a classic rocket ice pop — fast, refreshing, and built for clutch moments. The taste is designed to capture the spirit of USA Hockey's past while energizing the next generation of players, fans, and competitors chasing their own miracle moments.

Alongside Miracle On Ice™, Cizzle has also launched a new limited-time offering (LTO) flavour, Golden Berry , developed in collaboration with NHL superstar Nathan MacKinnon. The name and flavour of Golden Berry was chosen to pay homage to MacKinnon's relentless pursuit of greatness and to help inspire Canadians in Milan-Cortina. Golden Berry offers a bold, refreshing sweet-tart taste built for high performance — designed to keep athletes hydrated through training, competition, and the biggest moments.

"Golden Berry and Miracle On Ice™ represent our commitment to innovation and athlete-centered product experiences," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Cizzle Brands. "With Golden Berry, we teamed up with Nathan because his work ethic and dedication define championship mentality. Miracle On Ice™ is a tribute to a defining moment in sports history and to the athletes and fans chasing their next breakthrough. These flavours aren't just about great taste — they're about the mindset and grit it takes to win."

The new flavours join CWENCH's expanding distribution across North American grocery, convenience, and specialty channels, complementing the brand's ongoing momentum and growing footprint in key retail accounts. CWENCH Hydration™ continues to be recognized for its performance-oriented formulation, made with 6+ electrolytes, zero sugar, and an athlete-centric focus, available in thousands of stores nationwide.

Annual General Meeting

The Company also announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, January 21, 2026.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of MNP LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all director nominees. A total of 37.973% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation were represented either in person or by proxy.

MOTIONS

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

John Celenza as Director

78,814,504

1,690,750

97.900%

2.100%

Geoff Bedford as Director

80,505,254

0

100%

0%

Michael Doolan as Director

80,505,254

0

100%

0%

Nunziato Fattore as Director

80,505,254

0

100%

0%

Lauri Holomis as Director

80,505,254

0

100%

0%

Ndamukong Suh as Director

80,505,254

0

100%

0%

Appointment of Auditor

80,505,254

0

100%

0%

For more details on the matters covered at the annual meeting, please refer to the Corporation's management information circular available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will also be filed on SEDAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, manufacturing efficiency, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

* The Miracle On Ice trademark is used under license from Miracle On Ice, LLC.

