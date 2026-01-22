Cizzle Brands Partners with NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon and USA Hockey to Launch Two New Iconic Flavours of CWENCH Hydration; Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Deliver bold taste and innovation inspired by elite performance and historic moments in sports.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL ) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the " Company " or " Cizzle "), the sports nutrition company elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced the launch of two new flavours of its flagship product, CWENCH Hydration™ — Golden Berry and Miracle On Ice™ . The new SKUs bring fresh, elevated flavour profiles to CWENCH's portfolio, each designed to hydrate athletes and fans during every high-intensity moment.
Miracle On Ice™ is a new flavour created in collaboration with USA Hockey pursuant to the partnership between Cizzle and USA Hockey announced in early 2025. The flavour was inspired by the US hockey team's legendary 1980 victory over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, New York — a moment that transcended sport and became a symbol of belief, resilience, and the power of the underdog.
The flavour of Miracle on Ice ™ delivers a bold, red-white-and-blue burst of cherry, citrus, and blue raspberry, reminiscent of a classic rocket ice pop — fast, refreshing, and built for clutch moments. The taste is designed to capture the spirit of USA Hockey's past while energizing the next generation of players, fans, and competitors chasing their own miracle moments.
Alongside Miracle On Ice™, Cizzle has also launched a new limited-time offering (LTO) flavour, Golden Berry , developed in collaboration with NHL superstar Nathan MacKinnon. The name and flavour of Golden Berry was chosen to pay homage to MacKinnon's relentless pursuit of greatness and to help inspire Canadians in Milan-Cortina. Golden Berry offers a bold, refreshing sweet-tart taste built for high performance — designed to keep athletes hydrated through training, competition, and the biggest moments.
"Golden Berry and Miracle On Ice™ represent our commitment to innovation and athlete-centered product experiences," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Cizzle Brands. "With Golden Berry, we teamed up with Nathan because his work ethic and dedication define championship mentality. Miracle On Ice™ is a tribute to a defining moment in sports history and to the athletes and fans chasing their next breakthrough. These flavours aren't just about great taste — they're about the mindset and grit it takes to win."
The new flavours join CWENCH's expanding distribution across North American grocery, convenience, and specialty channels, complementing the brand's ongoing momentum and growing footprint in key retail accounts. CWENCH Hydration™ continues to be recognized for its performance-oriented formulation, made with 6+ electrolytes, zero sugar, and an athlete-centric focus, available in thousands of stores nationwide.
Annual General Meeting
The Company also announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, January 21, 2026.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of MNP LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all director nominees. A total of 37.973% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation were represented either in person or by proxy.
|
MOTIONS
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
John Celenza as Director
|
78,814,504
|
1,690,750
|
97.900%
|
2.100%
|
Geoff Bedford as Director
|
80,505,254
|
0
|
100%
|
0%
|
Michael Doolan as Director
|
80,505,254
|
0
|
100%
|
0%
|
Nunziato Fattore as Director
|
80,505,254
|
0
|
100%
|
0%
|
Lauri Holomis as Director
|
80,505,254
|
0
|
100%
|
0%
|
Ndamukong Suh as Director
|
80,505,254
|
0
|
100%
|
0%
|
Appointment of Auditor
|
80,505,254
|
0
|
100%
|
0%
For more details on the matters covered at the annual meeting, please refer to the Corporation's management information circular available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will also be filed on SEDAR.
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,800 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory , a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
* The Miracle On Ice trademark is used under license from Miracle On Ice, LLC.
For further information:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088